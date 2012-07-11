TEXT-Fitch boosts outlook on 51 Florida housing project bonds

July 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 - Fitch Ratings affirms 51 multifamily project bonds supported by Florida Housing Finance Corporation's affordable housing guarantee fund (the fund; GF) at 'A-' and revises the Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative. A full list of bonds is included at the end of this press release. SECURITY Each multifamily housing bond is secured by an individual project mortgage. The mortgages are all insured by the GF and upon the event of a mortgage default and subsequent timely filing of an insurance claim with the GF, the mortgage proceeds are provided to the trustee. A portion of the mortgages are additionally insured under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Risk Sharing program. The bonds are also secured by the individual trust indentures' available assets, including funds in the debt service reserve and bond funds, which, when combined with the mortgage insurance proceeds, provide adequate amounts to redeem the respective bonds in full and pay accrued interest in a mortgage default scenario. KEY RATING DRIVERS GUARANTEE FUND RATING: The bonds' ratings and outlooks primarily reflect the rating of the Guarantee Fund (currently rated 'A-'; Stable Outlook by Fitch) given that the GF insures the project mortgage amounts (for more information on the GF rating, please see press release dated June 8, 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com). The bonds' ratings also take into account that each bond series has the following: trust indenture security provisions detailing the instructions for the timely filing of insurance claims; sufficient liquidity to cover missed mortgage payments; and adequate asset-parity to redeem bonds in the case of a mortgage default. FULLY FUNDED DEBT SERVICE RESERVE: Each bond is secured by a debt service reserve fund invested in a Guaranteed Investment Contract (GIC), money market fund, or surety bond. All debt service reserves are fully funded. ASSET PARITY RATIO: A review of the asset/ liability parity ratios for each transaction demonstrated sufficient overcollateralization to fully redeem bonds in the event of a mortgage default. STRUCTURAL MODIFICATION: Revised cash flows and/or trust statements demonstrated sufficient asset parity for the transactions in which there was a loan modification or structural change related to investment earnings. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION GUARANTEE FUND DOWNGRADE: A downgrade of the GF rating would cause a corresponding downgrade of all the bonds' ratings. DEBT SERVICE RESERVE DEPLETION: If the debt service reserve were tapped and not replenished for a particular bond series, there could be a negative rating action on that individual bond rating. FUTURE TRANSACTION MODIFICATION: Any modifications to a transaction that would render available assets to be less than 101% of the bond amount for any one series of bonds could negatively impact that rating. CREDIT PROFILE Fitch rates 59 of the 76 outstanding bonds with multifamily project mortgages guaranteed by the GF. In addition to the GF insurance, a portion of the mortgages are also guaranteed under HUD's Risk Sharing program. Of the 59 Fitch-rated deals, 35 (59%) are HUD Risk Sharing. According to the HUD Risk Sharing agreement, HUD assumes 50% of the GF's post-construction mortgage obligation. However, since the Guarantee Fund has to ensure that a claim payment is submitted for reimbursement to HUD upon a mortgage default, Fitch views the credit risk as that of the GF and does not make a rating distinction between the Risk Sharing and Non-Risk Sharing transactions. Fitch's rating analysis for single asset multifamily transactions with a mortgage guarantee involves the following: a cash flow review at the time of origination to determine sufficiency of liquidity to pay debt service throughout the term of the bonds; a structural review of the insurance provisions at the time of origination; and an asset-parity review to confirm that available assets would exceed bond liabilities in the case of a default. Fitch's liquidity analysis includes a review of the cash flows at the time of origination to ensure that the combination of mortgage payments and investment income is sufficient to make full and timely debt service payments throughout the term of the bonds. Transactions are typically structured with a minimum of a six-month debt service reserve fund (DSRF) that is available to pay debt service if tapped due to a delinquent mortgage payment or during the claim payment process. As part of the liquidity analysis, Fitch reviews the sufficiency of debt service reserve funding and the credit quality of the providers. (For more information on the minimum provider rating guidelines, please see the report, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' dated May 30, 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com) The structural review involves an analysis of the trust indenture security provisions at the time of origination regarding timely filing of insurance claims and the length of time to receipt of claims. There is a lag between the time a borrower fails to make a monthly mortgage payment and the time that insurance proceeds are obtained. Fitch reviews the cash flows to ensure that in a mortgage default scenario, the timing follows the indenture provisions and sufficient funds are available to cover a missed mortgage payment as well as accrued interest expenses, or in the case of a HUD Risk-Sharing deal, the differential between the mortgage and debenture interest rates. From a surveillance perspective, Fitch uses representation from the GF to ensure that the insurance policies are still in force for each series of bonds. The asset parity review is used to determine whether, in a default scenario, each transaction has sufficient assets to cover payment on the respective bonds. The asset parity ratio is calculated by dividing the dollar amount of total program pledged assets (that includes the multifamily mortgage and amounts on deposit in program funds and reserves) by the total amount of bonds outstanding. A typical single asset multifamily issuance with a mortgage guarantee maintains an asset parity ratio of no less than 101%. The debt service reserve and program fund accounts are important components of the asset parity review given that these funds can be used to redeem bonds if mortgage proceeds are not sufficient to make full payment on the bonds. Given the importance of the debt service reserve funds from a liquidity and asset parity perspective, as part of the surveillance process, Fitch confirmed that the debt service reserve funds supporting the 51 bonds listed below are currently fully funded. Thirty of the transactions have debt service reserves that are funded with an FSA surety bond (Rating Withdrawn by Fitch on Feb. 24, 2010); the remaining 21 DSRFs are held in highly-rated GICs or money market funds. All 51 bond series had their mortgage amounts and debt service reserve funds equal to at least 101% of the bond outstanding amount. As part of the surveillance process, Fitch also reviewed any structural changes that have been made to the bonds and/or mortgages since origination. Several of the loans have been modified, with corresponding debt reductions, due to the receipt of State Apartment Incentive Loan (SAIL) financing. Fitch reviewed the revised cash flows and amended note agreements for these transactions and has affirmed the ratings on those series in which the structure and asset parity remained adequate post-modification. Fitch will continue to review documents for any transactions still undergoing the loan modification process. Fitch affirms the 'A-' rating and revises the Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative on the following bonds: --$13.22 million Broward County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Harbour Cove Apartments) multi-family hsg rev bonds ser 2003; --$10.90 million Broward County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Pembroke Villas Project) multifamily hsg rev bonds ser 2001A; --$15.75 million Broward County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (St. Croix Apartments Project) multifamily hsg rev bonds ser 2002A; --$6.32 million Broward County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Stirling Apartments Project) multi-family hsg rev bonds ser 1998; --$5.80 million Broward County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Stirling Apartments Phase II) multi-family hsg rev bonds ser 1999A&B; --$9.60 million Broward County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Venice Homes Apartment Project) multi-family hsg rev bonds ser 2001A&B; --$7.96 million Collier County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Whistler's Green Apartments Project) multi-family hsg rev bonds series 1999A&B; --$9.02 million Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FL) (Andrews Place Apartments) multi-family hsg rev bonds ser 2003M; --$11.57 million Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FL) (Ashton Point Apartments) hsg rev bonds ser 2000U-1&U-2; --$9.77 million Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FL) (Bernwood Trace Apartments Project) hsg rev bonds ser 1999E-1; --$13.06 million Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FL) (Bristol Bay Apartments) multifamily mtge rev bonds ser 2003T; --$15.23 million Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FL) (Chapel Trace Apartments) multifamily mtge rev bonds ser 2003C-1&C-2; --$11.95 million Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FL) (Clipper Bay Apartments) multifamily mtge rev bonds ser 2004D; --$11.48 million Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FL) (Eagle Pointe Apartments) multifamily mtge rev bonds ser 2003F; --$9.81 million Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FL) (Garfield Place Apartments) multifamily mtge rev bonds ser 2004A; --$12.48 million Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FL) (Hampton Point Apartments) multifamily mtge rev bonds ser 2003Q-1&Q-2; --$15.46 million Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FL) (Mission Pointe Project) hsg rev bonds ser 2002C-1&C-2; --$10.92 million Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FL) (Noah's Landing Apartments) hsg rev bonds ser 2001H-1&H-2; --$18.81 million Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FL) (Portofino Apartments) multifamily mtge rev bonds ser 2003D-1; --$7.45 million Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FL) (River Trace Senior Apartments) hsg rev bonds ser 2000V-1&V-2; --$11.01 million Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FL) (Stratford Point Apartments) hsg rev bonds ser 2000 O-1&O-2; --$17.27 million Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FL) (Tuscan Isle Project) multifamily mtge rev bonds ser 2002O-1&O-2; --$17.57 million Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FL) (Venetian Isles Project) hsg rev bonds ser 2002D-1&D-2; --$17.46 million Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FL) (Walden Park Apartments) hsg rev bonds ser 2001F-1&F-2; --$14.70 million Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FL) (Westminster Apartments) hsg rev bonds ser 2002E-1&E-2; --$9.73 million Hillsborough County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Mariner's Cove Apartments Project) multifamily hsg rev bonds ser 2002A&B; --$12.40 million Miami-Dade County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Alhambra Cove Apartments) multifamily mtge rev bonds ser 2003-4A; --$9.07 million Miami-Dade County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Baywinds Apartments) multifamily hsg rev bonds ser 2002-1A; --$6.81 million Miami-Dade County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Bonita Pointe Apartments) multifamily mtge rev bonds ser 2003-2; --$6.37 million Miami-Dade County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Captiva Club Apartments) multifamily hsg rev bonds ser 2002-2A; --$14.21 million Miami-Dade County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Cedar Grove Apartments Project) multifamily mtge rev bonds ser 2001-4A&4-B; --$8.34 million Miami-Dade County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Country Club Villas Apartments Project) multifamily mtge rev bonds ser 1999A; --$11.49 million Miami-Dade County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Golden Lakes Apartments Project) multi-family mtge rev bonds ser 1997 cls A&B; --$8.25 million Miami-Dade County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Hibiscus Pointe Apartments) multifamily mtge rev bonds ser 2002-3A&3B; --$15.74 million Miami-Dade County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Marbrisa Apartments Project) multifamily mtge rev bonds ser 2000-2A&2B; --$13.21 million Miami-Dade County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Sunset Bay Apartments Project) multifamily hsg rev bonds ser 2000-5A; --$15.03 million Miami-Dade County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Tuscany Place Apartments) multifamily hsg rev bonds ser 2002-4A&4B; --$7.50 million Miami-Dade County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Villa Esperanza Apartments Project) multifamily mtge rev bonds ser 1998; --$4.16 million Orange County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Oak Glen Apartments) multifamily hsg rev bonds ser 2001G&H; --$9.05 million Palm Beach County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Colony Park Apartments Project) multifamily hsg rev bonds ser 2001A; --$21.31 million Palm Beach County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Indian Trace Apartments Project) multifamily hsg rev bonds ser 2002 A & B; --$18.92 million Palm Beach County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Malibu Bay Apartments) multifamily mtge rev bonds ser 2003A&B; --$10.33 million Palm Beach County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Pinnacle at Abbey Park Apartments) multifamily hsg rev bonds ser 2003A; --$8.47 million Palm Beach County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Pinnacle Palms Apartments Project) multifamily hsg rev bonds ser 2001A; --$7.78 million Palm Beach County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Westlake Apartments Proj, Phase II) multifamily hsg rev bonds ser 2002; --$11.99 million Palm Beach County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Windsor Park Apartments Project) multifamily hsg rev bonds ser 1998A&B; --$7.95 million Pasco County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Pasco Woods Apartments Project) multifamily hsg rev bonds ser 1999A; --$9.27 million Polk County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Wilmington Apartments Project) multifamily hsg rev bonds ser 2002A; --$12.05 million St. Johns County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Whispering Woods Apartments) multifamily mtge rev bonds ser 2002; --$8.93 million Volusia County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (Carolina Club Apartments) multifamily mtge rev bonds ser 2001A&B; --$13.34 million Volusia County Housing Finance Authority (FL) (San Marco Apartments) multifamily hsg rev bonds ser 2002 A & B. Contact: Primary Analyst Charles Giordano Senior Director +1-212-908-0607 Fitch Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Kasia Reed +1-212-908-0500 Committee Chairperson Maura McGuigan Senior Director +1-212-908-0591