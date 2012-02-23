版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Alexandria Real Estate Equities notes 'BBB-'

Feb 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-'
rating to the $550 million 4.6% senior unsecured notes due 2022 issued by
Pasadena-California-based Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 
(Alexandria). This bond issue represents Alexandria initial public bond issue
since being rated in July 2011. 	
	
The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance to repay a $250 	
million term loan that is scheduled to mature in October 2012 as well as 	
borrowings under its unsecured revolving line of credit facility. This 	
financing begins to address the company's above-average exposure to bank debt 	
and modestly lengthens its relatively short debt tenor (3.9 years at year-end 	
2011). Prior to this transaction, roughly $454 million was outstanding under 	
the $1.5 billion line of credit maturing in January 2015. Prior to this 	
financing, about 74% of Alexandria's debt comprised bank term debt or line of 	
credit borrowings that are tied to floating-rate rates; however, after 	
factoring in interest rate swap agreements (a portion of which expire at the 	
end of 2012), Alexandria's exposure to unhedged floating-rate debt was 22%. 	
Pro forma for this financing, we estimate that bank term debt and line of 	
credit borrowings will decline to about 54%, and unhedged floating-rate debt 	
will be reduced to roughly 11%.	
	
The notes will be issued by Alexandria and guaranteed by Alexandria Real 	
Estate Equities L.P.	
	
Our rating on Alexandria reflects the company's satisfactory business risk 	
profile evidenced by the portfolio's well-located assets in key life science 	
markets, which have exhibited stability and positive same-store performance 	
through the recent downturn, a strong tenant roster, and favorable lease terms 	
that should support core cash flow stability, which is balanced by an active 	
development pipeline, including significant land holdings. We consider the 	
company's financial risk profile to be significant, reflecting an improved 	
leverage profile, a still high debt-plus-preferred-EDITDA ratio, and adequate 	
but strengthening coverage measures. The financial profile also reflects a 	
high proportion of short-term, low-cost floating-rate debt that subsidizes 	
debt coverage measures. 	
	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that core cash flow will remain 	
stable, and that incremental cash flow from acquisitions and 	
redevelopment/development will enhance overall cash flow and improve debt 	
coverage. Specifically, we expect fixed-charge coverage (FCC) to improve to 	
2.3x or better over the next 12 months. We would consider an upgrade if FCC is 	
comfortably above 2.5x, the debt-plus-preferred shares-to-EBITDA ratio 	
declines to the 6x-7x range, and Alexandria reduces its exposure to 	
value-added assets. We would downgrade the issuer if FCC falls below 2.0x for 	
a prolonged period of time, liquidity becomes constrained, or if the company 	
experiences any meaningful development stumbles.	
	
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
     -- Industry Economic and Ratings Outlook: Gradual Improvements In 	
Operating Fundamentals Continue To Supports North American REITs, published 	
Feb. 3, 2012.	
     -- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs And Real Estate Operating 	
Companies, Strongest To Weakest, published Feb. 3, 2012.	
     -- Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Applies Its Liquidity Descriptors 	
For Global Corporate Issuers To North American Real Estate Companies, 	
published Oct. 12, 2011.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, published Sept. 8, 2011.	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, 	
published June 21, 2011.	
	
RATING LIST	
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc./Alexandria Real Estate Equities L.P.	
 Corporate credit rating           BBB-/Stable	
	
New Rating	
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.	
 $550 million 4.6%	
  Senior notes due 2022            BBB-	
	
	
