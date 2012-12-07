TEXT - S&P cuts Affinion Group Holdings to 'B-'

Overview
-- U.S.-based integrated marketer Affinion Group Holdings Inc.'s already
high debt leverage likely will rise further. Operating performance is under
pressure stemming from financial institution reregulation.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating to 'B-' from 'B' and
removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative
implications on Aug. 20, 2012.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that liquidity will be
adequate over the near term.
Rating Action
On Dec. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on U.S.-based integrated marketer Affinion Group Holdings Inc.
to 'B-' from 'B' and removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were
placed with negative implications on Aug. 20, 2012.
At the same time, we lowered all issue-level ratings on the company's debt by
one notch, in conjunction with the downgrade. The recovery ratings on these
debt issues remain unchanged.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects the company's weak near-term operating outlook,
increasing debt leverage, and only near-term covenant relief provided by the
recent amendment to the credit facility. Also, operating company Affinion
Group Inc. is not in compliance with its restricted payments test of 5x. This
covenant permits it to pay dividends to the parent, Affinion Group Holdings
Inc., so that the holding company can pay cash semiannual interest payments of
$18.9 million in May and November on its 11.625% senior notes due 2015. We
believe that Affinion Group Holdings has the resources to make its next three
semiannual interest payments, with its current cash resources of slightly more
than $19 million and the $40 million operating company restricted payment
provision.
The rating reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as
"weak," because of continued membership attrition in many of its services,
some affinity partner concentration (especially in the financial services
industry), and competitive pressures in the membership marketing business.
Relatively high leverage, a record of acquisitions and special dividends, and
minimal discretionary cash flow underpin our view of Affinion's financial risk
profile as "highly leveraged." We assess management and governance as "fair,"
as we believe there are significant risks relating to its private equity
ownership.
Affinion is a direct marketer of membership, insurance, and credit card
ancillary services, primarily sold under the names of affinity partner
institutions, such as financial institutions and retailers. We consider its
industry mature and heavily dependent on ongoing spending to acquire new
members. The company has some customer concentration as the top 10 domestic
financial institutions contributed 28% of the company's membership business.
Revenue from its existing customer base has historically generated a
significant percentage of sales, but organic revenue has been recently
declining, reflecting weak conditions in the financial services industry.
Direct mail, which we view as facing declining fundamentals, remains a
significant marketing channel for the company to acquire new members. We
expect the company to continue to expand its online marketing efforts, though
response rates could decline because many players are pursuing a similar
strategy.
Under our base-case scenario for the fourth quarter of 2012, we expect that
revenues will decline at a mid- to high-single-digit percent rate as
regulatory pressures likely will result in lower new campaign launches by
large financial institution marketing partners. We expect that EBITDA will
fall roughly 20% due to continued need to spend on marketing. In 2013, we
expect revenue to decrease at a mid-single-digit percentage rate and EBITDA to
decline at a mid- to high-single-digit percentage rate. We expect the EBITDA
margin will fall to about 20% in 2013. Revenues declined 6.1% in the third
quarter of 2012, while EBITDA increased 5.2% due to lower marketing expenses.
The EBITDA margin rose to 21% in the 12 months ended Sept. 20, 2012, from 19%
over the prior 12 months due to reduced restructuring charges and legal
expenses.
Our base case suggests lease-adjusted gross leverage will increase to high-7x
area for 2013, based on our outlook for weak performance as a result of
declining membership. Leverage is well in excess of the more than 5x adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA indicative threshold that we associate with a "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile. Lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest
expense was thin at 1.6x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012. Our base-case
scenario indicates that interest coverage will decline to 1.4x in 2013 due to
weaker operating performance and higher interest expense. The lease-adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA ratio was high at 6.9x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012,
as $259 million in special dividends in 2011 offset the contribution from
underperforming Webloyalty acquisition.
Discretionary cash flow was negligible for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012,
because of weak profitability and increasing working capital related to recent
acquisitions and higher capital spending. We expect discretionary cash flow to
be slightly negative in 2012 due to weaker operating performance and higher
interest expense.
Liquidity
We believe Affinion has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next
12 months, although we believe it will have a narrowing margin of compliance
with financial covenants by 2014. We will likely revise our assessment of the
liquidity profile to "less than adequate" in the near term, unless we become
convinced that the company will be able to maintain an adequate margin of
compliance.
Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect that the company's sources will be sufficient to cover uses
for the next 12-18 months by 1.2x or more.
-- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15%-20% drop
in EBITDA over the next 12 months.
-- Compliance with the net senior debt leverage covenant would survive a
15% drop in EBITDA over the coming 12-18 months.
-- We believe the company currently has good relationships with its banks
and has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets.
As of Sept. 30, 2012, liquid resources included $40 million in unrestricted
operating company cash an undrawn $165 million revolving credit facility due
2015.
Credit facility financial covenants apply to the Affinion Group Inc. operating
company and exclude public debt at the Affinion Group Holdings parent. The
amendment replaces its operating company, Affinion Group Inc., net leverage
covenant with a net secured leverage test. The new net-secured-leverage test
is set initially at 4.25x, which steps down to 4.0x at March 31, 2014, 3.75x
at Sept. 30, 2014, and 3.0x at March 31, 2015. We estimated that the company
will initially have a margin of compliance of slightly over 25% at year-end
2012, though the margin of compliance will decline to the mid-to-high teen
range in 2013 due to weaker operating performance. We believe the margin of
compliance will decline to under 10% in the second half of 2014 due to
stepdowns.
Term loan debt maturities are minimal, as the loan amortizes at a 1% rate, or
$11 million per year, until the $1.1 billion maturity in 2016, which we expect
will be refinanced. Intermediate-term debt maturities consist of $680 million
of notes due 2015 and the unused $165 million revolving credit facility due
2015.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Affinion, to be
published on RatingsDirect following the release of this article.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company will be
able to maintain an adequate margin of compliance with financial covenants
over the near term.
We could lower our rating to 'CCC+' if operating performance continues to
deteriorate, and we conclude that negative discretionary cash flow will exceed
$20 million in 2013, and the margin of compliance with covenants will narrow
to under 10%. More specifically, we could lower the rating if we become
convinced that EBITDA will decline 15% for the full year 2013. Factors that
could contribute to such a scenario include accelerating membership declines
and an inability to increase average revenue per member caused by financial
institution spending cutbacks and a resurgence of economic pressures on
consumer spending.
Although a remote likelihood, we could raise the rating to 'B' if Affinion
improves operating performance and we become convinced that the company will
generate moderately positive discretionary cash flow and establish a
sufficient margin of compliance with financial covenants to withstand
step-downs at March 31, 2013 and Sept. 30, 2014.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch Removal
To From
Affinion Group Holdings Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B/Watch Neg/--
Senior Unsecured CCC CCC+/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 6 6
Affinion Group Inc.
Senior Secured B B+/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 2 2
Senior Unsecured CCC CCC+/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 6 6
Subordinated CCC CCC+/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 6 6