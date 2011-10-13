Text-Fitch puts Morgan Stanley in negative watch

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
NEW YORK, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Morgan Stanley (MS.N) 's
(MS) 'A/F1' long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and the 'a'
Viability Rating (VR) on Rating Watch Negative. A complete list of ratings
follows this release.
In conjunction with a broad, global review of financial institutions and more
specifically, global trading and universal banks, Fitch has placed several
issuers on Rating Watch Negative, including MS. Refer to the NRAC entitled
'Fitch Places Seven Global Trading and Universal Banks on Rating Watch
Negative'
for more details on the rationale and conclusions of the review.
In addition to the specific rating drivers discussed in the NRAC above, the
Rating Watch Negative on MS reflects some of the challenges associated with the
firm's business mix transformation. MS is undergoing a significant strategic
shift in its business, with the stated goal of reducing volatility from
traditional investment banking activity and generating more stable fee income
streams from Global Wealth Management (GWM).
Successful execution could reduce the company's risk profile. However, wealth
management is a highly competitive and fragmented sector. Fitch believes it may
be several years before contributions by GWM are consistently and
proportionately significant. Overall firm profitability has been weak since the
onset of the recent global downturn, in both absolute terms and relative to
peers. Fitch does note the favorable steps MS has taken to date in extending
and diversifying its funding sources and de-levering its balance sheet.
The resolution of the Rating Watch Negative, which is expected to occur in the
near term, will be based upon further analysis of the company and its peers.
Any
adverse rating outcome would likely be limited to a one-notch downgrade of the
long- and short-term IDRs, given the company's solid market position and
improved balance sheet profile. Longer term, failure to execute on the GWM
expansion could lead to additional ratings pressure.
MS is a global financial services firm that provides products and services in
three business segments: Institutional Securities, Global Wealth Management,
and
Asset Management.
Fitch places the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
Morgan Stanley
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A';
--Long-term senior debt 'A';
--Viability Rating 'a'
--Subordinated debt 'A-';
--Preferred debt 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Short-term debt 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1';
--Market linked securities 'Aemr'.
Morgan Stanley Bank N.A.
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Long-term deposits 'A+';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Short-term deposits 'F1+';
--Market linked deposits 'A+emr'.
Morgan Stanley Australia Finance Ltd
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Long-term senior debt 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
Morgan Stanley Canada Ltd
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Short-term debt 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
Morgan Stanley International Finance SA
--Short-term debt 'F1'.
Bank Morgan Stanley AG
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1'.
Morgan Stanley Secured Financing
--Long-term senior debt 'A';
--Short-term Debt 'F1'.
Morgan Stanley Capital Trust II-VIII
--Preferred debt 'BBB+'.
Morgan Stanley Capital Securities
--Preferred debt 'BBB+'.
Fitch affirms the following:
Morgan Stanley
--Individual 'B/C';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF';
--Senior unsecured debt FDIC 'AAA'.
Morgan Stanley Bank N.A.
--Individual 'B/C';
--Support '1'.
Bank Morgan Stanley AG
--Individual 'B/C';
--Support '1'.
