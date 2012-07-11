TEXT-S&P assigns UMB Financial 'A-2' short-term rating

July 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned a 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit rating on UMB Financial Corp. The long-term issuer credit ratings on UMB Financial Corp. and UMB Bank N.A. remain unchanged at 'A-' and 'A', respectively. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 RATINGS LIST New Rating UMB Financial Corp. Short-Term Counterparty Credit Rating A-2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.