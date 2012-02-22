TEXT-S&P: Telesat Holdings ratings unchanged on dividend recap

Feb 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its
long-term corporate credit rating on Ottawa-based satellite communications
provider Telesat Holdings Inc. (B+/Stable/--) and its 100%-owned key operating
subsidiary, Telesat Canada (collectively, Telesat), remain unaffected by the
company's plans for a one-time, up-to-C$705 million dividend to its sponsors. We
expect the dividend payout, which is contingent on Telesat successfully
refinancing all of its senior secured credit facilities, to be financed with up
to C$530 million of new senior secured debt, with the remaining amounts funded
with excess cash at the company (Telesat reported about C$278 million of cash
and cash equivalents at Dec. 31, 2011). On a pro forma basis, we expect
Telesat's credit ratios to weaken moderately, with adjusted debt to EBITDA for
the 12 months ended Dec. 31,
2011, rising to about 6x from the current low-5x area. We note that Telesat's
dividend plans as well as its pro forma credit ratios are consistent with our
expectations for the ratings as articulated in our research report published
Feb. 7, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. The ratings assume
Telesat successfully refinances upcoming debt and establishes an operating
revolver or other means of liquidity that supports our "adequate" assessment
of its liquidity position.
Telesat Canada is an international satellite operating company that provides
broadcast, telecommunications, and carrier services, with a dominant position
in the Canadian market. In North America, Telesat owns and operates seven
revenue-generating satellites and has rights to the Canadian payload on the
recently launched ViaSat-1 satellite. The company also expects to launch two
additional satellites within the next 10 months. Internationally, Telesat
operates five owned fixed service satellites. The company also manages several
satellites on behalf of other operators and provides consulting services to
other regional operators and satellite manufacturers. For the 12 months ended
Dec. 31, the company posted revenue and EBITDA of C$808 million and C$621
million, respectively.