TEXT-S&P assigns UMB Financial 'A-2' short-term rating

July 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned a 'A-2'
short-term counterparty credit rating on UMB Financial Corp. The
long-term issuer credit ratings on UMB Financial Corp. and UMB Bank N.A. remain
unchanged at 'A-' and 'A', respectively.
RATINGS LIST
New Rating
UMB Financial Corp.
Short-Term Counterparty Credit Rating A-2
