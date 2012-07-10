TEXT-Fitch cuts Campbell Soup Co ratings

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the following ratings of Campbell Soup Company (Campbell's) upon Campbell's July 9, 2012 agreement to acquire Bolthouse Farms (Bolthouse) in a $1.55 billion debt financed transaction: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt to 'A-' from 'A'; --Senior unsecured credit facility to 'A-' from 'A'; --Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1'; --Commercial paper (CP) 'F2' from 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The downgrades reflect Campbell's substantial increase in leverage for the acquisition, which is expected to close later this summer. Fitch estimates that initial pro forma leverage (total debt to EBITDA) will be in the high 2x range, which is well above the 1.6 - 1.8x leverage range Campbell's has maintained over the past several years. The Stable Outlook reflects that debt reduction and modest EBITDA growth should bring leverage down to the low 2x range within 18 to 24 months of the transaction closing, which is comfortably in the 'A-' rating category. Transaction financing will consist of a combination of long- and short-term debt issuance, which should allow Campbell's to achieve a substantial amount of debt reduction during the first few years. While Campbell's has not provided details on its debt reduction plans, Fitch estimates that Campbell's can generate at least $350 million to $400 million FCF (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends) annually for debt reduction. The company has committed to curtail strategic share repurchases, which averaged approximately $350 million annually, to focus on reducing leverage following the transaction. Campbell's has approximately $819 million remaining on its current share repurchase authorization, which does not expire. Bolthouse is a vertically integrated manufacturer and marketer of fresh carrots, super premium refrigerated beverages and salad dressings. Retail carrots provide 53% of its sales, consumer products 31% and 16% from other businesses. This acquisition will expand Campbell's healthy beverages platform into refrigerated beverages and provide a growth platform for other refrigerated snacks and simple meals including chilled soup. The acquisition also provides modest diversification away from Campbell's declining U.S. soup business into faster growth packaged fresh foods at the coveted perimeter of the store. Bolthouse generated $689 million sales and approximately $150 million EBITDA in its latest fiscal year ended in March 2012. Campbell's ratings continue to reflect its significant cash flow generation, modest leverage, and balanced financial strategy. The company's overall profitability as measured by operating EBITDA margins is expected to remain among the best in the packaged food industry. The ratings incorporate Campbell's leading position in the high margin soup category and the strength of its branded product portfolio, which focuses on simple meals, baked snacks and healthy beverages. However, the ratings also consider the mature and highly competitive nature of the soup category and Campbell's prolonged underperformance. The company's turnaround of its U.S. soup business is still in progress and has yet to reverse negative sales trends. Year to date U.S. soup sales fell 3%, with ready-to-serve contributing the largest decline. A further downgrade could occur if Campbell's leverage (total debt to EBITDA) remains above 2.5x without a commitment to additional debt reduction. Further weakening of operating performance, lack of material debt reduction following the acquisition and/or additional acquisitions could lead to this situation. An upgrade could occur in the intermediate term if leverage returns to below 2.0x and is likely to be maintained, along with strong FCF generation. Campbell's ample liquidity at April 29, 2012 was derived from $383 million in cash and cash equivalents, as well as its committed revolving credit facilities. These facilities are comprised of a $1.5 billion facility that matures in Sept. 2016 and a $500 million 364-day facility expiring in Sept. 2012 that contains a one-year term out feature. The facilities remain unused except for $3 million standby letters of credit. Campbell's total debt was $2.8 billion at April 29, 2012. The company has several debt maturities over the next three years, including $400 million 5.0% notes due Dec. 2012, $300 million 4.875% notes due Oct. 2013 and $300 million 3.375% notes due Aug. 2014. Fitch expects that Campbell's is likely to refinance this debt closer to maturity.