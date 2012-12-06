TEXT-Fitch updates recovery analysis for US telecom, cable cos

Dec 6 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated recovery analysis for U.S.
Telecommunication and Cable companies including the following:
--Cincinnati Bell, Inc.
--Level 3 Communications, Inc.
--Mediacom LLC
--Mediacom Broadband LLC
--Sprint Nextel Corp.
The interactive recovery analysis worksheet is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Sectors>> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
