TEXT-S&P rates Westlake Chemical unsecured notes 'BBB-'

July 10 - Overview
-- U.S.-based Westlake Chemical Corp. is issuing $250 million in
unsecured notes and will use the proceeds to pay down existing notes maturing
2016.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB-' rating to the new issue.
-- Our existing ratings on Westlake Chemical Corp., including the 'BBB-'
corporate credit rating, remain unchanged.
-- The stable outlook indicates our expectation that credit measures will
remain appropriate for the ratings despite a meaningful capital investment
program and our expectation for cyclicality.
Rating Action
On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' issue
rating to the company's proposed $250 million unsecured notes issue due 2022.
We expect the company to use proceeds from the issue to pay down $250 million
in unsecured notes maturing 2016. Our ratings on Westlake, including the
'BBB-' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
Our ratings on Houston-based Westlake Chemical Corp. reflect the company's
"fair" business risk profile, which includes its domestically focused
commodity olefins and chlorovinyl businesses with cyclical end markets;
vulnerability to input cost increases; and an "intermediate" financial risk
profile.
Westlake's business strengths include a fair degree of manufacturing
integration in its businesses and a favorable domestic market share in a key
product, low-density polyethylene (LDPE). Westlake benefits from its in-house
production of ethylene, a key input into both businesses. In polyvinyl
chloride (PVC), Westlake also benefits from its backward integration into
chlor-alkali and from its market positions in fabricated products such as
pipe, profiles, and fencing products. We expect the company's proposed
chlor-alkali project will increase the level of backward integration in the
PVC business. The company expects its chlor-alkali expansion and ethylene
debottlenecking projects to result in self-sufficiency in major input
materials and lead to margin improvements by replacing higher-cost external
raw material purchases.
We expect Westlake's focus on LDPE markets in the U.S. to help sustain
operating results at reasonable levels, particularly during the current period
of supply additions in other grades of polyethylene. The company's LDPE,
produced using an autoclave process, caters to somewhat higher-value niches
than commodity plastics typically do. Another strength is the potential for
divergence of cycles between Westlake's two main businesses, which provides
some diversity and could reduce the company's exposure to industry downturns.
The company's EBITDA has improved since the severe recession in 2008,
benefitting from improving demand, cost restructuring, and, more recently,
favorable natural gas pricing. EBITDA margins, currently about 16%, had
declined to less than 10% in 2008. Our base case expectation is for 2012
EBITDA to strengthen slightly from 2011 levels of about $600 million. Key
elements of our forecast include:
-- We expect ongoing benefits from low U.S. natural gas costs.
-- Gradually improving demand reflects a steady improvement in economic
growth in 2012 and 2013.
-- Beyond 2012, we expect the company to benefit from increased ethylene
capacity, which should increase integration further at a relatively low
capital cost (compared with greenfield capacity), and increased chlor-alkali
capacity.
Westlake, with nearly $3.8 billion in sales for the 12 months ended March 31,
2012, is a midsize producer of commodity petrochemical products in two broad
chemical categories: olefin/polyolefins and vinyls.
We expect cash balances and cash flow generation will be adequate to fund the
company's existing capital plans and do not expect debt to increase
meaningfully. We expect Westlake to maintain the key ratio of funds from
operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt above 35%, which we view as
appropriate for the rating. The ratio was at approximately 50% as of March 31,
2012. We believe the strength in credit metrics offers some cushion against
volatility in earnings and cash flow at Westlake's commodity vinyls and
olefin/polyolefin businesses and midsize strategic acquisitions like the $235
million purchase of Eastman Chemical Co.'s (BBB/Stable/A-2) polyethylene and
epolene polymers business in 2006. An important component of the ratings is
our view of management's commitment to maintaining credit quality. Our ratings
do not factor in large debt-funded acquisitions, which have the potential to
weaken credit metrics to levels below our expectations.
Liquidity
Liquidity is "strong." We expect sources of funds to exceed uses by at least
1.5x over the next year. If the springing covenant becomes applicable, net
sources and covenant cushions would be positive even with a 30% drop in EBITDA
or a 25% increase in debt.
Unrestricted cash balances, as of March 31, 2012, were $895 million, in
addition to about $66 million in restricted cash. There were no borrowings
under the company's $400 million asset-based revolving credit facility and
availability was about $384 million after accounting for letters of credit.
The facility matures in September 2016. The restricted cash is related to the
unused portion of tax-exempt revenue bonds the company issued in 2007, 2009,
and 2010.
We expect existing cash balances and free cash generation to be sufficient to
fund significant capital spending over the next three years. We view a major
portion of future capital outlays as discretionary, with some flexibility in
terms of timing of outlays.
We expect that the company will be in compliance with a springing financial
covenant if that covenant becomes applicable. The availability-based covenant
has not been applicable in the past year, and cushions under the covenant have
been very comfortable. The debt maturity profile is favorable. The revolving
credit facility maturing in 2016 is the nearest meaningful maturity.
Westlake typically pays out modest amounts of dividends ($18 million in 2011
and $16 million in 2010), and we assume that future payouts will remain at
these levels. In 2011, it announced a $100 million share buyback. As of March
31, 2012, the company had bought back about $2.5 million in shares. The
share-buyback plan is unusual for the company, and we expect Westlake to limit
its repurchase to $100 million.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit metrics will remain
appropriate for the rating, including the key ratio of FFO to total adjusted
debt at 35% or higher. We anticipate that the financial profile--including
financial policies--will support the ratings and at least partly offset some
of the business profile risk in Westlake's commodity chemical businesses. Our
ratings assume that management will undertake necessary steps to preserve
credit quality, including a prudent approach to its investments and capital
spending program, and that the company's strong liquidity will provide a
buffer against unexpected periods of operating weakness.
We could lower the ratings if leverage ratios weaken, including if FFO to
total debt (net of restricted cash) declines toward 25% without near-term
prospects of reverting to levels consistent with our expectations. This could
happen if operating margins declined to single digits and growth turned
negative. We could also lower the ratings if liquidity weakens meaningfully.
We consider an upgrade unlikely as the company's business risk profile and the
potential for higher capital spending to support growth constrain the ratings.
