TEXT-Fitch: Viridian deal illustrates HY refinancing strains

Feb 23 - Fitch's rating on Irish electricity provider Viridian illustrates the often binary nature of credits as refinancing constraints approach. These are a significant rating driver, especially at speculative grade - but the resolution of uncertainties can result in sharp upgrades. This morning we rated Viridian 'CCC'/Rating Watch Positive - but indicated that if its proposed refinancing is successful (as shown in the offering memorandum) it would be likely to be upgraded by up to four notches, to 'BB-'. This reflects Viridian's credit profile given adequate financial flexibility. Almost two-thirds of its business is regulated or quasi-regulated, and therefore relatively predictable, and its limited capital requirements should allow it to generate cash with which it could ultimately pay down debt. These strengths are offset by relatively high debt - pro forma leverage (on an FFO basis) of 4.7x and interest cover of only 2.6x. The most pressing concern for the rating - what places it at 'CCC' - is the uncertainty about how it will meet its November 2012 maturity of GBP450m senior facilities. This should be addressed by the proposed GBP405m bond issue, plus existing cash. The group's junior facility, maturing in December 2012, is to be refinanced by equity provided by Arcapita Bank (Viridian's ultimate parent), intercompany loans and a PIK note, which Fitch considers equity-like. Most speculative-grade corporate borrowers, and LBO credits in particular, face a degree of refinancing risk, and in its analysis Fitch will typically expect companies to have refinancing plans in place 12-18 months in advance of uncovered maturities. Beyond this point, the agency will focus on looming refinancing and any lack of explicit commitment from lenders and equity investors. While liquidity is generally good at investment grade, our portfolio of around 300 leveraged loan private Credit Opinion issuers remains more challenged, although only around EUR10bn of leveraged loans come due in 2012 compared with EUR22bn in 2013 and EUR45bn in 2014. Throwing in high-yield bond maturities increases this to EUR50bn in 2012, but most of these are higher rated, with about three-quarters in the 'BB' category. Viridian is a backlog issuer from late 2011 that delayed its high-yield refinancing in anticipation of greater investor demand and possibly lower costs in 2012. Despite the higher cost implicit in non-call high-yield bonds replacing cheap legacy loans from the bubble years of 2006 and 2007, we expect speculative-grade issuers to continue taking advantage of the current European high-yield market as there is always potential for the window to close for most borrowers, as it did in summer 2011. European companies have issued EUR15bn of high-yield bonds so far in 2012 - a large amount compared with peak volumes in Europe of around EUR50bn for 2011. Issuance has mainly come from higher-quality high-yield names, in the 'BB' range. As a partially regulated utility Viridian fits into this category. However, current high cash balances in investor portfolios together with improving secondary market and benchmark index performance are likely to drive demand for riskier new issuers willing to pay a premium. For more details on our views on Viridian see the press release "Fitch Rates Viridian 'CCC'/RWP Pending Proposed Refinancing", published this morning, and available at www.fitchratings.com The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Assigning Corporate Ratings to Issuers in Restructuring Liquidity Study 2011 - EMEA Corporates European High Yield Issuance and Default Review and Outlook