TEXT-S&P rates Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line notes 'BBB'

July 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' issue rating to $400 million in senior unsecured notes issued by Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC (Transco; BBB/Stable/--), an operating subsidiary of Williams Partners L.P. (BBB/Stable/--). The rating reflects the consolidated credit quality of Williams Partners, influenced by its "strong" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile under our criteria. We expect Transco to use the net proceeds to repay its $325 million of 8.875% notes and for general corporate purposes, including its capital spending program. Transco's stand-alone credit measures are stronger than its parent's consolidated measures. Transco's total debt to EBITDA was low at 2.5x and EBITDA interest coverage was 5.3x as of March 31, 2012. We expect Transco to maintain leverage at or below 2.5x for 2012 and 2013. As of March 31, 2012, Williams Partners had about $7.2 billion in debt, a debt to EBITDA ratio of about 3x, and adequate liquidity. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Transco published on March 21, 2012.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- New Rating Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC $400 Mil. Senior Unsecured Notes BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.