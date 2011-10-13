Text-Fitch cuts UBS AG to A on less gov't support

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) LONDON/MILAN, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded UBS (MLPI.P) AG's (UBS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'A' from 'A+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. At the same time, the agency has downgraded UBS's Short-term IDR to 'F1' from 'F1+' and affirmed UBS's Support Rating at '1'. UBS's Viability Rating (VR) of 'a-' remains on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). This rating action has no impact on the 'AAA' rating of the outstanding covered bonds issued by UBS. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The rating action on UBS and its subsidiaries is part of Fitch's broader review of changing sovereign support in developed countries announced in separate comments titled 'Rating Banks in a Changing World' and 'Fitch Comments on Support for Euro Banks; Takes Various Support-Driven Rating Actions' both published on 13 October 2011 and available on www.fitchratings.com. Since the intervention of the Swiss authorities in late 2008, UBS's IDRs have been based on Fitch's view of the availability of sovereign support. As a result, the Long-term IDR has been at the SRF. Reflecting the particularly close ties between UBS and the Swiss government following the transfer of a USD38.7bn portfolio of assets to the Swiss National Bank (SNB) StabFund in late 2008 and early 2009, UBS's SRF has since early 2009 been rated one notch above the SRF for Credit Suisse AG (CS), the other large, systemically important Swiss bank. Fitch's rating action on UBS's SRF reflects Fitch's view that the one notch uplift for close affiliation with the Swiss state is no longer warranted and the agency has therefore lowered UBS's SRF to 'A' in line with its SRF for CS. Consequently, Fitch has downgraded UBS's Long- and Short-term IDRs to 'A' and 'F1' respectively. UBS's Viability Rating (VR), on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) since 16 September 2011 (see "Fitch Places UBS's Viability Rating on Rating Watch Negative; Affirms IDRs" dated 16 September 2011 at www.fitchratings.com), remains unaffected by today's rating action. UBS's SRF and IDRs continue to be based on Fitch's view that there is an extremely high probability of support for UBS from the Swiss authorities at least until the global financial sector has stabilised and resolution regimes in Switzerland and abroad are in place. In Switzerland, legislation attempting to avoid taxpayers having to bail out one of its systemically important banks again ("too big to fail", TBTF, legislation) is currently being finalised. The legislation centres around strengthening banks' capital positions, imposing more stringent liquidity requirements, improving risk diversification and adjusting banks' organisational set-up to allow for the protection of systemically important utility functions in the event of a bank insolvency or threatened insolvency. The TBTF legislation primarily aims at minimising the risk and reducing the costs of a future bank bail-out and does on its own not indicate a lower propensity of the Swiss authorities to support its large banks. However, the relative position of senior creditors under the new legislation is likely to be structurally worse than under the current one. Fitch believes that support for Switzerland's largest banks will remain high in the medium term, until banks have built up capital to meet the new higher capital requirements. However, over the longer-term, the agency considers it possible that support from the Swiss authorities could decline, which would put pressure on SRFs. UBS is a leading global provider of wealth management services, one of the world's largest trading/investment banks and the largest domestic bank in Switzerland. UBS's Viability and Individual Ratings remain unaffected by this rating action as today's rating actions have considered only the parts of the criteria that deal with support. The rating actions are as follows: UBS Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short Term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' Viability Rating of 'a-' on RWN: unaffected Individual Rating of 'B/C' on RWN: unaffected Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'A' from 'A+' Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A' Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' Senior unsecured market linked securities: downgraded to 'Aemr' from 'A+emr' UBS Limited Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' UBS Bank USA Short Term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' UBS Preferred Funding Trust V Preferred Securities: 'BBB-' on RWN: unaffected UBS Preferred Funding Trust (Jersey) Limited Preferred Securities: 'BBB-' on RWN: unaffected UBS Capital Securities (Jersey) Limited Preferred Securities: 'BBB-' on RWN: unaffected