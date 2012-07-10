TEXT-S&P cuts Patriot Coal rating to 'D'

July 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit
rating on St. Louis, Mo.-based Patriot Coal Corp. (Patriot) to 'D'
from 'CCC'. At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on the company's
senior unsecured debt to 'D' from 'CCC'. We removed the ratings from
CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on Jan. 23, 2012.
Rationale
The 'D' rating on Patriot follows the company's filing of a voluntary petition
under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to implement its restructuring
plan. During recent months, the cancellation of customer contracts, lower
thermal coal prices, and rising expenditures for environmental and other
liabilities have severely constrained the company's liquidity and financial
flexibility. However, Patriot expects its mining operations and customer
shipments to continue in the ordinary course of business throughout the
reorganization process and has obtained a commitment for $802 million in
debtor-in-possession financing. Upon the Bankruptcy Court's approval, the
company will use the new financing and cash generated from Patriot's ongoing
operations to support the business during the reorganization process.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Removed From CreditWatch
To From
Patriot Coal Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating D/--/-- CCC/Watch Neg/--
Senior Unsecured D CCC/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 3 3
