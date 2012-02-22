版本:
TEXT-S&P puts Central Hudson Gas ratings on watch negative

Feb 22 - Overview	
     -- Canadian utility holding company Fortis Inc. plans to acquire CH 	
Energy Group Inc., a U.S. energy holding company and ultimate parent company 	
of Central Hudson Gas and Electric Co., for $1.5 billion.	
     -- We are placing the ratings on Central Hudson, including the 'A' 	
corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
     -- The CreditWatch listing indicates that when the transaction is 	
complete there is a one-in-two chance that we will lower our ratings on 	
Central Hudson to match those on Fortis (A-/Watch Neg/--).	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on 	
Poughkeepsie, N.Y.-based Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp.,
including the 'A' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative
implications. Central Hudson is owned by CH Energy Group Inc. (not rated).	
	
Rationale	
The rating action follows Fortis Inc.'s (A-/Watch Neg/--) announcement that it 	
plans to acquire CH Energy for about $1.5 billion.	
	
The parties aim to complete the merger within 12 months, with approvals needed 	
from shareholders, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and the 	
New York State Public Service Commission (NYPSC). Standard & Poor's Ratings 	
Services bases its ratings on regulated electric and gas transmission and 	
distribution (T&D) utility Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. (CHG&E) on the 	
consolidated credit profile of its parent, holding company CH Energy Group 	
Inc. (not rated), which incorporates the parent's unregulated business 	
segments, Central Hudson Enterprises Corp. (CHEC) and Griffith Energy Services 	
Inc. CHG&E accounts for roughly 90% of CH Energy's consolidated EBITDA.	
	
CHG&E's "excellent" business risk profile (as our criteria define the term) 	
reflects its low-operating-risk electric T&D operations, a credit-supportive 	
regulatory environment, a small service territory with modest customer growth 	
and lack of geographic or operating diversity, and an above-average 	
competitive position. CHG&E serves about 375,000 customers in eight counties 	
of New York's mid-Hudson River Valley. The company's 2,600-square-mile service 	
territory includes the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, Newburgh, and Kingston, 	
as well as the surrounding areas. Residential and commercial customers 	
contribute about 85% of revenues, providing a measure of stability to revenues 	
and cash flow. Industrial exposure is not material. The customer base reflects 	
a relatively diversified economy with modest prospects for customer growth.	
	
CHG&E is currently operating under a three-year rate settlement that provides 	
for a $30.2 million electric base rate increase and a $9.7 million increase in 	
natural gas delivery rates, both in an incremental manner. The increases for 	
electric rates include $11.8 million in July 2010, $9.3 million in July 2011, 	
and $9.1 million in July 2012; and for natural gas delivery, $5.7 million in 	
July 2010, $2.4 million in July 2011, and $1.6 million in July 2012. The 	
settlement reflects a return on equity (ROE) of 10% and an equity ratio of 	
48%. The impact of the electric rate increase is offset by $12 million and $4 	
million in electric customer bill credits in rate years one and two, 	
respectively, starting in July 2010. The settlement also includes a revenue 	
decoupling mechanism, which can mitigate the effects of declining usage, but 	
which does not address gross margins, placing pressure on the company to 	
effectively manage its cost structure. Finally, the settlement provides for 	
the continuation of the existing gas and electric supply cost-recovery 	
mechanisms, and for continued deferral authorization for pensions and other 	
postretirement employee benefits, earnings sharing, and a new shared 	
property-tax deferral.	
	
CHEC owns various nonregulated activities that increase CH Energy's business 	
risk and pressure CHG&E's credit profile. Griffith Energy Services provides 	
fuel distribution and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation 	
and maintenance. In addition, CHEC owns a number of unregulated 	
renewable-energy generation projects. In 2011, CH Energy divested three of its 	
renewable energy investments as part of its strategy to focus more on the 	
utility and Griffith Energy. Throughout the year, it completed the sale of its 	
Lyonsdale Biomass power plant, Shirley Wind business, and CH-Greentree and 	
CH-Auburn plant. Griffith and the remaining renewable investments contribute 	
roughly 10% of operating income; however, in our view they have significantly 	
higher business risk than the regulated utility operations.	
	
CHG&E's financial risk profile is "significant" (as our criteria define the 	
term) reflecting the consolidated financial risk profile of parent CH Energy. 	
As of Sept. 30, 2011, CH Energy's adjusted debt, including capitalized 	
operating leases and tax-effected pension and postretirement obligations, was 	
about $650 million, for an adjusted debt-to-capital ratio of 56% and debt to 	
EBITDA ratio of 3.7x. As of Sept. 30, 2011, CH Energy's consolidated funds 	
from operations (FFO) were $159 million, for an adjusted FFO to total debt 	
ratio of 24.5% and adjusted FFO interest coverage of 5.6x. These credit 	
measures are sufficient for the significant financial risk profile. We expect 	
the recently approved base rate increase, the moderation of future pension 	
fund contributions, and declining rate credits to support the consolidated 	
financial risk profile.	
	
Liquidity	
We view CHG&E's liquidity on a consolidated basis with that of its parent, CH 	
Energy. CH Energy's liquidity is strong under Standard & Poor's corporate 	
liquidity methodology, which categorizes liquidity in five standard 	
descriptors. Strong liquidity supports our 'A' issuer credit rating on CHG&E. 	
The company's projected sources of liquidity, mostly operating cash flow and 	
available bank lines, exceed its projected uses, mainly necessary capital 	
expenditures and debt maturities, by more than 1.5x.	
	
CHG&E's ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited 	
need for refinancing, its flexibility to lower capital spending or sell 	
assets, its sound bank relationships, its solid standing in credit markets, 	
and its generally prudent risk management further support our assessment of 	
its liquidity as adequate. Debt maturities total about $37 million in the next 	
12 months. The company also has $31 million coming due in 2013, and $42 	
million in 2014, which we expect it will address well in advance.	
	
CH Energy has access to a $150 million revolving credit facility expiring in 	
April 2013 and CHG&E has its own $150 million credit facility maturing in 	
November 2016. As of Sept. 30, 2011, CH Energy's facility has $145 million 	
available and CHG&E's facility was fully available.	
	
Liquidity is strong based on the following factors and assumptions:	
     -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including FFO and credit 	
facility availability) over the next 12 months to exceed uses by more than 	
1.5x.	
     -- Debt maturities over the next year are manageable.	
     -- Even if EBITDA declines by 30%, we believe net sources will be well in 	
excess of liquidity requirements.	
     -- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, 	
and has a good standing in the credit markets.	
	
In our analysis, based on information available as of Sept. 30, 2011, we 	
assumed liquidity of about $378 million over the next 12 months, consisting of 	
projected FFO and availability under the credit facilities. We estimate 	
liquidity uses of $215 million during the same period for capital spending, 	
dividends and debt maturities.	
	
CH Energy and CHG&E's credit agreements include a financial covenant limiting 	
the consolidated debt-to-capitalization ratio of no greater than 65%, with 	
which the company was compliant as of Sept. 30, 2011.	
	
CreditWatch	
Standard & Poor's expects to resolve the CreditWatch listing on Central Hudson 	
as the merger with Fortis nears completion (which the companies expect will be 	
early 2013) and as there is additional information regarding the financing 	
strategy and the combined company's financial policies, which in turn will 	
dictate the consolidated financial risk profile. Given that Central Hudson is 	
being acquired by a lower rated company with a weaker financial risk profile, 	
and based on the current structure of the merger we would expect to lower the 	
ratings of Central Hudson when the transaction closes. The merger requires 	
approval from the New York Public Service Commission, FERC, and shareholders.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
CreditWatch Action	
                                        To                 From	
Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                A/Watch Neg/--     A/Stable/--	
	
Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured                       A/Watch Neg        A	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

