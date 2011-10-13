Text-S&P rates JM Smucker BBB+

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Our ratings on The J.M. Smucker ( SJM.N ) Co. (Smucker) reflect the company's strong brands, diverse product portfolio (albeit with a concentration in coffee), some manufacturing concentration, limited geographical diversification, and exposure to volatile commodity costs.

-- We are assigning a 'BBB+' corporate credit rating to Smucker. We are also assigning a 'BBB+' rating to Smucker's proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes due 2021.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will reduce and sustain leverage below 2x, and that the ratio of funds from operations to total debt will approach 35% in the near term. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 13, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BBB+' corporate credit rating to Orrville, Ohio-based The J.M. Smucker Co. (Smucker). We also assigned our preliminary 'BBB+' senior unsecured debt ratings to the company's Form S-3 universal shelf registration. At the same time, we assigned our 'BBB+' rating to Smucker's proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes due 2021, which will be drawn off of this shelf registration. The notes will be guaranteed, on a senior unsecured basis, by two domestic subsidiaries, J.M. Smucker LLC and The Folgers Coffee Co. The company intends to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include payments of outstanding debt, capital expenditures, funding of possible acquisitions, or working capital. The outlook is stable. Following the proposed debt issuance, we estimate Smucker will have about $2 billion in total debt outstanding. The ratings reflect the company's diverse product portfolio across coffee and packaged food (albeit with a concentration in coffee), strong brand names, coffee manufacturing concentration in New Orleans, limited geographical diversification, and exposure to volatile commodity costs. We view Smucker's business risk profile as satisfactory and financial risk profile as intermediate. Smucker is the U.S. market leader in retail packaged coffee, peanut butter, shortening and oils, fruit spreads, and sweetened condensed milk, under brands including Folgers (the company's largest brand), Jif, Crisco, Smucker's, and Eagle, respectively. Geographic diversification is limited, as Smucker reports about 10% of international sales, primarily in Canada. The company has indicated it would like to establish a presence in China as an avenue for growth. We believe customer concentration is moderate, as the top 10 customers accounted for 55% of fiscal year-end April 30, 2011, sales, with Wal-Mart comprising 26%. While the company has had an active acquisition strategy, we do not expect large debt-financed acquisitions in the near-to-intermediate term. To improve production capacity and lower overall costs, Smucker announced a five-year, multiproject restructuring program in 2010. The company plans to consolidate all coffee production in New Orleans, build a new fruit spread manufacturing plant, and improve the structure of its Canadian pickle and condiments operations by transitioning production to a third-party manufacturer. "While Smucker has risk management plans," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Alison Sullivan, "we view the coffee production consolidation as a risk, given the potential for an unforeseen weather-related manufacturing disruption since all of the company's coffee will be processed at the New Orleans plant." Our rating outlook on Smucker is stable. We expect Smucker to reduce and sustain leverage below 2x, and FFO to total debt to approach 35% in the near term. We could consider a downgrade if leverage approaches 3x and/or the company demonstrates a more aggressive financial policy. We estimate this could occur with low-single-digit revenue growth and 300 basis point reduction in EBITDA margins, relative to the 12 months ended July 31, 2011, and a 20% increase in adjusted debt following the planned $750 million debt issuance. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term and would require significantly stronger credit measures, including leverage of 1.5x or below, FFO to total debt approaching 50%, and a more conservative financial policy. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

