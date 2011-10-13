Text-Fitch puts Morgan Stanley in negative watch

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) NEW YORK, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Morgan Stanley ( MS.N ) 's (MS) 'A/F1' long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and the 'a' Viability Rating (VR) on Rating Watch Negative. A complete list of ratings follows this release. In conjunction with a broad, global review of financial institutions and more specifically, global trading and universal banks, Fitch has placed several issuers on Rating Watch Negative, including MS. Refer to the NRAC entitled 'Fitch Places Seven Global Trading and Universal Banks on Rating Watch Negative' for more details on the rationale and conclusions of the review. In addition to the specific rating drivers discussed in the NRAC above, the Rating Watch Negative on MS reflects some of the challenges associated with the firm's business mix transformation. MS is undergoing a significant strategic shift in its business, with the stated goal of reducing volatility from traditional investment banking activity and generating more stable fee income streams from Global Wealth Management (GWM). Successful execution could reduce the company's risk profile. However, wealth management is a highly competitive and fragmented sector. Fitch believes it may be several years before contributions by GWM are consistently and proportionately significant. Overall firm profitability has been weak since the onset of the recent global downturn, in both absolute terms and relative to peers. Fitch does note the favorable steps MS has taken to date in extending and diversifying its funding sources and de-levering its balance sheet. The resolution of the Rating Watch Negative, which is expected to occur in the near term, will be based upon further analysis of the company and its peers. Any adverse rating outcome would likely be limited to a one-notch downgrade of the long- and short-term IDRs, given the company's solid market position and improved balance sheet profile. Longer term, failure to execute on the GWM expansion could lead to additional ratings pressure. MS is a global financial services firm that provides products and services in three business segments: Institutional Securities, Global Wealth Management, and Asset Management. Fitch places the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative: Morgan Stanley --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'; --Long-term senior debt 'A'; --Viability Rating 'a' --Subordinated debt 'A-'; --Preferred debt 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Short-term debt 'F1'; --Commercial paper 'F1'; --Market linked securities 'Aemr'. Morgan Stanley Bank N.A. --Long-term IDR 'A'; --Long-term deposits 'A+'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Short-term deposits 'F1+'; --Market linked deposits 'A+emr'. Morgan Stanley Australia Finance Ltd --Long-term IDR 'A'; --Long-term senior debt 'A'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Commercial paper 'F1'. Morgan Stanley Canada Ltd --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Short-term debt 'F1'; --Commercial paper 'F1'. Morgan Stanley International Finance SA --Short-term debt 'F1'. Bank Morgan Stanley AG --Long-term IDR 'A'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'. Morgan Stanley Secured Financing --Long-term senior debt 'A'; --Short-term Debt 'F1'. Morgan Stanley Capital Trust II-VIII --Preferred debt 'BBB+'. Morgan Stanley Capital Securities --Preferred debt 'BBB+'. Fitch affirms the following: Morgan Stanley --Individual 'B/C'; --Support '5'; --Support Floor 'NF'; --Senior unsecured debt FDIC 'AAA'. Morgan Stanley Bank N.A. --Individual 'B/C'; --Support '1'. Bank Morgan Stanley AG --Individual 'B/C'; --Support '1'. Contact: Primary Analyst Leslie S. Bright Senior Director +1-212-908-0622 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Fabrice Toka Senior Director +1-212-908-0369 Committee Chairperson Thomas Abruzzo Managing Director +1-212-908-0793 (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))