TEXT-S&P puts Fortis ratings on watch negative

Overview	
     -- On Feb. 21, 2012, Fortis Inc. announced it entered into an agreement 	
to acquire all of the shares of CH Energy Group Inc. for about C$1.5 billion.	
     -- As a result, we are placing our ratings, including our 'A-' long-term 	
corporate credit rating, on Fortis Inc. on CreditWatch with negative 	
implications. 	
     -- The CreditWatch reflects our expectation of increased debt at the 	
holding company level to finance the acquisition and that post-acquisition, 	
deconsolidated credit metrics may be below our established thresholds.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed the ratings on St. 	
John's, Nfld.-based utility holding company Fortis Inc. on CreditWatch
with negative implications. 	
	
Standard & Poor's also placed its ratings, including its 'A-' long term 	
corporate credit rating, on FortisAlberta Inc. on CreditWatch with negative 	
implications. See research update "Ratings On FortisAlberta Inc. Put On 	
CreditWatch Negative Due To CreditWatch Placement On Fortis Inc." published 	
today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. The ratings on Fortis' 	
other subsidiaries remain unchanged. 	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch reflects our view that following the close of the proposed 	
acquisition of CH Energy Group Inc. (not rated) for about C$1.5 billion, there 	
is at least a one-in-two probability that Fortis' deconsolidated credit 	
metrics may deteriorate below thresholds we have previously established for 	
the current ratings. The acquisition will likely have a smaller impact on 	
consolidated credit metrics, given CH Energy's size (adjusted funds from 	
operations of about 15% of the consolidated entity) relative to Fortis on a 	
consolidated basis. The most likely negative rating action would be a 	
one-notch downgrade. Fortis expects the transaction to close within the next 	
12 months. 	
	
The proposed acquisition slightly improves Fortis' excellent business risk 	
profile and provides both regulatory and cash flow diversification benefits to 	
the company. CH Energy Group's primary asset is its 100% ownership of Central 	
Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. (A/Watch Neg/--), a regulated electric gas 	
transmission and distribution utility with an excellent business risk profile 	
that provides approximately 90% of CH Energy Group's consolidated EBITDA. The 	
rating on Central Hudson Gas & Electric is based on the consolidated credit 	
profile of its parent.	
	
Maritime Electric Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--) is rated lower than Fortis and a 	
one-notch downgrade of its parent, Fortis, would not lead to a rating action. 	
Caribbean Utilities Co. Ltd. (CUC) (A-/Stable/--) has been previously rated 	
above Fortis. Factors contributing to CUC's rating separation are its status 	
as a publicly traded entity and Fortis's partial ownership stake. 	
	
Liquidity	
Fortis' liquidity is adequate, in our view. At the holding company level, we 	
expect that liquidity sources will be sufficient to cover uses by more than 	
1.2x. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the 	
following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect that in the event of a 15% decline in deconsolidated 	
earnings, the company's sources of funds would still exceed its uses.	
     -- Liquidity sources include expected dividends and interests from 	
Fortis' subsidiaries of more than C$250 million per year and unused credit 	
facilities of about C$800 million as of Dec. 31, 2011. 	
     -- Uses of capital include primarily capital spending and dividends to 	
shareholders of about C$600 million, but we believe that some of the capital 	
spending has some deferability.	
	
In our view, the company has sound relationships with its banks and generally 	
satisfactory standing in credit markets. 	
	
CreditWatch	
We will resolve the CreditWatch once greater details related to the 	
transaction become available, including a financing plan, and the transaction 	
closes. We could lower the ratings if debt levels increase as a result of the 	
transaction and the company is unable to meet established thresholds we 	
associate with the current ratings, including company-level debt coverage from 	
cash flows from its subsidiaries of more than 20% and consolidated adjusted 	
funds from operations to debt of more than 10%. However, while less likely, we 	
could still affirm the ratings on Fortis and return to a stable outlook if a 	
very meaningful component of the financing plan consists of equity and we 	
conclude that forecast credit metrics are at levels consistent with the 	
current ratings.	
	
	
