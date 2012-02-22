TEXT-Fitch affirms Horace Mann's ratings

Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt rating of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (Horace Mann). Fitch has also affirmed the 'A-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Horace Mann's insurance subsidiaries. A complete list of ratings appears at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Horace Mann's ratings reflect solid capitalization in its operating subsidiaries, conservatively managed investment portfolio, and reasonable financial leverage. The ratings also consider the company's volatile earnings profile caused by catastrophe losses. In full year 2011, Horace Mann reported a 13% decline in earnings to $71 million, primarily due to record catastrophe losses totaling $86 million. The company's life insurance earnings were impacted by higher mortality costs while annuity segment earnings remained flat. Horace Mann reported an accident year combined ratio of 92.9%, excluding catastrophe losses, in 2011 compared with 95.8% in 2010. The improvement in underlying results was driven by prior underwriting actions taken on its property book, which was slightly offset by higher claims frequency on its auto product. Catastrophe losses added 15.7 and 8.8 percentage points to Horace Mann's combined ratio in 2011 and 2010, respectively. While the company essentially eliminated its exposure to Florida sinkhole losses and reduced its coastal exposure, losses from Midwestern storm activity continue to trend higher. It remains to be seen whether recent rate actions taken by Horace Mann will be sufficient. Horace Mann's life insurance operations provide consistency of earnings and diversification of product revenues and risks. Operating results for the annuity segment benefited from widening interest rate margins and greater assets under management, which was offset by accelerated amortization of deferred acquisition costs due to market performance. Persistency for both annuity and life segments remains at favorable levels. Horace Mann's shareholders' equity increased by 24% to $1.1 billion during 2011, driven primarily by unrealized investment gains. Horace Mann's P/C and life insurance subsidiaries are well-capitalized with year-end RBC ratios of approximately 525% and 500%, respectively. Financial leverage is within rating guidelines with a debt to capital ratio (ex-unrealized gains on fixed income securities) of 22.5% at year-end 2011. Key rating drivers that could lead to an upgrade include a sustained improvement in underwriting profitability with an average combined ratio below 100%, GAAP operating earnings-based interest coverage above 7 times (x) for a sustained period, a continued trend of capital growth with sustained low operating leverage, and/or financial leverage below 15%. Fitch does expect a certain amount of earnings volatility given Horace Mann's catastrophe exposure. Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include a sustained period of weak earnings with GAAP operating earnings-based interest coverage below 4x, adverse reserve development amounting to 5% of prior year surplus, a significant decline in market share or distribution weakness in the 403(b) market, a reduction in capitalization and/or financial leverage above 30%. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Horace Mann --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --$199.5 million senior notes at 'BBB-'. Horace Mann Insurance Co. Teachers Insurance Co. Horace Mann Property & Casualty Insurance Co. Horace Mann Lloyds Horace Mann Life Insurance Co. --Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A-'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria & Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology