TEXT-S&P rates Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line notes 'BBB'

July 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB' issue rating to $400 million in senior unsecured notes issued by
Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC (Transco; BBB/Stable/--), an operating
subsidiary of Williams Partners L.P. (BBB/Stable/--).

The rating reflects the consolidated credit quality of Williams Partners, 
influenced by its "strong" business risk profile and "significant" financial 
risk profile under our criteria.

We expect Transco to use the net proceeds to repay its $325 million of 8.875% 
notes and for general corporate purposes, including its capital spending 
program. Transco's stand-alone credit measures are stronger than its parent's 
consolidated measures. Transco's total debt to EBITDA was low at 2.5x and 
EBITDA interest coverage was 5.3x as of March 31, 2012. We expect Transco to 
maintain leverage at or below 2.5x for 2012 and 2013.

As of March 31, 2012, Williams Partners had about $7.2 billion in debt, a debt 
to EBITDA ratio of about 3x, and adequate liquidity. (For the complete 
corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Transco 
published on March 21, 2012.)

RATINGS LIST

Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                  BBB/Stable/--


New Rating

Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC
 $400 Mil. Senior Unsecured Notes         BBB


