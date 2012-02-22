S&P Upgrades Roundy's Supermarkets; Outlook Stable

Feb 22
Overview
-- The parent of Roundy's Supermarkets Inc. completed an IPO and obtained
an $800 million senior secured first-lien credit facility, consisting of a
$125 million revolver and a $675 million term loan.
-- The company used proceeds from the IPO and term loan in part to
refinance the company's old term loans, thereby reducing debt.
-- We are raising the corporate credit rating one notch to 'B+' and
removing all ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications. We are also
assigning a 'BB-' issue-level rating and a '2' recovery rating to the
company's senior secured credit facility.
-- The ratings outlook is stable and incorporates our expectation of
steady operating performance and modest leverage reduction in the near term.
Rating Action
On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services raised the corporate
credit rating on the Milwaukee-based Roundy's Supermarkets Inc. to 'B+' from
'B' and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications. This
action comes after the company successfully completed its IPO and closed on an
$800 million first-lien senior secured credit facility, consisting of a $675
million term loan and a $125 million revolving credit facility. The outlook is
stable.
At the same time, we are assigning a 'BB-' issue-level rating, which is one
notch above the corporate credit rating, and a '2' recovery rating to the
company's senior secured credit facility. The '2' recovery rating indicates
our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery of principal in the event
of default.
Rationale
The rating on Milwaukee based-Roundy's reflects our view of the company's
business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "highly
leveraged" under our criteria. We believe that Roundy's will have modest but
steady profit growth that will lead to credit metric enhancement.
Roundy's recent operating trends have been in line with our expectations and
generally commensurate with industry peers. In the near term, we expect that
Roundy's will perform similarly or slightly better to recent trends. Our 2012
performance expectations include:
-- Sales growth of about 4%, mainly because of new stores.
-- We anticipate stable operating margins, but there could be some slight
margin contraction as a result of higher food costs not fully passed along to
customers and costs associated with new store openings.
-- EBITDA growth to be similar to sales growth and to be near $230
million in 2012.
The IPO and refinancing reduced funded debt by approximately $110 million.
Additionally, the company made a $54 million term loan payment in the fourth
quarter of 2011. As a result, we calculate pro forma operating lease-adjusted
leverage to be 5.4x. With our performance expectations, we project credit
ratios at the end of 2012 to be as follows:
-- Leverage of 5.2x.
-- Adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest of 2.7x.
-- Funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 11.8%.
These ratios are in line with indicative ratios of highly leveraged financial
risk profiles, though with only moderate credit metric improvement the ratios
would be commensurate with an "aggressive" financial risk profile.
We expect Roundy's profitability to continue to be very consistent. In
general, Roundy's industry peers have been more vulnerable to the economy and
industry competition. We believe that Roundy's strong market
position--particularly in Wisconsin--solid perishable offerings, and pricing
strategies have led and will lead to stable operating trends. These factors
are the basis for our fair business risk assessment. Nonetheless, in the
future, we believe that increased price competition, tepid consumer spending
growth, and increased food costs could pressure operating margins more so than
we anticipate. This, in our view, is the biggest threat to our performance
expectation and forecasted credit ratios.
Liquidity
As a result of the refinancing, we have revised our view of Roundy's liquidity
to "adequate" from "less than adequate". We now expect the company to maintain
sufficient covenant cushion, with no near-term maturities. Roundy's sources
include: available borrowings on its $125 million revolving credit facility
and forecasted FFO of about $145 million. We do not believe that Roundy's has
significant excess cash after the transaction. We primarily foresee liquidity
uses to include: some working capital needs, capital spending of between $60
million and $70 million, cash dividends of between $35 million and $40
million, term loan amortization annually of $6.75 million, and cash flow sweep
payments.
Relevant aspects of Roundy's liquidity are as follows:
-- We see coverage of uses by sources to be in excess of 1.2x for the
next two years.
-- We expect that sources would exceed uses even with a 15% drop in
EBITDA.
-- We anticipate that the company will maintain adequate headroom over
maintenance financial covenants.
-- The company has sound relationships with its banks and a satisfactory
standing in the credit markets, in our view.
-- Manageable near-term amortizations.
Recovery analysis
The company's senior secured first-lien credit facility is rated 'BB-', one
notch above the corporate credit rating, with a '2' recovery rating. The '2'
recovery rating indicates our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery
of principal in the event of default. Please see the recovery report on
Roundy's for the complete recovery analysis, to be published as soon as
possible after this report, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable and incorporates our expectation that the company will
have modest credit ratio enhancement as a result of profit growth and debt
reduction with free cash flow. Given the company's stable operating trends, we
do not expect a rating action in the near term. However, we may consider a
higher rating if the company can improve leverage to about 4.6x, though we
would want to be confident that the company's financial policies would allow
leverage to remain below that threshold. Such a scenario could occur in about
two to three years with about 13% EBITDA growth and a debt reduction of $110
million. Conversely, we could lower our rating if leverage weakened to 5.7x or
lower. Such a scenario could occur in 2012 with an approximate 10% decline in
EBITDA, which could occur if sales grew only 3% and operating margins
contracted 50 basis points.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Action
To From
Roundy's Supermarkets Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Watch Pos/--
New Ratings
Roundy's Supermarkets Inc.
Senior Secured
US$125 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 BB-
Recovery Rating 2
US$675 mil term bank ln due 2019 BB-
Recovery Rating 2
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Charles Pinson-Rose, New York (1) 212-438-4944;
charles_pinson-rose@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Jayne M Ross, New York (1) 212-438-7857;
jayne_ross@standardandpoors.com



