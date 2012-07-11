TEXT-Fitch updates U.S. for-profit hospital recovery analysis

July 11 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for the U.S.
for-profit hospital operators rated below 'BB-', including:
--Community Health Systems, Inc.;
--HCA Holdings Inc.;
--Tenet Healthcare Corp.
The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Rating and Research >> Corporate Finance >> Leveraged Finance >> U.S. Leveraged
Finance >> Healthcare Recovery Models
