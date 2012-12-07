TEXT-S&P cuts 2 Morgan Stanley Cap I 2005-RR6 ratings to 'D (sf)'

OVERVIEW
-- We lowered our ratings on two classes from Morgan Stanley Capital I
Inc.'s series 2005-RR6, a U.S. CMBS re-REMIC transaction.
-- We lowered our ratings on classes C and D to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)'
due to interest shortfalls that we expect will continue for the foreseeable
future.
-- The downgrades reflect interest shortfalls affecting the transaction
according to the Nov. 26, 2012, trustee report.
Dec 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on two
classes of commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) pass-through
certificates from Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc.'s series 2005-RR6 (MSC
2005-RR6), a U.S. CMBS resecuritized real estate mortgage investment conduit
(re-REMIC) transaction.
The downgrades to classes C and D reflect our analysis following interest
shortfalls to the transaction. We also considered the potential for additional
classes to experience interest shortfalls in the future.
According to the Nov. 26, 2012, trustee report, cumulative interest shortfalls
to the transaction totaled $4.6 million affecting class C and the classes
subordinate to it. The interest shortfalls were the result of interest
shortfalls on 11 of the underlying CMBS transactions primarily due to the
master servicer's recovery of prior advances, appraisal subordinate
entitlement reductions (ASERs), servicers' nonrecoverability determinations
for advances, and special servicing fees. We lowered our ratings on classes C
and D to 'D (sf)' due to interest shortfalls that we expect will continue for
the foreseeable future. If the interest shortfalls to MSC 2005-RR6 continue,
we will evaluate the shortfalls and may take further rating actions as we
determine appropriate.
According to the Nov. 26, 2012, trustee report, 47 CMBS classes ($195.2
million, 100%) from 30 distinct transactions issued between 1997 and 2005
collateralize MSC 2005-RR6.
Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings
assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available
to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary.
RATINGS LOWERED
Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc.
Commercial mortgage-backed securities pass-through certificates series 2005-RR6
Rating
Class To From
C D (sf) CCC- (sf)
D D (sf) CCC- (sf)