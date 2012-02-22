版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Quintiles Transnational loan 'B'

Feb 22 - Overview	
     -- Biopharmaceutical services company Quintiles Transnational Holdings 	
Inc. is issuing a $300 million senior secured term loan to partly fund a $335 	
million shareholder dividend.	
     -- We are assigning the term loan a 'B' issue-level rating and a '6' 	
recovery rating.	
     -- At the same time, we are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating 	
on operating subsidiary Quintiles Transnational Corp. and the 'BB-' 	
issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating on that entity's senior secured 	
debt.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company's 	
growing EBITDA and continued free cash flow generation will result in adjusted 	
leverage that will decline to about 4.5x over the near term.	
    	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B' 	
issue-level and '6' recovery rating to Durham, N.C.-based biopharmaceutical 	
services company Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc.'s proposed $300 million 	
term loan due 2017. The 'B' issue-level rating is two notches below our 'BB-' 	
corporate credit rating, in accordance with our notching criteria for a 	
recovery rating of '6'. Proceeds from the loan, along with $50 million of 	
cash, will be used to pay a $335 million shareholder dividend and fees 	
associated with the term loan. At the same time, we are affirming operating 	
subsidiary Quintiles Transnational Corp.'s 'BB-' corporate credit rating and 	
our 'BB-' issue-level and '4' recovery rating on that entity's senior secured 	
debt.	
	
The '6' recovery rating reflects the fact that, despite having the pledge of 	
Quintiles Transnational Corp. stock as security, the loan is the most junior 	
piece of debt in the company's capital structure. The loan is being issued at 	
the holding company level and is subordinated to Quintiles Transnational 	
Corp.'s (the operating entity) senior secured debt. Moreover, the loan does 	
not amortize and, if there is no restricted payment capacity available, is 	
subject to the deferral of interest payments through its paid-in-kind (PIK) 	
toggle feature. However, the more than $200 million restricted payment basket 	
supports our view that the deferred interest feature will not likely be 	
invoked.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on global biopharmaceutical services provider Quintiles 	
Transnational Corp. reflect an "aggressive" financial risk profile (as we 	
define the term) characterized by a shareholder-friendly financial policy. 	
This financial policy will result in lease adjusted leverage increasing to 	
5.1x, from 4.5x at Sept. 30, 2011, pro forma for the proposed term loan that 	
will fund a second debt-funded dividend in less than one year. We believe that 	
adjusted leverage will decline to 4.5x over the near-term. The ratings also 	
reflect Quintiles' "satisfactory" business risk profile (as we define the 	
term), supported by the company's industry-leading market position in the 	
growing contract research  industry.	
	
We believe Quintiles will generate mid- to high-single-digit growth over the 	
near term as it benefits from slight growth in pharmaceutical research and 	
development and an increase in outsourcing by larger pharmaceutical companies. 	
Quintiles also should benefit from an ongoing trend among large pharmaceutical 	
companies to form strategic partnerships with a smaller number of global 	
contract research organizations (CROs), which we expect will shift some market 	
share from the smaller CROs to larger global players such as Quintiles. With 	
71% of development not outsourced, we expect the growing demand for, and 	
increased penetration of, outsourced pharmaceutical services to be the primary 	
driver of revenue growth over the near term. We expect EBITDA to grow at a 	
mid-single-digit rate, but margins should remain flat because of continued 	
higher costs and expenses and capacity issues within the phase I business. 	
Growing EBITDA will translate into free cash flow that could be applied to 	
debt reduction.	
	
Quintiles' "aggressive" financial risk profile reflects a financial policy 	
that uses excess cash and debt capacity for dividends. Pro forma debt leverage 	
for the proposed term loan issuance is 5.1x reflecting higher debt incurred 	
for the second dividend over the past year. Quintiles successfully reduced 	
adjusted leverage following prior debt-financed dividends. However, we do not 	
expect mid-single-digit EBITDA growth and free cash flow to sustain debt 	
leverage at less than 4.5x over the next 12 months. Beyond then, we expect 	
Quintiles to use a growing excess debt capacity for additional dividends and 	
that, over the longer term, it will maintain leverage in the 4x range.	
	
Quintiles' position as a global biopharmaceutical services company providing 	
contract services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is key to 	
our belief it has a "satisfactory" business risk profile. The company offers a 	
broad array of services within its two key segments, giving it some revenue 	
diversity. However, Quintiles still depends on broader developments in the 	
pharmaceutical industry, resulting in slower growth in 2009 and 2010. Revenues 	
grew at more than 10% in 2011 because demand has returned for Quintiles' 	
clinical development services, which largely target the late-stage segment of 	
the market, and are less susceptible to contract cancellations. However, 	
contract cancellations remain a risk, because trials can be cancelled by 	
sponsors (or, in some cases, by regulators) with very little notice.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Quintiles' liquidity as "strong". Sources of cash are likely to exceed 	
mandatory uses of cash over the next 12 months. Relevant aspects of Quintiles' 	
liquidity are:	
     -- We expect liquidity sources to exceed uses by at least 1.5x over the 	
next 12 months.	
     -- Even when measured over the next 18-24 months, the ratio remains well 	
above 1x.	
     -- If EBITDA declines by 50%, we expect liquidity sources to continue 	
exceeding uses.	
     -- With its ample cash balance and revolver availability, we believe 	
Quintiles can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events.	
     -- We expect the company to generate cash flows sufficient to handle its 	
obligations under its debt burden. There are no significant debt maturities 	
over the next several years.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The issue-level rating on subsidiary Quintiles Transnational Corp.'s senior 	
secured credit facility is 'BB-' (the same as the corporate credit rating) 	
with a recovery rating of '4' indicating our expectation of (30%-50%) recovery 	
in the event of payment default. The issue-level rating on parent Quintiles 	
Transnational Holdings proposed $300 million term loan due 2017 is 'B' (two 	
notches below the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '6' 	
indicating our expectation of negligible (0-10%) recovery in the event of 	
payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery 	
report to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.)	
Outlook	
Our stable rating outlook on Quintiles reflects our expectation that it will 	
maintain its market-leading position in an industry that we expect to have 	
solid long-term growth prospects. Although adjusted leverage will increase to 	
more than 5x following issuance of the proposed term loan, we expect leverage 	
to decline to about 4.5x over the next year and for funds from operations to 	
debt to remain stable at around 17%. Despite our expectations of improving 	
industry conditions in 2012, we do not expect leverage to decline meaningfully 	
beyond that level given the company's history of using cash flows to fund 	
dividends. Moreover, leverage could also increase if Quintiles uses debt to 	
fund acquisitions, given our belief that the contract services industry is in 	
a consolidation phase.	
	
Quintiles' aggressive financial policy of using excess debt capacity for 	
dividends, which prevents sustained debt reduction of less than 4x, limits the 	
prospect of a higher rating. However, should the industry re-enter a sharp 	
downturn and Quintiles' suffers a significant operating shortfall that causes 	
EBITDA to decline and debt leverage to be sustained at more than 5x, we could 	
lower the rating.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Quintiles Transnational Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/--      	
 Senior Secured                         BB-	
   Recovery Rating                      4   	
	
	
New Rating	
Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  US$300 mil term bank ln due 2017      B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

