S&P Upgrades Roundy's Supermarkets; Outlook Stable

Feb 22 Overview -- The parent of Roundy's Supermarkets Inc. completed an IPO and obtained an $800 million senior secured first-lien credit facility, consisting of a $125 million revolver and a $675 million term loan. -- The company used proceeds from the IPO and term loan in part to refinance the company's old term loans, thereby reducing debt. -- We are raising the corporate credit rating one notch to 'B+' and removing all ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications. We are also assigning a 'BB-' issue-level rating and a '2' recovery rating to the company's senior secured credit facility. -- The ratings outlook is stable and incorporates our expectation of steady operating performance and modest leverage reduction in the near term. Rating Action On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services raised the corporate credit rating on the Milwaukee-based Roundy's Supermarkets Inc. to 'B+' from 'B' and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications. This action comes after the company successfully completed its IPO and closed on an $800 million first-lien senior secured credit facility, consisting of a $675 million term loan and a $125 million revolving credit facility. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we are assigning a 'BB-' issue-level rating, which is one notch above the corporate credit rating, and a '2' recovery rating to the company's senior secured credit facility. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery of principal in the event of default. Rationale The rating on Milwaukee based-Roundy's reflects our view of the company's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" under our criteria. We believe that Roundy's will have modest but steady profit growth that will lead to credit metric enhancement. Roundy's recent operating trends have been in line with our expectations and generally commensurate with industry peers. In the near term, we expect that Roundy's will perform similarly or slightly better to recent trends. Our 2012 performance expectations include: -- Sales growth of about 4%, mainly because of new stores. -- We anticipate stable operating margins, but there could be some slight margin contraction as a result of higher food costs not fully passed along to customers and costs associated with new store openings. -- EBITDA growth to be similar to sales growth and to be near $230 million in 2012. The IPO and refinancing reduced funded debt by approximately $110 million. Additionally, the company made a $54 million term loan payment in the fourth quarter of 2011. As a result, we calculate pro forma operating lease-adjusted leverage to be 5.4x. With our performance expectations, we project credit ratios at the end of 2012 to be as follows: -- Leverage of 5.2x. -- Adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest of 2.7x. -- Funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 11.8%. These ratios are in line with indicative ratios of highly leveraged financial risk profiles, though with only moderate credit metric improvement the ratios would be commensurate with an "aggressive" financial risk profile. We expect Roundy's profitability to continue to be very consistent. In general, Roundy's industry peers have been more vulnerable to the economy and industry competition. We believe that Roundy's strong market position--particularly in Wisconsin--solid perishable offerings, and pricing strategies have led and will lead to stable operating trends. These factors are the basis for our fair business risk assessment. Nonetheless, in the future, we believe that increased price competition, tepid consumer spending growth, and increased food costs could pressure operating margins more so than we anticipate. This, in our view, is the biggest threat to our performance expectation and forecasted credit ratios. Liquidity As a result of the refinancing, we have revised our view of Roundy's liquidity to "adequate" from "less than adequate". We now expect the company to maintain sufficient covenant cushion, with no near-term maturities. Roundy's sources include: available borrowings on its $125 million revolving credit facility and forecasted FFO of about $145 million. We do not believe that Roundy's has significant excess cash after the transaction. We primarily foresee liquidity uses to include: some working capital needs, capital spending of between $60 million and $70 million, cash dividends of between $35 million and $40 million, term loan amortization annually of $6.75 million, and cash flow sweep payments. Relevant aspects of Roundy's liquidity are as follows: -- We see coverage of uses by sources to be in excess of 1.2x for the next two years. -- We expect that sources would exceed uses even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- We anticipate that the company will maintain adequate headroom over maintenance financial covenants. -- The company has sound relationships with its banks and a satisfactory standing in the credit markets, in our view. -- Manageable near-term amortizations. Recovery analysis The company's senior secured first-lien credit facility is rated 'BB-', one notch above the corporate credit rating, with a '2' recovery rating. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery of principal in the event of default. Please see the recovery report on Roundy's for the complete recovery analysis, to be published as soon as possible after this report, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable and incorporates our expectation that the company will have modest credit ratio enhancement as a result of profit growth and debt reduction with free cash flow. Given the company's stable operating trends, we do not expect a rating action in the near term. However, we may consider a higher rating if the company can improve leverage to about 4.6x, though we would want to be confident that the company's financial policies would allow leverage to remain below that threshold. Such a scenario could occur in about two to three years with about 13% EBITDA growth and a debt reduction of $110 million. Conversely, we could lower our rating if leverage weakened to 5.7x or lower. Such a scenario could occur in 2012 with an approximate 10% decline in EBITDA, which could occur if sales grew only 3% and operating margins contracted 50 basis points. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded; Outlook Action To From Roundy's Supermarkets Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Watch Pos/-- New Ratings Roundy's Supermarkets Inc. Senior Secured US$125 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 BB- Recovery Rating 2 US$675 mil term bank ln due 2019 BB- Recovery Rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Charles Pinson-Rose, New York (1) 212-438-4944; charles_pinson-rose@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Jayne M Ross, New York (1) 212-438-7857; jayne_ross@standardandpoors.com S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. 