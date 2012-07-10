TEXT-Fitch rates Omega Healthcare Investors

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned initial credit ratings to
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings reflect the strength of the company's metrics (low leverage, high
fixed-charge coverage, stable cash flows and exceptional liquidity due to no
near-term maturities), which offset the largest credit concern - the focus on
skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The high percentage of
government reimbursement and the corresponding regulatory risk to operators of
these facilities may place pressure on operator earnings. Additionally, Fitch
notes the company's small size ($2.5 billion in assets), moderate geographic
concentration (Florida and Ohio collectively comprise 35% of total investments)
and exposure to smaller, un-rated operators.
Fixed-charge coverage is strong for the 'BBB-' rating. For the trailing 12
months ended March 31, 2012, OHI's fixed-charge coverage ratio was 3.1x,
compared with 2.7x and 3.2x in full-year 2010 and 2009, respectively.
Contractual rental escalators drive Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage
improving to 3.4x by 2014. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring
operating EBITDA less straight-line rents divided by total interest incurred and
preferred dividends.
Leverage is also strong for the 'BBB-' rating and continues to decline. Leverage
was 4.8x as of March 31, 2012 (1Q'12 annualized), between the 4.5x and 5.1x as
of Dec. 31, 2009 and 2010. Fitch forecasts that leverage will migrate to the
mid-4.0x range through 2014 as the company acquires additional facilities funded
evenly through debt and equity. Fitch calculates leverage as net
debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA.
OHI's liquidity is exceptionally strong with no debt maturities before 2020
other than amounts outstanding on the unsecured revolving line of credit in
2015. The next maturity is $200 million of senior unsecured notes in 2020. OHI's
back-ended debt maturities, coupled with the lack of recurring capital
expenditures (due to the triple-net nature of the leases) provide exceptional
liquidity coverage.
Offsetting the credit positives is OHI's focus on skilled-nursing facilities and
assisted-living facilities, which are highly reliant upon federal and state
reimbursement. More than 91% of OHI's operator revenues are derived from public
sources as of Dec. 31, 2011. Operators have experienced greater financial
volatility and stress when rates and/or reimbursement formulas have changed.
Healthcare legislation, together with budgetary concerns at both the federal and
state levels will likely continue to pressure operator margins and operators'
capacity to honor lease obligations. OHI's operators' coverage remains solid but
not robust at 2.2x and 1.8x for EBITDARM and EBITDAR as of March 31, 2012.
Master leases with cross-collateralization and EBITDAR coverage covenants
improve OHI's security but OHI remains at risk for potential tenant defaults or
requests for rental relief concessions.
OHI's operators have been offsetting revenue declines through non-rent operating
expense cost savings. Coverage metrics have declined moderately but Fitch
expects they will stabilize modestly below current levels. A hypothetical
analysis shows that operators' revenues would need to decline another 7.0%-8.0%,
with all other operating costs unchanged before EBITDAR coverage breaks 1.0x,
which provides some context to the challenging but manageable operating
environment.
Contingent liquidity as measured by unencumbered assets-to-unsecured debt is
adequate, ranging between 1.7x and 2.3x at capitalization rates of 9.0% to
12.0%. This ratio will likely remain flat as the company acquires properties on
a leverage neutral basis.
The one-notch differential between Omega's IDR and the subordinated debt assumed
as part of the CapitalSource transaction considers the relative subordination
within OHI's capital structure.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that metrics will improve but
remain appropriate for the current rating and that any reimbursement pressures
at the operator level will have a minimal impact on OHI cash flows given lease
length, covenants and coverage.
The following factors could result in positive momentum in the ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Increased scale;
--Net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA sustaining below 4.0x (leverage was
4.8x as of end March 31, 2012);
--Fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 3.5x (coverage was 3.1x for the 12
months ended March 31, 2012).
Conversely, the following factors may result in negative momentum in the ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Further pressure on operators through reimbursement cuts;
--Leverage sustaining above 5.5x;
--Fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 2.5x.