TEXT-S&P on Citigroup Global Markets 2012-1

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating on Citigroup Global Markets Inc.'s series 2012-1 $3.9 billion senior secured notes by removing the outlook. The 'A' rating on the issue remains unchanged. This issue does not have an outlook. We assigned an outlook to this issue in error. The ratings and outlook on the issuer of the program, Citigroup Global Markets (A/Negative/A-1), remain unchanged. RATINGS LIST Outlook Removed To From Citigroup Global Markets Inc. $3.9 bil. senior secured notes A A/Negative
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States will extend its scrutiny of a $2.2 billion takeover by South Africa's Sibanye Gold of the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, Stillwater Mining , Sibanye said on Friday.
