TEXT-Fitch affirms Arch Capital ratings

Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arch Capital Group Ltd.'s (ACGL) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and the ratings on ACGL's senior unsecured notes and preferred shares at 'A-' and 'BBB', respectively. Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of ACGL's various subsidiaries at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of ACGL's ratings reflects the company's consistently strong run rate profitability, low financial leverage and historically strong interest and preferred dividend coverage and well managed reserve risk. The ratings also reflect challenges in the competitive property/casualty market and reduced profitability posted in 2011. Fitch characterizes ACGL's run-rate profitability as strong, characterized by low combined ratios and high returns on capital in most years. Fitch also believes that the company's earnings are exposed to potential volatility from large catastrophe-related events, although, favorably, ACGL has consistently maintained both underwriting and overall profitability. ACGL's GAAP combined ratio increased to 98.3% in 2011 compared to 92.5% in 2010, due to catastrophe losses from the Japanese and New Zealand earthquakes, Thailand flooding, U.S. storms and Hurricane Irene. Excluding the impact of catastrophes (15.4 points) and favorable reserve development (10.8 points), ACGL's combined ratio for 2011 was 93.7%, up only slightly from 93.5% for 2010. ACGL's equity credit adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio (including accumulated other comprehensive income) was a very modest 8% at Dec. 31, 2011, down slightly from 8.1% at year-end 2010. ACGL's operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend coverage declined to 6.2 times (x) in 2011 following a very strong 11.4x in 2010, as earnings were adversely affected by the catastrophe losses. Fitch's expectation is that run-rate operating earnings-based coverage levels will return to strong levels of at least 9x. Fitch believes that ACGL's reserves are adequate and well-managed, although the company is exposed to potential adverse development due to the relatively large proportion of its reserves derived from longer duration casualty lines of business. Prior year reserve development has made meaningful contributions to ACGL's profitability, with the company posting favorable loss reserve development in each calendar year from 2003-2011 totaling $1.5 billion, or 5.8% of net premiums earned. However, Fitch notes that underwriting profitability will be pressured going forward to the extent that future reserve development trends are not as favorable as they have been in recent years. Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include sizable adverse prior year reserve development that caused Fitch to question ACGL's better than peer underwriting results and lower than peer underwriting volatility. In addition, increases in underwriting leverage above 1.0x net written premiums-to-equity ratio or equity-credit adjusted financial leverage above 25% could generate negative rating pressure. Fitch considers a rating upgrade to be unlikely in the near term given ACGL's current business profile and challenges in the competitive property/casualty market rate environment. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade over the long term include continued favorable underwriting results in line with higher rated property/casualty (re)insurer peers; material improvement in key financial metrics (e.g. net premiums written to equity and assets to equity) to more overcapitalized levels; and enhanced competitive positioning, while maintaining run-rate earnings and low earnings volatility. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Arch Capital Group, Ltd. --IDR at 'A'; --$300 million 7.35% senior unsecured notes due 2034 at 'A-'; --$200 million 8% series A non-cumulative preferred shares at 'BBB'; --$125 million 7.875% series B non-cumulative preferred shares at 'BBB'. Arch Reinsurance Ltd. Arch Reinsurance Company Arch Reinsurance Europe Underwriting Limited Arch Insurance Company Arch Excess and Surplus Insurance Company Arch Specialty Insurance Company Arch Indemnity Insurance Company Arch Insurance Company (Europe) Limited --IFS at 'A+'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology