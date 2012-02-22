TEXT-S&P puts Central Hudson Gas ratings on watch negative

Feb 22 - Overview -- Canadian utility holding company Fortis Inc. plans to acquire CH Energy Group Inc., a U.S. energy holding company and ultimate parent company of Central Hudson Gas and Electric Co., for $1.5 billion. -- We are placing the ratings on Central Hudson, including the 'A' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The CreditWatch listing indicates that when the transaction is complete there is a one-in-two chance that we will lower our ratings on Central Hudson to match those on Fortis (A-/Watch Neg/--). Rating Action On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on Poughkeepsie, N.Y.-based Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp., including the 'A' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. Central Hudson is owned by CH Energy Group Inc. (not rated). Rationale The rating action follows Fortis Inc.'s (A-/Watch Neg/--) announcement that it plans to acquire CH Energy for about $1.5 billion. The parties aim to complete the merger within 12 months, with approvals needed from shareholders, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and the New York State Public Service Commission (NYPSC). Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on regulated electric and gas transmission and distribution (T&D) utility Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. (CHG&E) on the consolidated credit profile of its parent, holding company CH Energy Group Inc. (not rated), which incorporates the parent's unregulated business segments, Central Hudson Enterprises Corp. (CHEC) and Griffith Energy Services Inc. CHG&E accounts for roughly 90% of CH Energy's consolidated EBITDA. CHG&E's "excellent" business risk profile (as our criteria define the term) reflects its low-operating-risk electric T&D operations, a credit-supportive regulatory environment, a small service territory with modest customer growth and lack of geographic or operating diversity, and an above-average competitive position. CHG&E serves about 375,000 customers in eight counties of New York's mid-Hudson River Valley. The company's 2,600-square-mile service territory includes the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, Newburgh, and Kingston, as well as the surrounding areas. Residential and commercial customers contribute about 85% of revenues, providing a measure of stability to revenues and cash flow. Industrial exposure is not material. The customer base reflects a relatively diversified economy with modest prospects for customer growth. CHG&E is currently operating under a three-year rate settlement that provides for a $30.2 million electric base rate increase and a $9.7 million increase in natural gas delivery rates, both in an incremental manner. The increases for electric rates include $11.8 million in July 2010, $9.3 million in July 2011, and $9.1 million in July 2012; and for natural gas delivery, $5.7 million in July 2010, $2.4 million in July 2011, and $1.6 million in July 2012. The settlement reflects a return on equity (ROE) of 10% and an equity ratio of 48%. The impact of the electric rate increase is offset by $12 million and $4 million in electric customer bill credits in rate years one and two, respectively, starting in July 2010. The settlement also includes a revenue decoupling mechanism, which can mitigate the effects of declining usage, but which does not address gross margins, placing pressure on the company to effectively manage its cost structure. Finally, the settlement provides for the continuation of the existing gas and electric supply cost-recovery mechanisms, and for continued deferral authorization for pensions and other postretirement employee benefits, earnings sharing, and a new shared property-tax deferral. CHEC owns various nonregulated activities that increase CH Energy's business risk and pressure CHG&E's credit profile. Griffith Energy Services provides fuel distribution and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation and maintenance. In addition, CHEC owns a number of unregulated renewable-energy generation projects. In 2011, CH Energy divested three of its renewable energy investments as part of its strategy to focus more on the utility and Griffith Energy. Throughout the year, it completed the sale of its Lyonsdale Biomass power plant, Shirley Wind business, and CH-Greentree and CH-Auburn plant. Griffith and the remaining renewable investments contribute roughly 10% of operating income; however, in our view they have significantly higher business risk than the regulated utility operations. CHG&E's financial risk profile is "significant" (as our criteria define the term) reflecting the consolidated financial risk profile of parent CH Energy. As of Sept. 30, 2011, CH Energy's adjusted debt, including capitalized operating leases and tax-effected pension and postretirement obligations, was about $650 million, for an adjusted debt-to-capital ratio of 56% and debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.7x. As of Sept. 30, 2011, CH Energy's consolidated funds from operations (FFO) were $159 million, for an adjusted FFO to total debt ratio of 24.5% and adjusted FFO interest coverage of 5.6x. These credit measures are sufficient for the significant financial risk profile. We expect the recently approved base rate increase, the moderation of future pension fund contributions, and declining rate credits to support the consolidated financial risk profile. Liquidity We view CHG&E's liquidity on a consolidated basis with that of its parent, CH Energy. CH Energy's liquidity is strong under Standard & Poor's corporate liquidity methodology, which categorizes liquidity in five standard descriptors. Strong liquidity supports our 'A' issuer credit rating on CHG&E. The company's projected sources of liquidity, mostly operating cash flow and available bank lines, exceed its projected uses, mainly necessary capital expenditures and debt maturities, by more than 1.5x. CHG&E's ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited need for refinancing, its flexibility to lower capital spending or sell assets, its sound bank relationships, its solid standing in credit markets, and its generally prudent risk management further support our assessment of its liquidity as adequate. Debt maturities total about $37 million in the next 12 months. The company also has $31 million coming due in 2013, and $42 million in 2014, which we expect it will address well in advance. CH Energy has access to a $150 million revolving credit facility expiring in April 2013 and CHG&E has its own $150 million credit facility maturing in November 2016. As of Sept. 30, 2011, CH Energy's facility has $145 million available and CHG&E's facility was fully available. Liquidity is strong based on the following factors and assumptions: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including FFO and credit facility availability) over the next 12 months to exceed uses by more than 1.5x. -- Debt maturities over the next year are manageable. -- Even if EBITDA declines by 30%, we believe net sources will be well in excess of liquidity requirements. -- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, and has a good standing in the credit markets. In our analysis, based on information available as of Sept. 30, 2011, we assumed liquidity of about $378 million over the next 12 months, consisting of projected FFO and availability under the credit facilities. We estimate liquidity uses of $215 million during the same period for capital spending, dividends and debt maturities. CH Energy and CHG&E's credit agreements include a financial covenant limiting the consolidated debt-to-capitalization ratio of no greater than 65%, with which the company was compliant as of Sept. 30, 2011. CreditWatch Standard & Poor's expects to resolve the CreditWatch listing on Central Hudson as the merger with Fortis nears completion (which the companies expect will be early 2013) and as there is additional information regarding the financing strategy and the combined company's financial policies, which in turn will dictate the consolidated financial risk profile. Given that Central Hudson is being acquired by a lower rated company with a weaker financial risk profile, and based on the current structure of the merger we would expect to lower the ratings of Central Hudson when the transaction closes. The merger requires approval from the New York Public Service Commission, FERC, and shareholders. Ratings List CreditWatch Action To From Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. Corporate Credit Rating A/Watch Neg/-- A/Stable/-- Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. Senior Unsecured A/Watch Neg A Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.