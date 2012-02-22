版本:
S&P Assigns Semtech Corp. 'BB' Rating; Outlook Stable

Feb 22 Overview	
     -- U.S.-based Semtech Corp., an analog and mixed signal semiconductor 	
provider, has agreed to acquire Canadian-based analog and mixed signal 	
semiconductor provider Gennum Corp. for approximately $494 million in cash.	
     -- We expect the company to use proceeds from the proposed term loans to 	
fund the acquisition. 	
     -- We are assigning our preliminary 'BB' corporate credit rating to 	
Semtech. In addition, we are assigning a preliminary 'BBB-' issue rating and 	
'1' recovery rating to the proposed $100 million term loan A due 2017 and $250 	
million term loan B due 2017. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations for continued revenue, 	
profit, and cash flow growth, along with maintenance of moderate leverage for 	
the rating.	
 	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned a preliminary 	
'BB' corporate credit rating to Semtech Corp. Concurrently, we assigned a 	
preliminary 'BBB-' issue-level rating to Semtech Corp.'s proposed $100 million 	
term loan A and $250 million term loan B, both due 2017. The recovery rating 	
is '1', reflecting our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery of 	
principal in the event of default. The outlook is stable.	
 	
Rationale	
The ratings on Semtech reflect our expectation that the company's expanded 	
product and market position and good communications industry growth prospects 	
will support continued revenue growth and consistent profitability, despite 	
near-term integration risks. In addition, we expect Semtech to maintain 	
leverage appropriate for the rating, even with a moderately acquisitive growth 	
strategy.	
	
Semtech is a leading provider of analog semiconductors, particularly for the 	
data and telecommunications sectors. With pro forma combined revenues of about 	
$630 million, the Gennum acquisition will add product and end-customer 	
breadth. It will also further diversify Semtech's business into enterprise and 	
industrial end markets, from its concentration in telecom and high-end 	
consumer centric markets historically. Standard & Poor's views Semtech's 	
business risk profile as "fair" (as defined by our criteria). The company's 	
analog product portfolio is characterized by high proprietary content for over 	
90% of revenues, supporting a largely recurring revenue stream.	
	
We expect that Semtech's organic revenue will be subdued in the near term due 	
to supply chain disruption associated with the Thailand floods, in line with 	
the broader semiconductor sector. We note that Semtech's revenues in its 	
quarter ended January 2012 were down almost 10% year over year. Nevertheless, 	
we expect the company's revenues will increase about 5% organically in 2012, 	
supported by demand for the company's products serving broadband 	
communications infrastructure and wireless device markets. We expect minimal 	
near-term adjusted EBITDA margin improvement from current levels in the 	
high-20% area, as the company's expanded product mix will require a 	
significant investment in research and development (about 20% of revenues 	
going forward). 	
	
We view Semtech's financial risk profile as "significant." Standard & Poor's 	
pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 2.0x as of January 2012, which is 	
moderate for the rating. However, we anticipate Semtech will continue to 	
pursue growth through acquisitions, with modest prospects for sustained 	
leverage reduction (notwithstanding the term loan A's expected rapid 	
amortization requirements). We note the credit facility's $150 million 	
accordion feature as a potential source of future acquisition funding. We also 	
expect Semtech will balance debt reduction with shareholder returns, and 	
anticipate the company will expend most of its recent $50 million share 	
repurchase authorization in calendar 2012.	
 	
Liquidity	
We view Semtech's liquidity as "adequate." In our opinion, sources of cash 	
include expected cash balances of about $160 million at closing of Gennum. The 	
company's discretionary free cash flow, which we anticipate to be about $100 	
million per year, supplements liquidity. 	
	
We assume the following cash uses: capital spending of about 5% of revenues 	
annually (about $35 million in 2012) and share repurchases of about $50 	
million in 2012. Debt maturities are steady, at about $20 million per year for 	
amortization of the term loans prior to their 2017 final maturity.	
	
We incorporate the following factors into our analysis:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. 	
     -- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% to 20% 	
drop in EBITDA. 	
     -- In our view, the company's cash and free cash flow would allow it to 	
absorb low-probability shocks. 	
     -- Although Semtech does not have a revolving credit facility, the 	
current rating and outlook incorporate our expectation that Semtech will 	
maintain cash balances of at least $150 million.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Semtech Corp., to be published as soon as possible after this report on 	
RatingsDirect.	
 	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Semtech will successfully 	
integrate Gennum's business and maintain profitability while maintaining no 	
less than $150 million cash balances and leverage below 3x. Upgrade potential 	
is currently constrained by the company's near-term integration risks and lack 	
of a track record operating at its current scale. A downgrade would likely be 	
the result of a more aggressive financial policy, including increased 	
acquisition activity and shareholder returns, or deterioration in operating 	
performance due to competition or macroeconomic trends, resulting in cash 	
balances declining below $150 million or sustained leverage in the mid-3x 	
area. 	
 	
Ratings List	
	
New Rating; Outlook Action	
	
Semtech Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB(prelim)/Stable/--       	
	
New Rating	
	
Semtech Corp.	
 Senior Secured	
  $100 mil term loan A due 2017         BBB-(prelim)   	
   Recovery Rating                      1(prelim)           	
  $250 mil term loan B due 2017         BBB-(prelim)     	
   Recovery Rating                      1(prelim)       	
	
	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: John Moore, New York 212 438-2140;	
                        john_moore@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: William Backus, New York (212) 438-2689;	
                   william_backus@standardandpoors.com	
	
EOTMARKER 	
	
