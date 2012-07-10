TEXT-S&P rates National Vision

Overview -- U.S. value optical retailer National Vision (NVI) is pursuing a recapitalization to refinance its existing debt and pay approximately $117 million in dividends to its existing shareholders. -- We are assigning our 'B+' corporate credit rating to the company. The outlook is stable. -- We are also assigning a 'BB-' bank loan rating with a '2' recovery rating to NVI's proposed $325 million senior secured facility. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that NVI's non-discretionary product offering will continue to propel modest profitability gains and drive stable cash flow generation. Rating Action On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' corporate credit rating to Lawrenceville, Ga.-based optical retailer National Vision Inc. (NVI). At the same time, we assigned our 'BB-' issue-level rating to the company's $325 million senior secured credit facility, which consists of a $25 million revolver and a $300 million term loan B. The recovery rating on this debt is '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. The outlook is stable. The company plans to use the proceeds to repay existing bank debt and pay about $117 million in dividends to its shareholders. Rationale The ratings on NVI reflect our view that the company's financial risk profile will remain "aggressive" over the near term. We expect total lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain elevated, in the high-4x range, as a result of a lower EBITDA base following the new agreement with Wal-Mart Stores Inc. In addition, we view the company's financial policies as "very aggressive," given ownership by Berkshire Partners and a history of debt-financed dividends to the company's shareholders. In May 2012, NVI signed a new agreement with Wal-Mart to extend its existing partnership for the next five years. Under the agreement, NVI will manage 227 stores within Wal-Mart, while in the past NVI operated these stores as a tenant. NVI's sales and EBITDA base will be modestly lower in 2012 following implementation of this new agreement. Pro forma for the transaction, total debt to EBITDA is about 5.0x and EBITDA coverage of interest was about 2.7x at March 31, 2012. We anticipate that these measures will improve to about 4.8x and 2.8x, respectively, at the end of 2012 due to stable performance and modest profitability gains. We view NVI's business risk profile as "weak" based on its relatively small position in the optical industry (with a 2% market share), where it competes with Luxottica Group, Wal-Mart, HVHC Inc., and numerous independents. Still, it is the fourth-largest optical chain in the U.S. and we view its focus on serving the value segment as a positive. NVI's non-discretionary product offering makes its operations relatively recession resistant, and its cash flow generation rather predictable. We expect that the company will continue to generate positive same-store sales and its EBITDA margin will remain healthy, in the low-12% range, as it benefits from sales leverage, lower cost sourcing, and continued focus on efficiencies. Standard & Poor's economists currently forecast a 20% likelihood of a U.S. recession, with GDP growing 2.1% in 2012 and 2.4% in 2013, unemployment remaining at or near 8%, and consumer spending growing 2.2% in 2012 and 2.1% in 2013. Our specific assumptions for NVI during 2012 include the following: -- About 4.5% top-line growth during 2012, reflecting low-single-digit same-stores sales growth and revenue from newly opened stores, offset by a portion of revenue retained by Wal-Mart under the new agreement. -- EBITDA margin declining to about 12.2% from about 13.8% at March 31, 2012, due to a lower EBITDA base resulting from a change in the agreement with Wal-Mart, offset somewhat by a focus on efficiencies and sales leverage. -- Capital expenditure modestly higher than in 2011 to support the opening of about 45 new stores. -- The company being free operating cash flow (FOCF) positive. Liquidity We view NVI's liquidity as "adequate." We expect that the company will be able to withstand adverse market circumstances over the next 12 months while maintaining sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile includes the following factors and assumptions: -- We forecast cash sources will exceed cash uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months and remain positive over the next 24 months; -- We also forecast net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA were to decline 15%; -- The company will have to comply with a net debt to EBITDA ratio; we expect 30% cushion for this covenant in the coming year; and -- There are no near-term debt maturities. Pro forma for the transaction, liquidity sources consist of a $25 million undrawn revolver and funds from operations. The revolver matures in 2017 and the term loan in 2018. We believe that NVI will continue to generate positive FOCF. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on NVI, to be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's non-discretionary product offering will continue to propel modest profitability gains and drive stable cash flow generation. Nevertheless, we could consider a lower rating if intensified competitive pressures, or poor execution of the company's growth plans hurt profitability such that leverage increases toward 6x. This could occur, for example, if EBITDA declines about 17% from our projected level at the end of fiscal 2012 and debt remains constant at the pro forma level. Higher leverage could also result from additional debt to fund another dividend to the company's shareholders. In this case, the addition of approximately $90 million in incremental debt to fund a dividend would be credit negative. We are not considering a higher rating in the near term, given our view of the company's financial policies as very aggressive and our anticipation that future debt-financed dividends are likely and will keep credit measures in line with our view of an aggressive financial risk profile.