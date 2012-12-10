TEXT-S&P rates AMC Network notes 'BB-'

Dec 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' issue-level
and '4' recovery rating to New York City -based cable network operator AMC
Network Inc.'s proposed $600 million of senior unsecured notes due
2022. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation of average (30%-50%)
recovery for noteholders in the event of a hypothetical payment default.
Proceeds are to be used to refinance the company's term loan B ($578 million
outstanding). All other ratings, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating,
are unaffected by this transaction. We will withdraw our ratings on the term
loan B when the transaction closes. As a result of the transaction, we expect
adjusted leverage to increase slightly to 4.9x from 4.8x and that interest
coverage will decline to about 4.4x from 4.7x.
Our rating on AMC reflects the company's "fair" business risk profile and
"aggressive" financial risk profile, according to our criteria. Our business
risk assessment is based on the company's limited cable network portfolio, as
it depends disproportionately on a single network, the AMC Network, for the
majority of its revenue and cash flow. Additional key considerations are its
limited international success thus far, limited prospects for near-term
improvement in these trends; and the trend of declining cable network audience
ratings across the cable network sector (though AMC has gone against this
trend in the last few years). We view AMC's management and governance as
"fair."
The company's stable affiliate fees somewhat mitigate these risks. Our
financial risk assessment reflects the company's meaningful lease-adjusted
leverage, which was 4.9x, pro forma for the November 2012 $50 million
prepayment of its term loan and this transaction. We expect leverage to
improve to the low-4x area by the end of 2013.
RATINGS LIST
AMC Networks Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
$600 mil. Sr. unsec. notes due 2022 BB-
Recovery rating 4
