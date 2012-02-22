TEXT-Fitch affirms Quest Diagnostics IDR at 'BBB+'

Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Quest): --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt rating at 'BBB+'; --Bank loan rating at 'BBB+'. The ratings apply to $3.99 billion of outstanding debt. The Rating Outlook is Negative. HIGHER SPENDING LED TO HIGHER DEBT IN 2011: Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Quest) actively pursued acquisitions and purchased a large block of common shares in 2011, resulting in leverage (total debt to EBITDA) above its stated target range of 2.0 times (x) to 2.25x. Last year, total debt rose by more than $1 billion with the additions of Athena Diagnostics (Athena) and Celera Corp. (Celera) that cost almost $1.09 billion, net of cash received, coupled with the purchase of $935 million in equity. As a result, leverage jumped to 2.5x at the end of the year. In May 2012, the company faces the final payment of $560 million of a term loan facility established in 2007. DEBT REDUCTION TO RESULT IN LOWER LEVERAGE IN LATE 2012: Quest has a history of reducing leverage into its target range within 12 to 18 months following leveraging transactions; as exemplified after a series of asset purchases, including AmeriPath, in 2007. Accordingly, the company publicly announced in January its commitment to reduce the debt load by $500 million to $700 million this year, which would yield leverage within the targeted range. As such, Fitch sees leverage falling into the middle of Quest's range by the end of 2012, assuming full pay down of the term loan facility. Given Quest's seasonal cash flow patterns, Fitch expects that debt reduction will likely be weighted to the second half of the year. The Negative Rating Outlook reflects the uncertainty of the ultimate debt reduction over the course of the year. COST SAVINGS OFFSET MARGIN STRESS: Weak health care utilization trends have pressured volumes for the second consecutive year leading to lower organic revenues, which were slightly down 0.3% in 2011 excluding the positive impact from the Athena and Celera acquisitions. In conjunction, EBITDA margin fell to 21.1% in 2011 from 21.8% in 2010. Fitch positively views Quest's response to the new demand pattern that calls for a reduction of $500 million in operating costs by 2014. The success of a prior program completed in 2010 gives Fitch confidence that current margins can be sustained through the ratings horizon despite top-line stresses. LIQUIDITY REMAINS SOLID: Quest generates consistent operating cash flow, which has exceeded $1 billion annually (excluding legal settlements) since 2008, yielding free cash flow (FCF) margins greater than 10%. FCF was around $910 million in 2011, excluding the MediCal legal charge, representing a margin of 12.1%. Fitch sees FCF above $600 million per year including rising capital spending and a 70% dividend boost in 2012. External sources of liquidity are a $525 million receivables program and a $750 million revolving credit facility due September 2016, of which $85 million was outstanding against the receivables facility at the end of 2011. Beyond the term loan due in May, the next significant debt maturity is $200 million in unsecured notes due March 2014. SHAREHOLDER RETURNS TEMPORARILY MODERATE: Fitch expects that capital devoted to shareholder returns will limited in 2012 due to the company's stated priority for use of cash for debt reduction. However, Fitch anticipates that the company will resume dedicating a majority of FCF to share repurchases in 2013. Quest actively purchases its common shares having bought back over $2.5 billion since 2007, using more than 70% of FCF. Quest's Board of Directors increased the share repurchase authorization by $1 billion in January and the total now stands at $1.1 billion. RATING TRIGGERS: The Negative Rating Outlook reflects the uncertainty of the timing of debt reduction during 2012. Fitch expects debt reduction to be weighted to the second half of the year, based on seasonal operating patterns that historically have resulted in higher FCF later in the year. Fitch expects a revision in the Outlook to Stable within six to nine months, assuming leverage falls below 2.25x. A downgrade to 'BBB' would be caused by an expectation of leverage maintained above 2.25x. This could be the result of lower than anticipated debt reduction and/or lower EBITDA based on poor top-line trends or margin compression that cannot be offset by the planned cost reduction program. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Relared Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology