TEXT-S&P raises s-term ratings on 8 Mexican fin institutions

July 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the local and foreign
currency short-term ratings on the following Mexican banks and the foreign
currency short-term ratings on the following government-related entities (GREs)
to 'A-2' from 'A-3':
-- Banco Inbursa S.A.;
-- Banco Nacional de Mexico S.A. (Banamex);
-- Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A.;
-- BBVA Bancomer S.A.;
-- HSBC Mexico S.A.;
-- Instituto del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores
(Infonavit) (GRE, Infonavit);
-- Instituto Para La Proteccion al Ahorro Bancario (GRE, IPAB); and
-- Scotiabank Inverlat S.A.
The ratings on these financial institutions are limited by the foreign
currency ratings on the sovereign, and the upgrade does not reflect an
improvement in our view of these banks' short-term creditworthiness. All of
the other ratings and outlooks remain unchanged.
The rating action on these entities mirrors the same rating action we took on
the short-term foreign currency rating on Mexico (see "Mexico Short-Term
Foreign Currency Rating Raised To 'A-2' On Criteria Change; Long-Term Rating
Affirmed; Outlook Stable," published on RatingsDirect). The upgrade results
from the revision of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage between the
long- and short-term ratings on sovereigns. According to the criteria, a
short-term rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term rating
by applying a linkage that is consistent with the that we apply to corporate
entities.
The ratings on the six universal banks are the same as, or limited by, the
sovereign rating on Mexico as a result of their large asset exposure to the
sovereign. Mostly, this exposure is both in their investment and loan
portfolios. We do not anticipate their sovereign exposure.
The ratings on IPAB continue to reflect our view of an "almost certain"
likelihood of extraordinary government support. The latter is based on our
assessment of IPAB's "critical" role for the government and its "integral"
link to it.
In addition, the ratings on Infonavit are based on our view of an "extremely
high" likelihood that the government would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support to Infonavit in the event of severe financial distress.
This assessment stems from our opinion of its "critical" role and its "very
strong" link to the Mexican government.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Mexico Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating Raised To 'A-2' On Criteria
Change; Long-Term Rating Affirmed; Outlook Stable, July 9, 2012
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
RATINGS LIST
To From
Banco Inbursa S.A.
Banco Nacional de Mexico S.A. (Banamex)
Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A.
BBVA Bancomer S.A.
HSBC Mexico S.A.
Instituto del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores*
Instituto Para la Proteccion al Ahorro Bancario
Scotiabank Inverlat S.A.*
Issuer credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.