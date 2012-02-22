TEXT-S&P may raise RSC Rental rating

Feb 22 - Overview -- As part of its acquisition of RSC Equipment Rental Inc. (RSC), United Rentals Inc. (URI) will assume RSC's outstanding senior unsecured debt. -- We are placing our 'B-' issue rating on RSC's senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with positive implications to reflect the proposed post-acquisition capital structure. -- Our 'B+' corporate credit rating on RSC remains on CreditWatch with negative implications pending the close of the transaction. Rating Action On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B-' issue rating on RSC Equipment Rental Inc.'s senior unsecured debt on CreditWatch with positive implications. Our corporate credit rating on RSC remains on CreditWatch with negative implications pending the completion of its acquisition by United Rentals Inc. (URI) in the second quarter of 2012. Rationale The positive CreditWatch listing of RSC's senior unsecured debt reflects our expectation that recovery prospects for these issues will improve once the acquisition closes. URI has indicated that it will assume RSC's existing unsecured debt--consisting of three outstanding issues--when the transaction closes in the second quarter. Our action is based on URI's recently proposed capital structure and because ultimately this debt would rank pari passu with all of URI's present and proposed unsecured debt (which we rate 'B'). We would raise the issue level ratings of RSC's unsecured debt by one notch, to 'B', after URI completes the acquisition and assumes RSC's unsecured debt. URI also is launching a new debt offering in connection with the acquisition. For details, please refer to our media release on United Rentals Inc. published Feb. 22, 2012. CreditWatch We expect to resolve the CreditWatch and address the unsecured debt ratings when the transaction closes, likely in the second quarter of the year, and URI assumes the unsecured debt of RSC. We will also resolve the CreditWatch on the corporate credit rating at that time. Related Criteria And Research -- Research Update: RSC Equipment Rental Inc. 'B+' Rating Placed On CreditWatch Negative Pending Acquisition By United Rentals, Dec. 16, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 Ratings List Rating Remaining On CreditWatch RSC Equipment Rental Inc. Corporate credit rating B+/Watch Neg/-- Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From RSC Equipment Rental Inc. RSC Holdings III LLC Senior unsecured B-/Watch Pos B- Recovery rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings referenced herein can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.