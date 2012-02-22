S&P Revises Whole Foods Otlk To Pos From Stable On Sales Growth

Feb 22 Overview -- Austin based-Whole Foods Market Inc.'s sales and profit growth rates have improved recently and we believe industry conditions and the company's strategies will lead to future growth. -- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable and affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit rating. -- The positive outlook show that if sales and profit growth rates are moderately better than our base case scenario, credit ratios will improve such that we would consider a higher rating. Rating Action On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Whole Foods and revised the outlook to positive from stable. Rationale The outlook revision reflects that Whole Foods Market Inc.'s comparable-store sales and profit growth have accelerated in recent quarters, which we expect may continue in the near term. We now believe there is a greater chance that the company could outperform our base case forecast on its operating performance and credit ratios. Moreover, Whole Foods has no funded debt, and we do not expect the company to incur any, since we forecast cash flows from operations to fund capital spending and dividend payments. Consequently, we expect the company's adjusted debt will be composed of the present value of its operating lease commitments. Since the company's 2012 new stores are relatively smaller and seemingly more productive than stores it opened in recent years, we believe profits relative to operating lease commitments could improve in the near term. The rating on Whole Foods Market Inc. reflects our assessment of Whole Foods business risk as "satisfactory", which we revised from "fair," and reflects the company's strong position as the leader in the organic and natural food retailing sector, which we expect to outperform traditional grocery stores in the near and intermediate term. We also assess Whole Foods' financial risk as "significant." However, even with merely moderate credit ratio enhancement in the future, we may revise our financial risk profile to "intermediate". The company's first-quarter results were slightly better than our expectations and meaningfully better than traditional grocery stores'. Although we expect tepid economic growth and only modest declines in unemployment, we believe such conditions will not inhibit growth at Whole Foods, since the natural and organic segment of the food retail industry is growing faster than the food retail industry as a whole. With these industry and economic conditions, our base line forecast assumptions are as follows: -- Comparable sales increase of about 7.0% and total revenue growth of approximately 15%. -- About 10 basis points of gross margin expansion and about 20 basis points of margin expansion of other cost leveraging. -- EBITDA near $1 billion. -- 7% growth of operating lease-adjusted debt, which approximates our estimates for total footage growth. This performance scenario would lead to the following credit ratios: -- Adjusted debt to EBITDA of 2.7x. -- Adjusted EBITDA Interest coverage of 4.6x. -- Funds from operations to debt of 23.4%. The forecasted leverage is commensurate with an "intermediate" financial risk profile, but both the coverage and FFO to debt ratios are commensurate with "significant" financial risk profiles. We believe that the company's recent sales performance is a result of its changed merchandising strategies and more aggressive marketing and pricing; we expect those strategies will remain effective in the near term. We also believe that the company will generally pass along food inflation to consumers and maintain operating margins, though Whole Foods may price aggressively on certain items or increase promotions to gain market share. However, we do not expect such activities to hurt gross margins. We also anticipate the company will benefit from a continued trend of increased usage of natural and organic products in the U.S., which is still a relatively small subsection of the food retail industry. We further believe it has meaningful growth potential. Liquidity We view Whole Foods' liquidity as "adequate," and we expect its sources of the liquidity to be greater than its uses over the next 12 to 18 months. Sources, as of Jan. 15, 2012, include $212.0 million of unrestricted cash, $442.3 million of short-term investments, proceeds associated with the exercise of employee stock options, and funds from operations in 2012 of near $900 million. Since the company's revolving credit facility matures in August of this year, we do not consider it to be a source of liquidity. We primarily expect cash uses to include working capital investment associated with new stores, capital spending near $450 million, and dividend payments. We also anticipate the company will generate about $350 million in discretionary cash flow in 2012. Relevant aspects of Whole Foods' liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- We see coverage of uses by sources to be in excess of 1.2x for the next two years. -- We expect that sources would exceed uses, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- We anticipate that the company will have adequate headroom over maintenance financial covenants. -- No near-term maturities. Outlook Our positive rating outlook on Whole Foods incorporates our expectations that the overall sales and profit growth trends should be strong in the near term and intermediate term. If the company performs somewhat better than we anticipate, we would consider a higher rating. If, for example, in 2012, comparable-store sales increase approximately 8%, total revenue grows about 16%, and our other assumptions are unchanged, EBITDA could be in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion and leverage would be in the mid-2x area. In such a scenario, we may consider a higher rating. If the company's performance is strong but lease commitments increase more than we expect, we may still consider a higher rating because of the company's competitive position as the leading natural and organic food retailer and its profit growth potential. However, we would want to make sure that the company's financial policies would be such that future capital allocations would ensure that the company maintains credit ratios and liquidity appropriate with a higher rating. Conversely, if same -store sales increased at a mid-single-digit rate and EBITDA only neared 10%--somewhat commensurate with expected operating lease growth--and we do not expect future credit ratio enhancement, we would consider a stable outlook. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Whole Foods Market Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive/-- BB+/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 