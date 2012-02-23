TEXT-S&P cuts Atlantia and ASPI to 'BBB+'

Overview -- Following our downgrade of Italy last month, we have reassessed the business risk profiles of Italy-based Atlantia SpA and its toll road network operator Autostrade per I'Italia SpA (ASPI). -- We now consider Atlantia's and ASPI's business risk profiles to be "strong," compared with "excellent" previously, reflecting our view of an increase in the country risk to which the companies are exposed. -- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on Atlantia and ASPI to 'BBB+' from 'A-', and removing them from CreditWatch negative. -- The negative outlook primarily reflects the risk of a further downgrade in the event of a downgrade of Italy and/or deterioration in the companies' financial profiles, notably if poor macroeconomic conditions depress traffic volumes. Rating Action On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'BBB+' from 'A-' its long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on Italy-based Atlantia SpA and Atlantia's main toll road network operator in Italy, Autostrade per I'Italia SpA (ASPI). At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 8, 2011. In addition, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on Atlantia and ASPI. The outlook is negative. Rationale The downgrades reflect our reassessment of the business risk profiles of Atlantia and ASPI following our downgrade of the Republic of Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2; unsolicited ratings) on Jan. 13, 2012. As a result of our reassessment, we are revising Atlantia's and ASPI's business risk profiles to "strong" from "excellent," to reflect an increase in the country risk to which we believe the companies are exposed. We equalize the ratings on ASPI with those on Atlantia to reflect ASPI's strategic importance for Atlantia as its largest asset and largest contributor to EBITDA. Our assessment of Atlantia's and ASPI's business risk profiles as "strong" reflects the stability of the group's mature and profitable long-term toll-road concessions in Italy, which represent 98% of Atlantia's EBITDA and are operated under a concession agreement that we view as favorable. In light of the high exposure of Atlantia and ASPI's businesses to Italy, we believe that the companies could be adversely affected by deterioration in economic and political conditions in the country. The effects of such deterioration could be both direct--for example, changes in regulation or taxation without appropriate compensation--and indirect--for example, a depression in consumer spending following an increase in taxation, leading to a reduction in traffic volumes. We continue to view Atlantia's and ASPI's financial risk profiles as "significant." This reflects relatively high indebtedness and a relatively rigid dividend policy owing to the group's 46.4% ownership by holding company Sintonia S.A. (not rated). Sintonia reports net debt of EUR809 million (as of December 2010) and uses dividend distributions from Atlantia to service its financial obligations. In addition, Atlantia plans to invest about EUR17 billion in its toll road network over the next 10 years, which, in our opinion, will constrain its ability to deleverage. Accordingly, under our base-case operating scenario, we anticipate that Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt will fall in the 13%-15% range until 2015. Our base-case operating scenario reflects our forecast that real GDP in Italy will decrease by 1% in real terms in 2012, with inflation of 2% and unemployment increasing by 0.6 percentage points. In our view, this will likely continue to reduce traffic volumes. However, we believe that inflation-linked tariff increases, and the consolidation of a recently formed Brazilian joint venture, will continue to support mid- and high single-digit growth in revenues and EBITDA, respectively, in 2012 and 2013. We consider the group's liquidity to be "adequate," with committed lines secured until the end of 2014. However, we believe that severe economic stress could disrupt the group's access to the capital markets ahead of the refinancing of EUR2.2 billion of outstanding notes maturing in 2014. That said, we note that Atlantia has already taken positive steps to mitigate future refinancing risks through the recent issuance of a seven-year EUR1 billion bond. Liquidity We assess Atlantia's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We anticipate that sources of liquidity will cover uses by 2.1x in the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2012, and that coverage will remain at more than 1x in the following year. We estimate that Atlantia's financing needs in the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2012, comprise: -- Short-term debt of EUR270 million; -- Capital expenditures (capex) of EUR1.9 billion; -- Dividend payments of about EUR475 million; and -- Equity investments in the joint venture in Brazil of about EUR200 million. We forecast that sources of liquidity over the same period will be about EUR6 billion, including: -- Available cash of about EUR570 million as of Dec. 31, 2011; -- The recent bond issue of EUR1 billion, which was partially used to repay repurchased notes totaling EUR587.6 million with an original maturity of 2014; -- FFO of about EUR1.7 billion; and -- Availability under long-term committed credit lines of EUR3.4 billion. Atlantia and ASPI guarantee each other's European Investment Bank (EIB; AAA/Negative/A-1+) loans, which total EUR1.1 billion. If we were to downgrade Atlantia below 'BBB', the EIB could request replacement of the guarantor. If the companies are unable to find new guarantors, the EIB could ask for early repayment of the loans. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the risk of a downgrade in the event of a downgrade of Italy and/or an escalation of country risk. Country risk could escalate as a result of austerity measures imposed by the Italian government or if tariff increases were not made in full and on time. The negative outlook also reflects the risk that Atlantia's financial profile may deteriorate, notably if poor macroeconomic conditions depress traffic volumes on its Italian toll road networks more than we anticipate. Atlantia's cost base and capex program are, in our view, largely fixed and, due to its ownership structure, its dividend policy is relatively rigid. Therefore any shortfall in operating cash flows is likely to result in increased indebtedness and to impair credit metrics. The ratings on Atlantia would come under pressure if funds from operations to debt ratio failed to remain above 12%, if liquidity did not remain "adequate," or if the group's financial policy were to change. Such change could include an increase in dividends to support debt service at Sintonia. We could revise the outlook to stable if the rating on the sovereign stabilizes while Atlantia sustains FFO to debt above 12%. Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed To From Atlantia SpA Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 A-/Watch Neg/A-2 Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB+ A-/Watch Neg Senior Unsecured Debt BBB+ A-/Watch Neg Autostrade per I'Italia SpA Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 A-/Watch Neg/A-2 Senior Unsecured Debt BBB+ A-/Watch Neg *Guaranteed by Autostrade per I'Italia SpA 