TEXT-Fitch affirms Stichting Profile Securitisation I

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Stichting Profile Securitisation I's
notes, as follows:
SCDS: affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Stable Outlook
Class A+ (XS0235101119): affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Stable Outlook
Class A (XS0235101465): affirmed at 'A+sf'; Stable Outlook
Class B (XS0235102190): affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Stable Outlook
Class C (XS0235102513): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Stable Outlook
Class D (XS0235102943): affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Stable Outlook
Class E (XS0235103248): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Stable Outlook
The affirmations reflect the levels of credit enhancement (CE) commensurate with
the notes' ratings. The increase in the CE levels since close has been driven by
the deleveraging of the transaction. The transaction is static as the
replenishment period ended in December 2009. The super senior class and class A+
notes balances have reduced to 79% of their original size. As such, CE has
increased for all classes. The agency expects the CE levels to increase as the
transaction continues to delever according to an amortisation schedule.
There has been some negative migration in the portfolio since the last rating
action in July 2011. Speculative grade reference entities make up 28% of the
portfolio compared to 25% in 2011, with the investment grade reference entities
which make up 72% of the portfolio being rated within the 'BBB*' rating
category. In Fitch's view, the portfolio deterioration is mitigated by the
portfolio's deleveraging and subsequent increase in CE levels.
The transaction is a securitisation of exposures to Public Private Partnership /
Private Finance Initiative project loans in the UK. The current reference
portfolio comprises 30 loans from 29 obligors with all the loans in the
operation phase. The top two industry sectors are education at 47% of the
portfolio and healthcare at 39% of the portfolio.Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Source of Information: Transaction trustee reports
Applicable criteria 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June
2012'; 'Global Rating Criteria for Project Finance CDOs', dated 10 August 2011;
'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs', dated 10 August 2011; 'Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012 are available
on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Global Rating Criteria for Project Finance CDOs
Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions