TEXT-S&P on Citigroup Global Markets 2012-1

Feb 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating
on Citigroup Global Markets Inc.'s series 2012-1 $3.9 billion senior secured
notes by removing the outlook. The 'A' rating on the issue remains unchanged.
This issue does not have an outlook. We assigned an outlook to this issue in
error. The ratings and outlook on the issuer of the program, Citigroup Global
Markets (A/Negative/A-1), remain unchanged. 	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Outlook Removed	
                                    To            From	
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.	
 $3.9 bil. senior secured notes     A             A/Negative	
	
	
	
