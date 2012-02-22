TEXT-S&P rates Quintiles Transnational loan 'B'

Feb 22 - Overview
-- Biopharmaceutical services company Quintiles Transnational Holdings
Inc. is issuing a $300 million senior secured term loan to partly fund a $335
million shareholder dividend.
-- We are assigning the term loan a 'B' issue-level rating and a '6'
recovery rating.
-- At the same time, we are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating
on operating subsidiary Quintiles Transnational Corp. and the 'BB-'
issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating on that entity's senior secured
debt.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company's
growing EBITDA and continued free cash flow generation will result in adjusted
leverage that will decline to about 4.5x over the near term.
Rating Action
On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B'
issue-level and '6' recovery rating to Durham, N.C.-based biopharmaceutical
services company Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc.'s proposed $300 million
term loan due 2017. The 'B' issue-level rating is two notches below our 'BB-'
corporate credit rating, in accordance with our notching criteria for a
recovery rating of '6'. Proceeds from the loan, along with $50 million of
cash, will be used to pay a $335 million shareholder dividend and fees
associated with the term loan. At the same time, we are affirming operating
subsidiary Quintiles Transnational Corp.'s 'BB-' corporate credit rating and
our 'BB-' issue-level and '4' recovery rating on that entity's senior secured
debt.
The '6' recovery rating reflects the fact that, despite having the pledge of
Quintiles Transnational Corp. stock as security, the loan is the most junior
piece of debt in the company's capital structure. The loan is being issued at
the holding company level and is subordinated to Quintiles Transnational
Corp.'s (the operating entity) senior secured debt. Moreover, the loan does
not amortize and, if there is no restricted payment capacity available, is
subject to the deferral of interest payments through its paid-in-kind (PIK)
toggle feature. However, the more than $200 million restricted payment basket
supports our view that the deferred interest feature will not likely be
invoked.
Rationale
The ratings on global biopharmaceutical services provider Quintiles
Transnational Corp. reflect an "aggressive" financial risk profile (as we
define the term) characterized by a shareholder-friendly financial policy.
This financial policy will result in lease adjusted leverage increasing to
5.1x, from 4.5x at Sept. 30, 2011, pro forma for the proposed term loan that
will fund a second debt-funded dividend in less than one year. We believe that
adjusted leverage will decline to 4.5x over the near-term. The ratings also
reflect Quintiles' "satisfactory" business risk profile (as we define the
term), supported by the company's industry-leading market position in the
growing contract research industry.
We believe Quintiles will generate mid- to high-single-digit growth over the
near term as it benefits from slight growth in pharmaceutical research and
development and an increase in outsourcing by larger pharmaceutical companies.
Quintiles also should benefit from an ongoing trend among large pharmaceutical
companies to form strategic partnerships with a smaller number of global
contract research organizations (CROs), which we expect will shift some market
share from the smaller CROs to larger global players such as Quintiles. With
71% of development not outsourced, we expect the growing demand for, and
increased penetration of, outsourced pharmaceutical services to be the primary
driver of revenue growth over the near term. We expect EBITDA to grow at a
mid-single-digit rate, but margins should remain flat because of continued
higher costs and expenses and capacity issues within the phase I business.
Growing EBITDA will translate into free cash flow that could be applied to
debt reduction.
Quintiles' "aggressive" financial risk profile reflects a financial policy
that uses excess cash and debt capacity for dividends. Pro forma debt leverage
for the proposed term loan issuance is 5.1x reflecting higher debt incurred
for the second dividend over the past year. Quintiles successfully reduced
adjusted leverage following prior debt-financed dividends. However, we do not
expect mid-single-digit EBITDA growth and free cash flow to sustain debt
leverage at less than 4.5x over the next 12 months. Beyond then, we expect
Quintiles to use a growing excess debt capacity for additional dividends and
that, over the longer term, it will maintain leverage in the 4x range.
Quintiles' position as a global biopharmaceutical services company providing
contract services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is key to
our belief it has a "satisfactory" business risk profile. The company offers a
broad array of services within its two key segments, giving it some revenue
diversity. However, Quintiles still depends on broader developments in the
pharmaceutical industry, resulting in slower growth in 2009 and 2010. Revenues
grew at more than 10% in 2011 because demand has returned for Quintiles'
clinical development services, which largely target the late-stage segment of
the market, and are less susceptible to contract cancellations. However,
contract cancellations remain a risk, because trials can be cancelled by
sponsors (or, in some cases, by regulators) with very little notice.
Liquidity
We view Quintiles' liquidity as "strong". Sources of cash are likely to exceed
mandatory uses of cash over the next 12 months. Relevant aspects of Quintiles'
liquidity are:
-- We expect liquidity sources to exceed uses by at least 1.5x over the
next 12 months.
-- Even when measured over the next 18-24 months, the ratio remains well
above 1x.
-- If EBITDA declines by 50%, we expect liquidity sources to continue
exceeding uses.
-- With its ample cash balance and revolver availability, we believe
Quintiles can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events.
-- We expect the company to generate cash flows sufficient to handle its
obligations under its debt burden. There are no significant debt maturities
over the next several years.
Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on subsidiary Quintiles Transnational Corp.'s senior
secured credit facility is 'BB-' (the same as the corporate credit rating)
with a recovery rating of '4' indicating our expectation of (30%-50%) recovery
in the event of payment default. The issue-level rating on parent Quintiles
Transnational Holdings proposed $300 million term loan due 2017 is 'B' (two
notches below the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '6'
indicating our expectation of negligible (0-10%) recovery in the event of
payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery
report to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on Quintiles reflects our expectation that it will
maintain its market-leading position in an industry that we expect to have
solid long-term growth prospects. Although adjusted leverage will increase to
more than 5x following issuance of the proposed term loan, we expect leverage
to decline to about 4.5x over the next year and for funds from operations to
debt to remain stable at around 17%. Despite our expectations of improving
industry conditions in 2012, we do not expect leverage to decline meaningfully
beyond that level given the company's history of using cash flows to fund
dividends. Moreover, leverage could also increase if Quintiles uses debt to
fund acquisitions, given our belief that the contract services industry is in
a consolidation phase.
Quintiles' aggressive financial policy of using excess debt capacity for
dividends, which prevents sustained debt reduction of less than 4x, limits the
prospect of a higher rating. However, should the industry re-enter a sharp
downturn and Quintiles' suffers a significant operating shortfall that causes
EBITDA to decline and debt leverage to be sustained at more than 5x, we could
lower the rating.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Quintiles Transnational Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
Senior Secured BB-
Recovery Rating 4
New Rating
Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc.
Senior Secured
US$300 mil term bank ln due 2017 B
Recovery Rating 6
