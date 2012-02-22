版本:
TEXT-S&P may raise RSC Rental rating

Feb 22 - Overview	
     -- As part of its acquisition of RSC Equipment Rental Inc. (RSC), United 	
Rentals Inc. (URI) will assume RSC's outstanding senior unsecured debt.	
     -- We are placing our 'B-' issue rating on RSC's senior unsecured notes 	
on CreditWatch with positive implications to reflect the proposed 	
post-acquisition capital structure.	
     -- Our 'B+' corporate credit rating on RSC remains on CreditWatch with 	
negative implications pending the close of the transaction.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B-' issue 	
rating on RSC Equipment Rental Inc.'s senior unsecured debt on CreditWatch 	
with positive implications. Our corporate credit rating on RSC remains on 	
CreditWatch with negative implications pending the completion of its 	
acquisition by United Rentals Inc. (URI) in the second quarter of 2012.	
	
Rationale	
The positive CreditWatch listing of RSC's senior unsecured debt reflects our 	
expectation that recovery prospects for these issues will improve once the 	
acquisition closes. URI has indicated that it will assume RSC's existing 	
unsecured debt--consisting of three outstanding issues--when the transaction 	
closes in the second quarter. Our action is based on URI's recently proposed 	
capital structure and because ultimately this debt would rank pari passu with 	
all of URI's present and proposed unsecured debt (which we rate 'B').	
	
We would raise the issue level ratings of RSC's unsecured debt by one notch, 	
to 'B', after URI completes the acquisition and assumes RSC's unsecured debt.	
	
URI also is launching a new debt offering in connection with the acquisition. 	
For details, please refer to our media release on United Rentals Inc. 	
published Feb. 22, 2012.	
	
CreditWatch	
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch and address the unsecured debt ratings 	
when the transaction closes, likely in the second quarter of the year, and URI 	
assumes the unsecured debt of RSC. We will also resolve the CreditWatch on the 	
corporate credit rating at that time.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Research Update: RSC Equipment Rental Inc. 'B+' Rating Placed On 	
CreditWatch Negative Pending Acquisition By United Rentals, Dec. 16, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
	
Rating Remaining On CreditWatch	
RSC Equipment Rental Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                B+/Watch Neg/--	
	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
RSC Equipment Rental Inc.	
RSC Holdings III LLC	
 Senior unsecured                       B-/Watch Pos       B-	
  Recovery rating                       6	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings referenced 	
herein can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

