TEXT-Fitch affirms People's United Financial IDR at 'A-'

Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed People's United Financial, Inc.'s
(PBCT) long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' and
'F1', respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
Today's affirmation of the IDRs reflects PBCT's solid credit performance and
robust levels of tangible capital. Operating performance improved in 2011 as the
company continued to deploy capital via acquisitions and organic growth. As
tangible capital levels approach more normalized levels, Fitch would expect to
see a further improvement in profitability measures. This interaction between
capital and profitability will continue to be one of the key considerations in
PBCT's ratings.
Fitch believes PBCT is well positioned to take advantage of further
consolidation in the New England banking market. In recent transactions, the
company has demonstrated both discipline and ability to effectively integrate
smaller institutions. Current ratings incorporate the possibility of additional
acquisitions similar in size to recent deals. Fitch would review the specific
merits of any larger transactions and determine the impact on PBCT's ratings.
Key considerations would be impact on the company's capital levels, purchase
price premium and loan portfolio distribution and credit marks.
Like many of its competitors, PBCT has been growing its commercial & industrial
(C&I) loans both organically and through acquisitions. This portfolio grew by
approximately 25% in 2011, roughly two-thirds of which was related to the
acquisition of Danvers Bancorp, Inc. in the second quarter of 2011 (2Q'11).
Fitch generally views such rapid growth with caution. However, PBCT's historical
presence in its core markets and conservative underwriting standards partially
mitigate this concern.
The company has made a number of important organizational changes over the last
two years, all of which are considered favorable from a ratings perspective.
Implementation of a robust enterprise risk management process and the
introduction of a Chief Risk Officer should help achieve a holistic view of the
risks faced by the bank. Changes in the CEO and CFO positions have helped
improve transparency and provide a clearer strategic direction. Finally, the
pending conversion to a national bank charter gives PBCT more freedom to
continue growing commercial loans.
Earnings performance has improved over the past year due to meaningful loan
growth (both organic and acquired), integration of recent acquisitions and cost
cutting efforts. Fitch would expect operating measures to continue improving
modestly over the next year as PBCT deploys capital and streamlines its
operations. External factors, such as low interest rates and regulatory burdens,
will increase negative pressure on the results of PBCT and its peers. The
company's reported fiscal year 2011 (FY11) NIM of 4.14% includes roughly 60
basis points (bps) of yield accretion, which will put pressure on the margin as
acquired loans continue to run off.
PBCT's strong tangible capital position places it atop the 'A-' rated peer
group, with a Fitch Core Capital ratio of 12.0% as of Dec. 31, 2011. Fitch
recognizes that such an elevated capital position is difficult to sustain for a
publicly-traded bank and would anticipate a reduction in capital levels that are
more in line with peers. PBCT's ratings continue to reflect its historical
discretion in assuming credit and other risks either organically or through
acquisition. Furthermore, it is assumed that capital will continue to be one of
the underlying strengths behind PBCT's franchise. Fitch will monitor the
company's growth strategy and respond to any significant change in risk
tolerance.
Consistently solid asset quality has been one of the company's hallmarks and is
a key factor underpinning the ratings. This is mainly a result of PBCT's
conservative underwriting culture with a focus on low LTV ratios and cash-flows
of the properties underlying its loans. The company has steered clear of the
boom and bust cycle in residential real estate by effectively staying out of
this market from 2006 to 2010. The above-average economic performance in the
company's major markets in the Northeast also plays an important role in asset
quality.
Asset quality measures compare well to most 'A-' rated peers and PBCT's ratings
incorporate the potential for some mild quarterly fluctuations in NPA and NCO
levels. Even as NPAs increased since 2008, NCOs have remained at very low
levels. Non-acquired NPAs stood at 2.0% of loans & OREO as of Dec. 31, 2011;
annualized NCOs were 0.29% of average loans in 4Q'11.
PBCT's Stable Outlook reflects consistently robust asset quality, strong levels
of tangible capital and continued improvement in operating performance. Given
these trends, the ratings are well situated at the current level. However, the
Outlook and/or ratings could be negatively impacted if operating performance
trended negatively in comparison to most recent quarters or charge-offs were to
significantly increase, particularly if accompanied by a sizeable reduction in
the company's capital position from historical levels. PBCT's ratings remain on
the high end of their potential range for the foreseeable future.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
People's United Financial, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Viability rating at 'a-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
People's United Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Viability rating at 'a-';
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Chittenden Corporation
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)