TEXT-S&P raises Flowserve ratings to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'

Overview
-- U.S.-based flow control equipment manufacturer and engineered
solutions company Flowserve Corp. has shown good operating performance
and stronger-than-expected credit metrics.
-- Flowserve has also demonstrated discipline on acquisitions and has
articulated a clear policy on capital structure and leverage.
-- We are upgrading the company and its secured credit facility to
'BBB-'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that the company will maintain
good operating performance and a disciplined financial policy and has capacity
for additional debt over the next 12 to 18 months.
Rating Action
On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its rating on
Irving, Texas-based Flowserve Corp. to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The outlook is
stable. We also raised our ratings on Flowserve's existing secured credit
facility to 'BBB-'. We simultaneously withdrew our '3' recovery rating because
we do not have recovery ratings on issues of investment-grade companies.
Rationale
The upgrade recognizes the good performance at Flowserve. The
precision-engineered flow control equipment manufacturer's financial policy
remains disciplined, and management now has articulated a clear leverage
target in the range of 1x-2x gross debt to EBITDA. Including our adjustments
this key metric is indicative of an "intermediate" financial risk profile for
this entry level investment grade rating and our expectation of "adequate"
liquidity over the next few years.
We expect Flowserve to sustain its operating performance. Our expectation for
the current rating includes funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about
30%, which the company currently exceeds. Our expectation allows for
considerable debt capacity for the company's policy to return 40%-50% of
earnings to shareholders while supporting business expansion, which we believe
could include larger bolt-on acquisitions.
Standard & Poor's assesses the company's business risk profile as
"satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate." Management's
focus on improving operations brought about good internal cash generation and
better-than-expected debt leverage. Although the company has indicated that it
would adopt a more aggressive share repurchase program, absent a large
debt-funded acquisition, we view the company's debt capacity as sufficient to
sustain metrics, notwithstanding a transformative acquisition.
The company's end markets (such as the oil and gas industries) are doing well,
but we still have some uncertainty about the global economy. The company's
sales and bookings have rebounded from two consecutive years of weakness
(2009-2010), mainly because of improvement in the oil and gas and industrial
markets. Business conditions are relatively good for most of the company's
divisions. Flowserve orders increased 7% in the first quarter of 2012. The
increased orders also translate to significant aftermarket business in the
next few years. At the end of March 2012, the company's backlog increased to
$2.9 billion.
Flowserve, a manufacturer of engineered pumps, valves, and mechanical seals,
has leading business positions and substantial, defensible shares in its
large, competitive global markets. The oil and gas and chemical end markets
account for more than half of its bookings and sales. Its customers' capital
spending in these markets is sensitive to swings in commodity prices. Changing
oil prices can be both an opportunity and a threat: Although rising prices
benefit Flowserve's oil and energy end markets, lower energy prices tend to
support demand in its petroleum and chemical process industries. The
aftermarket for parts, repair, and maintenance services--from which the
company derives a significant portion of its revenues--provides an opportunity
with moderate potential. Aftermarket margins tend to be more stable and are
higher than original equipment sales margins. Flowserve's geographic diversity
is good--more than 60% of sales come from outside of the U.S., although the
company has some modest exposure to Europe.
We expect Flowserve's total debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and
pensions) to be between 1.5x and 2.5x, pro forma for the expanded share
repurchase program, but this ratio could increase depending on timing of any
potentially large acquisition. The company will fund the $1 billion of
repurchases mainly with debt and cash flow. The good operating performance
contributes to good EBITDA and debt leverage. The company's mandatory debt
repayment is minimal, and increased internal cash generation over the next
several quarters will provide the company with funds to support it cash uses
and to pay down its debt through scheduled amortization of its credit
facility.
Liquidity
We believe that Flowserve has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs
in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our
assessment of Flowserve's liquidity currently meets or exceeds our tests for
adequate liquidity and also incorporates the following expectations and
assumptions:
-- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and
facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to
18 months.
-- We expect its net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines
more than 15%.
-- Compliance with its 3.25x leverage covenant could survive a 15% drop
in EBITDA, in our view.
Flowserve's liquidity sources include funds flow that we expect to be more
than $500 million (before working capital) in 2012, access to about $350
million on the revolving credit facility (which matures in 2015 and was mainly
undrawn except for letters of credit on March 31, 2012), and existing $170
million in cash. We believe that the company's uses of liquidity will mainly
include the accelerated portion of the expanded share repurchases in 2012 and
further share repurchases under the program in 2013, bolt-on acquisitions,
more than $100 million in capital expenditures annually, minimal debt
amortizations, modest dividends, and contributions of about $20 million to $25
million to its U.S. pension plans in 2012.
In addition, Flowserve's sound relationships with its banks, its generally
prudent risk management, and its satisfactory standing in credit markets
support our opinion of the company's liquidity.
Outlook
The outlook is stable, reflecting the company's strong operating metrics and
our expectation that the steady performance will continue over the next couple
of years. Although order rates are good, we continue to watch the pace of the
orders to monitor their effects on the company's currently good profitability
and cash flow. Given its geographic and product diversity as well as its
substantial aftermarket business, we believe that Flowserve can maintain its
strong internal cash generation.
Management has improved operating performance and refrained from any
meaningfully large debt-financed acquisitions. We expect it to remain
disciplined with respect to financial and acquisition policies. Nonetheless,
we could lower the ratings if FFO to total debt declines to less than 30% as a
result of weaker end markets, greater-than-expected shareholder-friendly
activity, or any large debt-financed acquisitions. Given the potential for
further acquisitions and further distributions to shareholders, we do not
foresee an upgrade in the next year.
Ratings List
Ratings Raised; Recovery Rating Withdrawn
To From
Flowserve Corp.
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- BB+/Positive/--
Senior secured BBB- BB+
Recovery Rating NR 3
