TEXT-Fitch: Progress Florida agreement has no immediate impact on ratings

Feb 22 - The Florida Public Service Commission's (FPSC) approval of a comprehensive settlement agreement for Florida Power Corp., doing business as Progress Energy Florida (PEF), is neutral from a credit perspective and will have no immediate impact on PEF's credit ratings or Negative Rating Outlook, according to Fitch Ratings. The settlement agreement covers the Crystal River 3 (CR3) nuclear outage, 2013-2016 base rates and cost recovery for the Levy County nuclear project (LCN). A complete list of PEF's ratings is provided at the end of this release. Favorably, the settlement agreement resolves the treatment of all CR3 replacement power costs, provides for a $150 million base rate increase in 2013 and recovery of $350 million of LCN project costs, including cancellation costs. The settlement also permits the recovery of costs to complete the LCN license application process with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), preserving PEF's nuclear option. Partly offsetting the positive elements of the settlement agreement are continued uncertainty regarding the amount and recovery of CR3 repair costs, the provision for a $288 million refund of CR3 replacement power costs, primarily in 2013 and 2014, and a lower than expected rate increase in 2013. The 2013 rate increase reflects the removal of CR3 from rate base until the unit returns to service. PEF also agreed to freeze base rates through 2016, although base rates can increase if CR3 returns to service during the rate freeze period. Under the settlement agreement, the treatment of any CR3 repair costs not recovered from the Nuclear Electric Insurance Limited (NEIL) will be subject to future negotiations with intervenors and a determination by the FPSC. The amount of the repairs and potential insurance proceeds are unknown. The latest repair cost estimate ranged between $900 million and $1.3 billion. The settlement requires CR3 replacement power rate refunds of $129 million in both 2013 and 2014 with the remaining $30 million refunded at an annual rate of $10 million in the three-year period 2014 - 2016. PEF is at risk for up to an additional $40 million in 2015 and $60 million in 2016, depending on the time frame of CR3 repairs. All other CR3 replacement power costs not covered by NEIL insurance proceeds are recoverable from rate payers. Based on the settlement agreement, Fitch estimates that EBITDA/interest will approximate 4.5 times (x) and 5.0x in 2012 and 2013, respectively and debt/EBITDA 4.1x and 3.5x. As of Sept. 30, 2011, EBITDA/ interest and debt/EBITDA were 4.6x and 4.0x, respectively. Fitch currently rates Florida Power Corp. debt as follows: Florida Power Corp. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'; --First mortgage bonds 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A-'; --Preferred securities 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR/commercial paper (CP) 'F2'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 12, 2011) --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies' (May 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies Corporate Rating Methodology Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities