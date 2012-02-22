TEXT-S&P: Prestige Brands ratings unaffected by Genomma bid

Feb 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Irvington, N.Y.-based Prestige Brands Inc. (B+/Negative/--) are not immediately affected by the announcement that Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (unrated) has submitted a nonbinding proposal to acquire Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. (the parent company of Prestige Brands Inc.) for $16.60 per share, or approximately $834 million, excluding Prestige Brands' net debt. Prestige Brands stated that the proposal lacks detail, and deemed it "highly conditional" since it would require additional due diligence, significant financing, and shareholder approval. Genomma Labs also did not engage Prestige Brands prior to making its unsolicited proposal. At this time Prestige Brands did not indicate specific timing in its review of Genomma's proposal, although Prestige's board of directors plans to review the proposal letter and intends to "respond in due course." We will continue to monitor developments. In the event a deal is ultimately consummated under terms similar to those reflected in the initial proposal, our preliminary estimate of an all-debt financed acquisition (including the assumption of Prestige Brands' debt) could result in indicative ratios reflective of a highly leveraged financial profile for the potentially combined business; however, we also recognize the possibility of an enhanced business risk profile if such a transaction were to materialize. Pro forma for the recently completed acquisition of certain over-the counter brands from GlaxoSmithKline, we estimate Prestige Brands had approximately $1.16 billion of total debt outstanding.