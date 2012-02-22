TEXT-S&P: Telesat Holdings ratings unchanged on dividend recap

Feb 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its long-term corporate credit rating on Ottawa-based satellite communications provider Telesat Holdings Inc. (B+/Stable/--) and its 100%-owned key operating subsidiary, Telesat Canada (collectively, Telesat), remain unaffected by the company's plans for a one-time, up-to-C$705 million dividend to its sponsors. We expect the dividend payout, which is contingent on Telesat successfully refinancing all of its senior secured credit facilities, to be financed with up to C$530 million of new senior secured debt, with the remaining amounts funded with excess cash at the company (Telesat reported about C$278 million of cash and cash equivalents at Dec. 31, 2011). On a pro forma basis, we expect Telesat's credit ratios to weaken moderately, with adjusted debt to EBITDA for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, rising to about 6x from the current low-5x area. We note that Telesat's dividend plans as well as its pro forma credit ratios are consistent with our expectations for the ratings as articulated in our research report published Feb. 7, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. The ratings assume Telesat successfully refinances upcoming debt and establishes an operating revolver or other means of liquidity that supports our "adequate" assessment of its liquidity position. Telesat Canada is an international satellite operating company that provides broadcast, telecommunications, and carrier services, with a dominant position in the Canadian market. In North America, Telesat owns and operates seven revenue-generating satellites and has rights to the Canadian payload on the recently launched ViaSat-1 satellite. The company also expects to launch two additional satellites within the next 10 months. Internationally, Telesat operates five owned fixed service satellites. The company also manages several satellites on behalf of other operators and provides consulting services to other regional operators and satellite manufacturers. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, the company posted revenue and EBITDA of C$808 million and C$621 million, respectively.