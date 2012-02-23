TEXT-Fitch raises Arcelik ratings to 'BB+'

Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Arcelik A.S.'s (Arecelik) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BB' and National Long-term rating to 'AA (tur)' from 'AA-(tur)' The Outlook is Stable. The upgrade reflects Arcelik's leading position in its domestic market as well as its proven capability to increase exports in 2010-2011. Market share gains in Europe, mainly due to European customers trading down in the current difficult economic conditions, is expected to support Arcelik's revenue growth in 2012. The majority of Arcelik's production is based in low-cost locations such as Turkey, Romania, Russia and South Africa. Fitch notes that this allows the company to considerably under-cut its EU based competitors in terms of cost (mainly labour) and its Asian competitors in terms of transportation costs due to its proximity to the EU. Arcelik was able to grow its market share in most of its markets in Q411 with top line growth at 27% on an organic basis and 30% with the contribution from Defy acquisition. However, the underlying EBITDA margin was down to 8.1% at the end of Q4, pushing down full year 2011 EBITDA to 10.8%. This deterioration can be explained by increasing competition within the domestic market, and the full impact of higher commodity prices. As Arcelik managed to increase its market shares across important markets, this penetration effort also put pressure on the company's margins. Fitch expects the impact from increasing raw material prices to weaken in 2012. However, domestic competition could continue pressuring Arcelik's margins. Working capital requirement deteriorated in 2011, reaching 40% of revenues, due to the robust growth environment, along with inventory build-up. Fitch does not expect this deterioration to be structural, and working capital needs should ease once economic slowdown and management's precautionary measures take effect. However, the agency will continue monitoring any changes in working capital needs and additional M&A activity closely, as structural worsening of working capital needs could put pressure on the ratings. Debt levels increased to TRY3, 156m in Q4 from TRY2,057m at the end of 2010; mainly due to the Defy acquisition. In addition, increasing working capital needs pushed net debt /EBITDA ratio up to 2.2x. Fitch expects some de-leveraging as the company takes control of working capital needs and uses free cash flow to reduce debt. Arcelik's reported leverage is negatively impacted by its higher than average working capital needs, as durable goods are sold on credit in Turkey. Given that Arcelik has historically seen few losses on its trade receivables, Fitch nets off Arcelik's debt portion of trade receivables above 60 days of revenues (approximately TRY1.7bn) to make a more accurate comparison with peers like Electrolux and Whirlpool. On this basis, Arcelik's gross debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.6x at the end of 2011 (2010: 0.5x) Based on Fitch's forecasts, leverage adjusted for trade receivables (gross debt/EBITDA) should remain below 1.6x during 2012 and 2013 with only modest improvement during the period. A receivable adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA ratio above 1.5x, EBITDA margins below 10.5%, or a consistently negative FCF would put negative pressure on Arcelik's ratings. Significant improvement in business profile along with reduced structural FX risks could be positive for Arcelik's ratings. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology