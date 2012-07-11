版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 12日 星期四 03:32 BJT

TEXT-S&P cuts New Enterprise Stone & Lime to 'CCC-'

Overview
     -- U.S.-based New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. announced its already 
delinquent annual report on Form 10-K would be further delayed, potentially 
triggering technical defaults under various debt obligations, and also that 
its earnings for fiscal year-end Feb. 29, 2012, were weaker than our previous 
expectations.
     -- The delayed filing further raises concern that liquidity could become 
more constrained than previously anticipated.
     -- We lowered the ratings on New Enterprise, including its corporate 
credit rating to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+', and kept all ratings on CreditWatch with 
negative implications.
     -- We will resolve the CreditWatch listing when the company files its 
annual report, which it expects to do by July 31, 2012, and after we have 
assessed the company's near-term liquidity and most recent operating 
performance. 

Rating Action
On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on 
New Enterprise, Pa.-based New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc., including its 
corporate credit rating to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+', and kept all ratings on 
CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on June 8, 2012.

At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's $265 
million senior secured notes due 2018 to 'CCC-' (the same as the corporate 
credit rating) from 'CCC+'. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our 
expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a default. We 
also lowered the rating on the $250 million senior notes due 2018 to 'C' (two 
notches lower than the corporate credit rating) from 'CCC-'. The recovery 
rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 
10%) recovery in the event of a default. The issue-level ratings are also on 
CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rationale
The downgrade and CreditWatch placement follows the recent announcement that 
New Enterprise needs additional time to file its already delinquent annual 
financial report on Form 10-K. The company attributed the filing delay to 
problems related to a new enterprise wide resources planning system and to 
material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting. The company 
expects to complete and file the Form 10-K by July 31, 2012, and the first 
fiscal quarter Form 10-Q by Sept. 15, 2012. However, there can be no 
assurances that the preparation and filing of the Form 10-K or the Form 10-Q 
will not be further delayed.

The company's ABL facility required it to deliver its fiscal year 2012 annual 
financial statements to the lender by May 29, 2012, and its first fiscal 
quarter 2013 financial statements to the lender by July 16, 2012. The company 
is in discussions with its lender to obtain an extension to these financial 
reporting requirements. Although the company anticipates that it will receive 
an extension, it is not certain. A failure to obtain such an extension could 
result in an acceleration of the company's debt under the ABL facility and a 
cross-default under the company's other debt.

In addition to technical defaults under various debt obligations, the delayed 
filing limits visibility into the company's recent operating results and 
raises concern that liquidity could become more constrained than we previously 
anticipated if cash flows are weaker than our most recent estimates. We had 
previously expected the company to be modestly cash flow positive in 2012 and 
to maintain availability of between $70 million and $100 million under its 
$170 million asset-based revolving credit facility. 

New Enterprise is a privately held company that sells construction materials 
including aggregates, concrete, and concrete products; engages in highway 
construction and paving; and provides traffic safety services and equipment. 
Its operations are concentrated in Pennsylvania and western New York.

Recovery analysis
For the most recent recovery analysis, see the recovery report on New 
Enterprise published March 22, 2012, on RatingsDirect.

CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch listing when the company files its delinquent 
annual report and after we have had an opportunity to discuss the company's 
liquidity, the state of its internal controls, and its most recent operating 
performance. 

We could affirm our ratings and remove them from CreditWatch if the company 
obtains financial reporting extensions from its lenders and resolves any 
potential technical default--and if it appears that 2012 operating cash flow 
will be neutral or modestly positive as we had previously assumed. 

We would lower our rating to 'CC' if we viewed a payment default to be 
imminent. This could occur if further filing delays trigger a technical 
default that results in an acceleration of its indebtedness. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- General Criteria: Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- General Criteria: How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 
12, 2008

Ratings List
Downgraded; Remains on CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                CCC-/Watch Neg/--  CCC+/Watch Neg/--
 Senior Secured                         CCC-/Watch Neg     CCC+/Watch Neg
  Recovery Rating                       3                  3
 Senior Unsecured                       C/Watch Neg        CCC-/Watch Neg
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings referenced 
herein can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐