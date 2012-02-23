TEXT-Fitch affirms Phoenix Companies ratings

Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Phoenix Companies, Inc.'s (PNX) 'B' holding company Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and revised the Rating Outlook to Positive from Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the 'BB+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of the group's primary insurance subsidiaries with a Stable Outlook. A full rating list is shown below. These rating actions reflect continued improvements in PNX's profitability and interest coverage as well as improved investment results, statutory capitalization and stable financial leverage. PNX's debt servicing capabilities improved substantially in 2011. GAAP interest coverage was 2.5 times (x) for the full year 2011 based on $48 million of pre-tax operating earnings and $32 million of interest expense, which includes the surplus notes. Coverage was about 0.6x in 2010 on the same basis. Statutory interest coverage is 3.8x in 2012 based on maximum dividend capacity of $72 million in 2012 and holding company interest expense projected at $19 million. PNX's operating return on equity (ROE) was 3.7% in 2011, the first positive ROE since 2007. Consolidated pre-tax GAAP operating earnings were $48 million compared with a $14 million loss in 2010. Improved mortality experience added about $30 million to the 2011 results, although that same level of improvement is not expected in 2012. Interest margins are under pressure as with the industry as a whole. The company is managing this risk through reduced crediting rates and product design and pricing. This is particularly important as the company experienced significant growth of its core indexed annuity product in 2011. PNX's financial leverage ratio (FLR) remains well within expectations for the rating level at 25% as of Dec. 31, 2011. The group's total financing and commitments ratio remains low at about 0.3x. PNX's surplus notes in relation to total adjusted capital (TAC) was 18% at year-end, above Fitch's maximum guideline of 15%. For this reason, the surplus notes are rated one notch below standard notching. Statutory capitalization improved significantly in 2011 due not only to a reinsurance transaction but also to improved statutory operating earnings and net income. The reinsurance of one-third of the closed block was completed in December 2011 and resulted in a 53-point increase in the risk-based capital (RBC) ratio, which is expected to be over 360% for the full year. Excluding the transaction, the RBC ratio is expected to remain above 300% at year-end 2011 compared to 282% at the previous year-end. The 2011 RBC ratio is net of a $65 million dividend to the parent and $35 million of charges designed to address legacy issues and reduce capital requirements going forward. Investment results continue to improve. Credit-related impairments declined by almost half in 2011 compared to 2010, and the portfolio was in a net unrealized gain position. Fitch believes that PNX remains vulnerable to earnings pressure, particularly given alternative investment income volatility and interest margin pressure in its spread-based business. The ratings also consider competitive challenges facing PNX as a mid-size life insurer competing against companies with much larger scale and capital resources. The holding company IDR could be upgraded one notch based on the following triggers: --GAAP interest coverage of 3x or greater; --Financial leverage maintained at or below 25%; --Statutory coverage of holding company interest expense maintained at or above 3x; The surplus note rating could be upgraded one notch to standard notching if the ratio of surplus notes to TAC declines to 15% or lower; Other upgrade triggers include: --GAAP ROE at or above 5%; --Sustained statutory capital generation resulting in an RBC position at or above current levels. The key rating drivers that could result in a downgrade include: --An RBC position below 200%; --Investment losses higher than anticipated, particularly within the structured portfolio; --Financial leverage above 30%. PNX is a life and annuity insurance holding company and ultimate parent of Phoenix Life Insurance Company and PHL Variable Insurance Company. It is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. PNX is a life and annuity insurance holding company and ultimate parent of Phoenix Life Insurance Company and PHL Variable Insurance Company. It is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. PNX had $21.3 billion in GAAP assets and $1.1 billion in equity as of Dec. 31, 2011, and reported $8 million in consolidated net income for 2011. Fitch affirms the following rating with a Positive Outlook: Phoenix Companies, Inc --IDR at 'B'. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Phoenix Life Insurance Company --IFS at 'BB+'; --IDR at 'BB'; --$174 million Surplus note 7.15% due Dec. 2034 at 'B+'. PHL Variable Life Insurance Company --IFS at 'BB+'.