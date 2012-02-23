版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Goodyear Tire proposed notes 'B+'

Feb 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating on Akron, Ohio-based The Goodyear Tire &
Rubber Co.'s proposed $700 million in senior unsecured notes due May 15,
2022. At the same time, we assigned our recovery rating of '5' to the notes,
indicating our expectation that lenders would receive modest recovery (10%-30%)
in the event of a payment default.	
	
Net proceeds of this offering, together with cash and cash equivalents, will 	
be used to redeem all of the company's $650 million 10.5% senior notes due 	
2016, at a redemption price of 100% of the principal amount plus a premium as 	
well as accrued and unpaid interest as of the redemption date. We expect the 	
company to exercise its option to redeem these 10.5% senior notes on or before 	
May 15, 2012 and pay the associated premium and accrued interest.	
	
The notes are senior unsecured obligations of Goodyear Tire and the 	
guarantors, ranking equal in right of payment with existing and future 	
unsubordinated debt. The notes will also be effectively subordinated to all 	
existing and future secured debt of the company and subsidiary guarantors to 	
the extent of the collateral securing the debt.	
	
Our BB-/Stable/-- rating on Goodyear Tire reflects the company's high leverage 	
and the substantial competition in both the replacement and original equipment 	
tire markets. (Please see our report on Goodyear Tire, published Dec.14, 2011, 	
and the recovery report to be published following this report on 	
RatingsDirect. 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.	
	
Corporate credit rating                  BB-/Stable/--	
	
Rating Assigned	
$700 mil. sr unsec notes due 3/15/22     B+	
 Recovery rating                         5	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

