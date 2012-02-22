版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 23日 星期四 03:09 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Marriott Int'l notes 'BBB'

Overview	
     -- Marriott has announced plans to issue $400 million of senior unsecured 	
notes due 2019, the proceeds of which will be used for general corporate 	
purposes.	
     -- We are assigning our 'BBB' issue-level rating to the proposed $400 	
million notes.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Marriott will make 	
financial policy choices over the next several years that will enable the 	
company to sustain credit measures in line with our current rating.	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' 	
issue-level rating to Bethesda, Md.-based Marriott International Inc.'s 	
proposed $400 million notes due 2019. Marriott expects to use the proceeds for 	
general corporate purposes.	
	
Rationale	
Our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on Marriott reflects our assessment of the 	
company's business risk profile as "strong" and our assessment of the 	
company's financial risk profile as "significant," according to our criteria.	
	
Our assessment of Marriott's business profile as strong is based on its 	
sizable, good-quality system of hotels targeting multiple price points, its 	
experienced management team, its focus on managing and franchising hotels 	
rather than on ownership, favorable long-term demographic trends and 	
increasing travel patterns across the world, and a geographically diversified 	
portfolio of quality brands. These factors are tempered by the cyclical nature 	
of lodging and the revenue and cash flow variability Marriott experienced 	
during the last downturn, and the susceptibility of the travel and leisure 	
industry to global political and financial events. 	
	
Our assessment of Marriott's financial risk profile as significant reflects 	
our expectation that Marriott will likely sustain total debt to EBITDA in the 	
3.0x-3.25x range on average and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in 	
the 25% to 30% range.	
	
Marriott's worldwide, systemwide revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased 	
by 7.1% (in actual dollars) in 2011 and our measure of the company's reported 	
EBITDA grew by 14%, excluding its timeshare unit, spun off in November 2011. 	
In addition, our measure of reported EBITDA does not include EBITDA generated 	
by unconsolidated joint ventures. Marriott increased rooms in its lodging 	
system by 4.1% during the year. It ended 2011 with total lease-adjusted debt 	
to EBITDA of 2.7x and FFO to total lease-adjusted debt in the low-30% area. 	
These measures are good compared to our 3.5x maximum debt to EBITDA and 25% 	
minimum FFO to total debt thresholds for a 'BBB' rating.	
	
The rating is also supported by the improving global lodging environment. 	
Hotel room demand in the U.S. and in many major global markets where Marriott 	
has a presence achieved sustained levels of growth in 2011, and we believe 	
demand for lodging will increase again in 2012, although at a more moderate 	
rate. In the U.S., demand increased 5% in 2011 and we expect it will improve 	
around 2% in 2012 and 2013, whereas supply growth will be muted at less than 	
1% in 2012 and just more than 1% in 2013. As a result, we believe occupancy 	
will likely grow to about 61% in 2012 and 2013, and the increase in average 	
daily rate will likely be the majority of U.S. RevPAR growth in 2012 and 2013. 	
These drivers would translate into a U.S. RevPAR increase between 3% and 6% in 	
2012 and in the low-single-digit area in 2013. 	
	
Marriott cited cautious optimism for 2012 despite global economic 	
uncertainties, partly reflecting higher expected group bookings and pricing. 	
Given our U.S. RevPAR expectation for 2012, we believe Marriott's current 	
expectation for worldwide systemwide RevPAR to grow 5% to 7% in 2012 is 	
reasonable. Its operations are weighted toward higher-priced lodging segments 	
that we expect to experience faster RevPAR growth on average during cyclical 	
growth periods than the overall industry. In addition, RevPAR improvements in 	
international markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific regions, have provided 	
support for Marriott's RevPAR and earnings. 	
	
Key aspects of our operating performance expectations are:	
     -- Marriott expects to open approximately 30,000 rooms in 2012. 	
     -- As a result of RevPAR and room growth, we believe franchise and base 	
management fees (which we expect to represent about 75% of 2012 EBITDA) will 	
grow in the high-single-digit area in 2012. Marriott reported it would have 	
generated $60 million in timeshare franchise fees in 2011 assuming the 	
timeshare unit was spun off during all of 2011. We have preliminarily assumed 	
a similar level of timeshare franchise fees in 2012 in our fee growth 	
expectation.	
     -- We believe Marriott's relatively small owned and leased hotel segment 	
(an estimated 10% of 2012 EBITDA) will generate a mid- to high-single-digit 	
increase in 2012. 	
     -- We have assumed incentive fees (an estimated 14% of 2012 EBITDA) 	
increase between 10% and 15% in 2012. This is based upon our expectation for 	
Marriott's RevPAR growth in 2012 and a rough estimate for hotel profit growth 	
of 2x RevPAR growth. We acknowledge that our growth range is conservative 	
compared to Marriott's incentive fee guidance for an increase of 20%, and that 	
the company's guidance incorporates specific contractual terms and hotel 	
profit forecasts across its portfolio of management agreements.	
     -- We expect total EBITDA (pro forma for the timeshare spin) will 	
increase around 10% in 2012.	
	
In the current moderating RevPAR growth environment, the rating also reflects 	
our belief that Marriott will make financial policy choices regarding share 	
repurchases over the intermediate term that will enable the company to sustain 	
credit measures in line with the 'BBB' rating. Marriott repurchased $1.425 	
billion in shares in 2011, mostly financed with cash and free cash flow. At 	
December 2011, Marriott had 5.5 million shares available under its repurchase 	
authority, and on Feb. 10, 2012, the company's board increased this authority 	
by 35 million shares. Although our leverage measures currently have a good 	
cushion compared to thresholds, we expect Marriott to borrow to complete share 	
repurchases in order to keep leverage at 3.00x to 3.25x over the next few 	
years, which is in line with the company's long-held financial policy and our 	
'BBB' rating on Marriott.	
	
Liquidity	
Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months, 	
Marriott has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. 	
Relevant elements of its liquidity profile are:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x.	
     -- Net sources of liquidity would remain positive even in the event of a 	
15% decline in EBITDA, in our view.	
     -- We believe Marriott has a high standing in credit markets and a solid 	
relationship with its banks.	
     -- We expect the cushion relative to Marriot's 4x leverage covenant to 	
remain good, and believe the company would not violate the covenant even if 	
EBITDA unexpectedly declines by 15%.	
	
We expect Marriott to generate around $900 million in operating cash flow in 	
2012. Additional sources of liquidity are provided by borrowing capacity of 	
$1.418 billion under a $1.75 billion credit facility due June 2016, and $102 	
million in cash at December 2011. Marriott's maximum proposed $1.5 billion 	
commercial paper program is backed up by its revolving credit facility. The 	
terms of the credit facility are aligned with our criteria and include the 	
ability to make same-day drawings and diverse bank group participation.	
	
We expect Marriott to sustain an approach to financial risk management and 	
share repurchases in line with our rating. Marriott's liquidity profile 	
benefits from the ability to reduce spending when the lodging cycle turns 	
downward. Marriott expects total investment spending in 2012 of $550 million 	
to $750 million, including $50 million to $100 million in maintenance capital 	
spending, and the remainder in development spending, acquisitions, mezzanine 	
financing and other loans, and equity and other investments. Marriott has $348 	
million face value of notes maturing in June 2012, which the proposed notes 	
proceeds will mostly repay. In addition, the company has $400 million in notes 	
due February 2013. While we project discretionary cash flow will exceed the 	
2013 debt maturity, given Marriott's share repurchase activity and leverage 	
policy, we believe Marriott will seek to refinance this maturity when it comes 	
due.	
	
Outlook	
Our stable rating outlook on Marriott reflects our belief that Marriott will 	
make financial policy choices over the next several years that will enable the 	
company to sustain adjusted leverage between 3.00x and 3.25x, and FFO to total 	
adjusted debt between 25% and 30%--in line with our rating. The measures will 	
provide a cushion versus our thresholds for the rating. The rating 	
incorporates our expectation that RevPAR in the U.S. lodging industry will 	
increase 3% to 6% in 2012 and in the low-single-digit area in 2013. We expect 	
Marriott to generate worldwide systemwide RevPAR gains in 2012 that 	
incorporate the high end of our U.S. lodging industry range because the 	
company's operations are weighted toward higher-priced lodging segments (which 	
we expect to experience faster 2012 RevPAR growth than the overall industry). 	
Its presence in some faster-growing international markets will also contribute 	
to these RevPAR gains. We expect EBITDA (pro forma for the timeshare spin) to 	
increase in the 10% area in 2012.	
	
The timing and magnitude of inflection points in lodging industry performance 	
have proven to be difficult to forecast with accuracy over several cycles, and 	
we expect Marriott to incorporate this into its decisions regarding 	
investments and share repurchases in future periods. Our rating could be 	
lowered if Marriott adopts a more aggressive leverage policy, or if spending 	
on investments and share repurchases results in a thinning cushion compared 	
with our 3.5x maximum debt to EBITDA, and 25% minimum FFO to total debt 	
thresholds for a 'BBB' rating, particularly at this point in the lodging 	
cycle. Rating upside is unlikely, given Marriott's stated leverage policy.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Marriott International Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating             BBB/Stable/A-2	
	
New Rating	
	
Marriott International Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                    BBB                	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐