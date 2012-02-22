S&P Assigns Semtech Corp. 'BB' Rating; Outlook Stable

Feb 22 Overview -- U.S.-based Semtech Corp., an analog and mixed signal semiconductor provider, has agreed to acquire Canadian-based analog and mixed signal semiconductor provider Gennum Corp. for approximately $494 million in cash. -- We expect the company to use proceeds from the proposed term loans to fund the acquisition. -- We are assigning our preliminary 'BB' corporate credit rating to Semtech. In addition, we are assigning a preliminary 'BBB-' issue rating and '1' recovery rating to the proposed $100 million term loan A due 2017 and $250 million term loan B due 2017. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations for continued revenue, profit, and cash flow growth, along with maintenance of moderate leverage for the rating. Rating Action On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned a preliminary 'BB' corporate credit rating to Semtech Corp. Concurrently, we assigned a preliminary 'BBB-' issue-level rating to Semtech Corp.'s proposed $100 million term loan A and $250 million term loan B, both due 2017. The recovery rating is '1', reflecting our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of default. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on Semtech reflect our expectation that the company's expanded product and market position and good communications industry growth prospects will support continued revenue growth and consistent profitability, despite near-term integration risks. In addition, we expect Semtech to maintain leverage appropriate for the rating, even with a moderately acquisitive growth strategy. Semtech is a leading provider of analog semiconductors, particularly for the data and telecommunications sectors. With pro forma combined revenues of about $630 million, the Gennum acquisition will add product and end-customer breadth. It will also further diversify Semtech's business into enterprise and industrial end markets, from its concentration in telecom and high-end consumer centric markets historically. Standard & Poor's views Semtech's business risk profile as "fair" (as defined by our criteria). The company's analog product portfolio is characterized by high proprietary content for over 90% of revenues, supporting a largely recurring revenue stream. We expect that Semtech's organic revenue will be subdued in the near term due to supply chain disruption associated with the Thailand floods, in line with the broader semiconductor sector. We note that Semtech's revenues in its quarter ended January 2012 were down almost 10% year over year. Nevertheless, we expect the company's revenues will increase about 5% organically in 2012, supported by demand for the company's products serving broadband communications infrastructure and wireless device markets. We expect minimal near-term adjusted EBITDA margin improvement from current levels in the high-20% area, as the company's expanded product mix will require a significant investment in research and development (about 20% of revenues going forward). We view Semtech's financial risk profile as "significant." Standard & Poor's pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 2.0x as of January 2012, which is moderate for the rating. However, we anticipate Semtech will continue to pursue growth through acquisitions, with modest prospects for sustained leverage reduction (notwithstanding the term loan A's expected rapid amortization requirements). We note the credit facility's $150 million accordion feature as a potential source of future acquisition funding. We also expect Semtech will balance debt reduction with shareholder returns, and anticipate the company will expend most of its recent $50 million share repurchase authorization in calendar 2012. Liquidity We view Semtech's liquidity as "adequate." In our opinion, sources of cash include expected cash balances of about $160 million at closing of Gennum. The company's discretionary free cash flow, which we anticipate to be about $100 million per year, supplements liquidity. We assume the following cash uses: capital spending of about 5% of revenues annually (about $35 million in 2012) and share repurchases of about $50 million in 2012. Debt maturities are steady, at about $20 million per year for amortization of the term loans prior to their 2017 final maturity. We incorporate the following factors into our analysis: -- We expect sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. -- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA. -- In our view, the company's cash and free cash flow would allow it to absorb low-probability shocks. -- Although Semtech does not have a revolving credit facility, the current rating and outlook incorporate our expectation that Semtech will maintain cash balances of at least $150 million. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Semtech Corp., to be published as soon as possible after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Semtech will successfully integrate Gennum's business and maintain profitability while maintaining no less than $150 million cash balances and leverage below 3x. Upgrade potential is currently constrained by the company's near-term integration risks and lack of a track record operating at its current scale. A downgrade would likely be the result of a more aggressive financial policy, including increased acquisition activity and shareholder returns, or deterioration in operating performance due to competition or macroeconomic trends, resulting in cash balances declining below $150 million or sustained leverage in the mid-3x area. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating; Outlook Action Semtech Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB(prelim)/Stable/-- New Rating Semtech Corp. 