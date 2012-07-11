TEXT-Fitch takes rating actions on Windermere VIII

July 11 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions on Windermere
VIII CMBS plc:
GBP34.9m class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP46.5m class A3: upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP49.7m class B: upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
GBP50.1m class C: upgraded to 'Bsf from 'CCCsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP43.7m class D: affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 50%
GBP19.1m class E: affirmed at 'Dsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 0%
The upgrades of the class A3, B and C notes are driven by the higher than
expected recovery proceeds from the sale of the Monument loan collateral and by
the strong income profile of the largest remaining loan in the pool (the
Government Income loan, which accounts for 81.6% of portfolio balance).
The special servicer, Hatfield Philips International ('CSS2-'), announced that
the properties securing the GBP15.6m Monument loan (6.4% of the portfolio) had
been sold on 4 July 2012. The sale price was significantly higher than the March
2009 valuation: GBP13.3m against a value of GBP3m. While final net recoveries
are yet to be disclosed, the sales proceeds will be applied sequentially to the
capital structure, to the benefit of the senior noteholders. Full recovery is
not anticipated and the loss will be allocated reverse sequentially to the
notes, resulting in a further partial write-down of the class E note balance.
While the loss should not be allocated until the July 2012 interest payment date
(IPD), it is already reflected in the 'Dsf' rating.
After the full repayment of the Mid City loan and the AMG loan occurred in 2011,
the outstanding portfolio now has significant exposure to the Government Income
loan, which falls due in October 2012. A weighted average (WA) lease length of
just over eight years, the almost 98% occupancy and the dominance of public
sector tenants are all credit positive. However, Fitch expects the asset value
to continue to be eroded as the residual lease terms falls and the secondary
nature of most of the assets should limit the investment demand. While options
to extend the loan are limited for the special servicer at loan maturity (legal
final maturity of the bonds is April 2015), Fitch believes that the collateral
remains an attractive investment, given the strength of the tenancy profile and
the average size of the assets (GBP7m by market value). Even in scenarios where
the residual value of the collateral beyond lease expiries is close to zero or
very limited, the classes A3 to C notes would still be protected by the credit
enhancement offered by the junior bonds.
The other two remaining loans, together accounting for 12% of the loan pool
balance, are both in special servicing. Although the special servicer is
currently exploring a number of different exit strategies, Fitch believes there
is a high risk of loss on both the Amadeus and Wood Green loans, which have both
experienced declines in value. This is reflected in the lower ratings at the
bottom of the structure.
