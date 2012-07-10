TEXT-Fitch assigns Russian Standard notes 'B+' rating

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian Standard Finance S.A.'s USD350m
Series 10 issue of limited recourse loan participation notes a Long-term rating
of 'B+' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
The bonds bear a 9.25% coupon rate. The issue is due in July 2017 and
bondholders have a put option exercisable in July 2015. The notes are issued
under RSB's USD2.5bn loan participation notes programme, rated 'B+'/'B'/'RR4'
which terms have been updated recently.
The proceeds are to be used solely for financing a loan to JSC Russian Standard
Bank ('RSB'), rated Long-term Issuer Default 'B+' with a Stable Outlook,
Short-term Issuer Default 'B', Support '5', Viability 'b+' and Support Rating
Floor 'No Floor'. At end-2011, RSB was the 27th-largest bank in Russia by assets
and according to management's estimates held 17.2% market share in credit cards
and 11.7% in POS loans. Roustam Tariko indirectly owns 99.9% of RSB's shares.
