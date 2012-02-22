TEXT-S&P rates Marriott Int'l notes 'BBB'

Overview -- Marriott has announced plans to issue $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2019, the proceeds of which will be used for general corporate purposes. -- We are assigning our 'BBB' issue-level rating to the proposed $400 million notes. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Marriott will make financial policy choices over the next several years that will enable the company to sustain credit measures in line with our current rating. Rating Action On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' issue-level rating to Bethesda, Md.-based Marriott International Inc.'s proposed $400 million notes due 2019. Marriott expects to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. Rationale Our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on Marriott reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "strong" and our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "significant," according to our criteria. Our assessment of Marriott's business profile as strong is based on its sizable, good-quality system of hotels targeting multiple price points, its experienced management team, its focus on managing and franchising hotels rather than on ownership, favorable long-term demographic trends and increasing travel patterns across the world, and a geographically diversified portfolio of quality brands. These factors are tempered by the cyclical nature of lodging and the revenue and cash flow variability Marriott experienced during the last downturn, and the susceptibility of the travel and leisure industry to global political and financial events. Our assessment of Marriott's financial risk profile as significant reflects our expectation that Marriott will likely sustain total debt to EBITDA in the 3.0x-3.25x range on average and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the 25% to 30% range. Marriott's worldwide, systemwide revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased by 7.1% (in actual dollars) in 2011 and our measure of the company's reported EBITDA grew by 14%, excluding its timeshare unit, spun off in November 2011. In addition, our measure of reported EBITDA does not include EBITDA generated by unconsolidated joint ventures. Marriott increased rooms in its lodging system by 4.1% during the year. It ended 2011 with total lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA of 2.7x and FFO to total lease-adjusted debt in the low-30% area. These measures are good compared to our 3.5x maximum debt to EBITDA and 25% minimum FFO to total debt thresholds for a 'BBB' rating. The rating is also supported by the improving global lodging environment. Hotel room demand in the U.S. and in many major global markets where Marriott has a presence achieved sustained levels of growth in 2011, and we believe demand for lodging will increase again in 2012, although at a more moderate rate. In the U.S., demand increased 5% in 2011 and we expect it will improve around 2% in 2012 and 2013, whereas supply growth will be muted at less than 1% in 2012 and just more than 1% in 2013. As a result, we believe occupancy will likely grow to about 61% in 2012 and 2013, and the increase in average daily rate will likely be the majority of U.S. RevPAR growth in 2012 and 2013. These drivers would translate into a U.S. RevPAR increase between 3% and 6% in 2012 and in the low-single-digit area in 2013. Marriott cited cautious optimism for 2012 despite global economic uncertainties, partly reflecting higher expected group bookings and pricing. Given our U.S. RevPAR expectation for 2012, we believe Marriott's current expectation for worldwide systemwide RevPAR to grow 5% to 7% in 2012 is reasonable. Its operations are weighted toward higher-priced lodging segments that we expect to experience faster RevPAR growth on average during cyclical growth periods than the overall industry. In addition, RevPAR improvements in international markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific regions, have provided support for Marriott's RevPAR and earnings. Key aspects of our operating performance expectations are: -- Marriott expects to open approximately 30,000 rooms in 2012. -- As a result of RevPAR and room growth, we believe franchise and base management fees (which we expect to represent about 75% of 2012 EBITDA) will grow in the high-single-digit area in 2012. Marriott reported it would have generated $60 million in timeshare franchise fees in 2011 assuming the timeshare unit was spun off during all of 2011. We have preliminarily assumed a similar level of timeshare franchise fees in 2012 in our fee growth expectation. -- We believe Marriott's relatively small owned and leased hotel segment (an estimated 10% of 2012 EBITDA) will generate a mid- to high-single-digit increase in 2012. -- We have assumed incentive fees (an estimated 14% of 2012 EBITDA) increase between 10% and 15% in 2012. This is based upon our expectation for Marriott's RevPAR growth in 2012 and a rough estimate for hotel profit growth of 2x RevPAR growth. We acknowledge that our growth range is conservative compared to Marriott's incentive fee guidance for an increase of 20%, and that the company's guidance incorporates specific contractual terms and hotel profit forecasts across its portfolio of management agreements. -- We expect total EBITDA (pro forma for the timeshare spin) will increase around 10% in 2012. In the current moderating RevPAR growth environment, the rating also reflects our belief that Marriott will make financial policy choices regarding share repurchases over the intermediate term that will enable the company to sustain credit measures in line with the 'BBB' rating. Marriott repurchased $1.425 billion in shares in 2011, mostly financed with cash and free cash flow. At December 2011, Marriott had 5.5 million shares available under its repurchase authority, and on Feb. 10, 2012, the company's board increased this authority by 35 million shares. Although our leverage measures currently have a good cushion compared to thresholds, we expect Marriott to borrow to complete share repurchases in order to keep leverage at 3.00x to 3.25x over the next few years, which is in line with the company's long-held financial policy and our 'BBB' rating on Marriott. Liquidity Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months, Marriott has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant elements of its liquidity profile are: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x. -- Net sources of liquidity would remain positive even in the event of a 15% decline in EBITDA, in our view. -- We believe Marriott has a high standing in credit markets and a solid relationship with its banks. -- We expect the cushion relative to Marriot's 4x leverage covenant to remain good, and believe the company would not violate the covenant even if EBITDA unexpectedly declines by 15%. We expect Marriott to generate around $900 million in operating cash flow in 2012. Additional sources of liquidity are provided by borrowing capacity of $1.418 billion under a $1.75 billion credit facility due June 2016, and $102 million in cash at December 2011. Marriott's maximum proposed $1.5 billion commercial paper program is backed up by its revolving credit facility. The terms of the credit facility are aligned with our criteria and include the ability to make same-day drawings and diverse bank group participation. We expect Marriott to sustain an approach to financial risk management and share repurchases in line with our rating. Marriott's liquidity profile benefits from the ability to reduce spending when the lodging cycle turns downward. Marriott expects total investment spending in 2012 of $550 million to $750 million, including $50 million to $100 million in maintenance capital spending, and the remainder in development spending, acquisitions, mezzanine financing and other loans, and equity and other investments. Marriott has $348 million face value of notes maturing in June 2012, which the proposed notes proceeds will mostly repay. In addition, the company has $400 million in notes due February 2013. While we project discretionary cash flow will exceed the 2013 debt maturity, given Marriott's share repurchase activity and leverage policy, we believe Marriott will seek to refinance this maturity when it comes due. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Marriott reflects our belief that Marriott will make financial policy choices over the next several years that will enable the company to sustain adjusted leverage between 3.00x and 3.25x, and FFO to total adjusted debt between 25% and 30%--in line with our rating. The measures will provide a cushion versus our thresholds for the rating. The rating incorporates our expectation that RevPAR in the U.S. lodging industry will increase 3% to 6% in 2012 and in the low-single-digit area in 2013. We expect Marriott to generate worldwide systemwide RevPAR gains in 2012 that incorporate the high end of our U.S. lodging industry range because the company's operations are weighted toward higher-priced lodging segments (which we expect to experience faster 2012 RevPAR growth than the overall industry). Its presence in some faster-growing international markets will also contribute to these RevPAR gains. We expect EBITDA (pro forma for the timeshare spin) to increase in the 10% area in 2012. The timing and magnitude of inflection points in lodging industry performance have proven to be difficult to forecast with accuracy over several cycles, and we expect Marriott to incorporate this into its decisions regarding investments and share repurchases in future periods. Our rating could be lowered if Marriott adopts a more aggressive leverage policy, or if spending on investments and share repurchases results in a thinning cushion compared with our 3.5x maximum debt to EBITDA, and 25% minimum FFO to total debt thresholds for a 'BBB' rating, particularly at this point in the lodging cycle. Rating upside is unlikely, given Marriott's stated leverage policy. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 