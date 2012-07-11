版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Altegrity revolving credit facility 'B'

July 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned a
'B' issue rating and '2' recovery rating to Falls Church, Va.-based Altegrity
Inc.'s $75 million revolving credit facility due November 2014. The '2' recovery
rating reflects our expectation for 70% to 90% recovery in the event of a
payment default. The new revolver replaced the prior $90 million revolving
credit facility due in August 2013. We are withdrawing our 'B' issue rating on
the company's prior $90 million revolving credit facility due in August 2013.

All of our existing ratings on Altegrity, including the 'B-' corporate credit 
rating, remain unchanged. Our long-term rating outlook is stable.

The corporate credit rating reflects our analysis that the company's business 
risk profile will remain "weak" and its financial risk profile will remain 
"highly leveraged" for the foreseeable future. It also reflects our 
expectation for the company to maintain an "adequate" liquidity profile. Our 
business risk assessment reflects our analysis that the company is highly 
dependent on U.S. government spending, client engagements with limited 
visibility, and employee turnover trends. Our financial risk assessment 
incorporates our expectation for financial policies to remain very aggressive 
and our forecast for key financial ratios to remain indicative of a highly 
leveraged financial risk profile, including leverage of between 7x and 8x, 
funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of between 5% and 7%, and EBITDA 
interest coverage of between 1.4x and 1.6x.


RATINGS LIST

Altegrity Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating           B-/Stable/--

New Rating

Altegrity Inc.
 Senior Secured
  $75 mil revolver due 2014        B
   Recovery Rating                 2

Ratings Withdrawn
                                   To               From
Altegrity Inc.
 Senior Secured
  $90 mil revolver due 2013        NR               B
   Recovery Rating                 NR               2


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

