TEXT-S&P puts FortisAlberta ratings on watch negative

Overview	
     -- On Feb. 21, 2012, Fortis Inc. announced it entered into an agreement 	
to acquire all of the shares of CH Energy Group Inc. for about C$1.5 billion.	
     -- We are placing our ratings, including our 'A-' long term corporate 	
credit rating on Fortis Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
     -- As a result, we are also placing our ratings, including our 'A-' long 	
term corporate credit ratings on FortisAlberta Inc. on CreditWatch with 	
negative implications.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on 	
FortisAlberta Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch on FortisAlberta reflects the CreditWatch on its parent, 	
Fortis Inc. (see research update "Fortis Inc. Ratings Put On CreditWatch 	
Negative On Announced C$1.5 Billion Acquisition" published today on 	
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). This reflects our view of 	
insufficient ring-fencing provisions between FortisAlberta and Fortis Inc. to 	
warrant rating separation according to our criteria.	
	
The ratings on FortisAlberta reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the 	
company's regulated electricity distribution assets and its highly stable and 	
predictable earnings. We believe that capital funding requirements to meet 	
significant capital expenditure would result in continued negative free cash 	
flow, which constrains the ratings.	
	
CreditWatch	
We will resolve the CreditWatch once greater details related to the 	
transaction become available, including a financing plan, and the transaction 	
closes. We could lower the ratings if debt levels increase as a result of the 	
transaction and the company is unable to meet established thresholds we 	
associate with the current ratings, including company-level debt coverage from 	
cash flows from its subsidiaries of more than 20% and consolidated adjusted 	
funds from operations to debt of more than 10%. However, while less likely, we 	
could still affirm the ratings on Fortis and return to a stable outlook if a 	
very meaningful component of the financing plan consists of equity and we 	
conclude that forecast credit metrics are at levels consistent with the 	
current ratings.	
	
Ratings List	
CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
FortisAlberta Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                A-/Watch Neg/--    A-/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       A-/Watch Neg       A-	
	
	
