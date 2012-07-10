TEXT-S&P assigns Ferrara Candy 'B' corporate credit rating

Overview
-- U.S.-based Ferrara Pan Candy Co. Inc. and Farley's & Sathers Candy Co.
Inc. (B/Stable/--) have merged to form Ferrara Candy Co. (Ferrara). As part of
the transaction, new and existing shareholders (including majority owner
Catterton Partners) invested approximately $330 million of additional equity
into the newly merged entity.
-- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to Ferrara, and our
'B' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating to the $425 million senior
secured term loan facility due 2018.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that credit measures pro
forma for the close of the merger will remain relatively unchanged over the
next 12 months and that the company will maintain adequate liquidity.
-- We are withdrawing all existing ratings on Farley's & Sathers, as this
debt was fully repaid at the close of the transaction.
Rating Action
On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B'
corporate credit rating to Chicago-based Ferrara Candy Co., a company formed
through the merger of Farley's & Sathers Candy Co. Inc. and Ferrara Pan Candy
Co. Inc. The outlook is stable. The merger closed in June 2012.
At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating to Ferrara's $425
million senior secured term loan facility. The recovery rating is '4',
indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a
payment default. The term loan is issued at the operating company level
through its Candy Intermediate Holdings Inc. subsidiary. The company also
issued a $125 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolving loan facility due
2017, which is unrated.
We understand that Ferrara received about $330 million of additional equity
from existing shareholders, including majority owner Catterton Partners.
We are withdrawing all existing ratings on Farley's & Sathers, including the
issue-level ratings, as this debt has been fully repaid concurrent with the
close of the merger and related financing.
Pro forma for the transaction close, we estimate that the company has about
$435 million of reported debt outstanding.
Rationale
The ratings on Ferrara reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as
"vulnerable."
Key credit factors in our business risk assessment include Ferrara's
participation in the highly competitive and fragmented nonchocolate
confectionary industry, limited international presence, and volatility of raw
material costs. We believe the company will benefit from its scale, enabling
it to leverage existing supplier and customer relationships to reduce costs,
in addition to potential merger synergies. The portfolio of branded products
will include legacy Farley's & Sathers brands (including Brach's, Trolli,
Bob's, Now and Later, and Sathers) and Ferrara Pan's brands (Lemonhead, Black
Forest, Atomic FireBall, among others).
We estimate the combined entity's pro forma ratio of total debt to EBITDA
(before merger synergies) is close to 5.5x, and the ratio of funds from
operations (FFO) to adjusted total debt is about 5% for the 12 months ended
March 31, 2012. Both leverage and FFO-to-debt metrics are within our range of
indicative ratios for a highly leveraged financial risk profile, which include
leverage above 5x and FFO to debt of less than 12%. However, it is our opinion
that Ferrara will likely absorb its merger and integration-related costs, in
addition to synergies, over the next 12-18 months, which would allow for
improvement in these ratios.
Ferrara estimates that post-merger it will be the third-largest player, behind
significantly larger competitors Mars and The Hershey Co. (A/Stable/A-1),
within the fragmented and highly competitive U.S. nonchocolate confectionery
industry. Historically, Farley's & Sathers had grown through acquisitions by
targeting "orphan" brands divested from larger companies. Ferrara Pan has
grown organically since its inception. We estimate no brand will represent
more than one-quarter of combined total company sales. While not an area of
expansion for the company, nonbranded sources such as private label,
co-packing, and bulk items, will comprise about one-third of sales, with the
other two-thirds from branded products.
We believe the company will lack geographic diversity, as essentially all
sales occur in the U.S., but the company will have good distribution
nationally. We don't expect significant customer or supplier concentration,
and believe there will be opportunities to cross-sell products to new
customers. In addition, we believe the industry is susceptible to commodity
cost volatility. Sugar and corn syrup are key components of Ferrara's products
and make up about 30% of raw material purchases. Increases in sugar and corn
prices have pressured margins over the last several quarters at both Farley's
& Sathers and Ferrara Pan. Both companies have historically compensated for
cost inflation through price increases or other cost reduction strategies.
Farley's & Sathers and Ferrara Pan have each taken steps to streamline costs
to offset EBITDA margin pressures from higher commodity costs, especially for
fuel and gelatin. We expect Ferrara Candy Co.'s credit metrics to deteriorate
slightly over 2012 versus the combined 2011 performance of each legacy company
because of integration costs, but we expect the company to reduce borrowings
over 2013 with debt reduction and EBITDA improvement, primarily from
synergies, most of which we expect to be realized in 2013. Our base-case
scenario assumptions include:
-- A net sales increase by a low-single-digit percentage rate during the
next year primarily from price increases initiated in late 2011 and early 2012.
-- EBITDA margins of roughly 10% in fiscal 2012, which is essentially
unchanged from our estimated pro forma EBITDA margin at the end of fiscal
2011. Our EBITDA margin expectation reflects the likelihood that pricing
increases will be offset by integration costs through 2012.
-- We expect EBITDA margin improvement of about 250 basis points in 2013
as the company recognizes synergies and reduces costs.
-- We estimate that the company will not generate discretionary cash flow
in 2012 because of transaction and integration costs, but will likely generate
at least $30 million of cash flow in 2013.
-- We expect the company will use a portion of its excess cash to reduce
debt by the end of 2013.
-- Our estimate assumes no dividends or acquisition activity in the next
12 months.
-- We expect the company's liquidity will remain adequate.
Liquidity
We believe Ferrara will have "adequate" liquidity. This includes our
anticipation that liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and availability
under the revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by more than 1.2x during
the next 12 to 24 months. Liquidity sources will likely continue to exceed
uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. This is based on the following
information and assumptions:
-- Pro forma for the refinancing, we expect the company to have a zero
cash balance. Working capital needs will initially be funded with net proceeds
from the term loan and integration costs will be covered by ABL borrowings. We
expect the company to end fiscal 2012 with a nominal cash balance and about
$100 million of availability on its $125 million ABL due 2017.
-- We estimate about $4.2 million of annual amortization on the term loan
beginning in 2013.
-- No acquisition activity in the next 12 months.
-- The credit agreement does not include financial maintenance covenants.
However, there is a springing fixed charge covenant on the ABL that we do not
expect to be triggered during the next 12-24 months.
-- We expect the company to have significant capital expenditures of
about $40 million in 2012 from integration and maintenance costs. We expect
capital expenditures in the range of $15 million to $20 million in 2013.
-- We assume the company will generate cash flow from operations of at
least $15 million in 2012 and $45 million in 2013.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report to be
published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect leverage will approach 5.5x by fiscal
year-end 2012, because of ABL borrowings to cover merger and
integration-related costs. However, we believe the company will apply its
excess free cash flow towards debt reduction beginning in 2013 as cash flow
improves from merger-related synergies.
We would consider a downgrade if the company faces operating challenges that
result in leverage trending near 6.5x. We estimate this could derive from flat
sales growth and margin erosion of more than 100 basis points from fiscal
2012, either from a loss of a customer or raw materials inflation.
Although unlikely over the near term, we would consider an upgrade if the
company demonstrates consistent operating performance and reduces debt
leverage closer to 4x, and maintains a financial policy consistent with a
higher rating. We estimate this could result from EBITDA margin expansion of
about 250 basis points (primarily from synergies) and flat sales growth
compared with fiscal 2012.
Ratings List
Ratings assigned
Ferrara Candy Co.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
Candy Intermediate Holdings Inc.
Senior secured
$425 mil. term loan due 2018 B
Recovery rating 4
Ratings withdrawn
To From
Farley's & Sathers Candy Co. Inc.
Corporate credit rating N.R. B/Stable/--
Senior secured N.R. B+
Recovery rating N.R. 2
