TEXT-Fitch downgrades Sandwell Commercial Finance

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has today downgraded and affirmed Sandwell
Commercial Finance No.1 plc (Sandwell 1), Sandwell Commercial Finance No.2 plc
(Sandwell 2) and Sandwell Commercial Finance No.3 Limited's (Sandwell 3)
mortgage-backed floating rate notes (FRN) as shown below:
Sandwell 1 FRNs due 2039:
GBP34.9m class A (XS0191369221) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
GBP17.5m class B (XS0191371391) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
GBP12.5m class C (XS0191372522) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
GBP10m class D (XS0191373686) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; Recovery
Estimate RE80%
GBP5m class E (XS0191373926) affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0%
Sandwell 2 FRNs due 2037:
GBP112.4m class A (XS0229030126) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook
Negative
GBP13.0m class B (XS0229030472) downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook
Negative
GBP11.8m class C (XS0229030712) downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP14.9m class D (XS0229031017) downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE20%
GBP9.6m class E (XS0229031280) affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0%
Sandwell 3 FRNs due 2032:
GBP67.5m class A1 (XS0357081032) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
GBP14.7m class A2 (XS0357081206) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook
Negative
GBP3.6m class A3 (XS0357088631) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook
Negative
GBP19.2m class B (XS0357088987) downgraded to 'Bsf' from BBsf; Outlook Negative
GBP10.2m class C (XS0357089100) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE20%
GBP12.6m class D (XS0357089365) downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE0%
GBP10.8m class E (XS0357089951) affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0%
The rating actions reflect the increased leverage in all three transactions, the
ongoing weakness in secondary UK commercial real estate markets, and the rising
number (both actual and expected) of loan defaults and subsequent losses. For
each transaction, the majority of loans had their collateral revalued during the
last two years, resulting in current weighted average (WA) loan-to-value ratios
(LTVs) of 82.5%, 103% and 132% in Sandwell 1, 2 and 3, respectively.
As of the March/April 2012 reporting cycle, Sandwell 1, 2, and 3 had five (20%
by loan balance), 17 (29%) and 9 (33%) loans in various stages of enforcement,
respectively. This is primarily due to maturity and payment defaults, with
impairments set to increase.
To date, loan level losses have totalled GBP3.7m, GBP1.4m and GBP0.3m in
Sandwell 1, 2 and 3 respectively. While these losses are yet to exhaust
first-loss credit enhancement, loss severities have been volatile. In Fitch's
view, this level of idiosyncratic risk reflects how many loans are secured on
single-occupancy property most exposed to weak occupational markets. With very
high average loan leverage, especially for Sandwell 2 and 3, as more loans
default there is a high risk of outsized loss severities arising. Credit
enhancement is unlikely to be sufficient to prevent subordinate classes of notes
realising losses, as reflected in Fitch's ratings.
As these transactions were originally granular in nature, individual tenancy
schedules have not been provided by the servicer. In its analysis, Fitch
compares the protection against further property market value declines afforded
to various notes from credit enhancement. In Fitch's view, the relationship
between market value declines and pool losses is not linear, with notes secured
on higher leverage loan pools having to absorb higher market value declines to
be rated in a given category. More credit enhancement is needed for Sandwell 3
than for Sandwell 2, and for Sandwell 2 than for Sandwell 1, on account of the
potential for lower borrower commitment and higher costs in the higher-levered
pools.
The rating action is more severe for Sandwell 2 than for the other two
transactions. This is because Sandwell 1 benefits from lower leverage loans,
while Sandwell 3 has higher credit enhancement levels. However, all three
transactions show a decline in performance, as reflected in the negative rating
action in each case.
