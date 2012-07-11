TEXT-S&P cuts JC Penney rating to 'B+' from 'BB-'

Overview
-- Performance at U.S. department store operator J.C. Penney remains
weak, resulting in a meaningful deterioration of credit protection metrics.
-- We expect that there could be further operational issues over the next
year as the company implements its new pricing and merchandising strategy.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B+'
from 'BB-' and removing all ratings from CreditWatch with negative
implications. The outlook is negative.
-- The negative rating outlook reflects our view that the new pricing and
merchandise strategy will cause further disruptions to operations, and that
the potential for further performance erosion remains elevated over the next
few quarters.
Rating Action
On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Plano, Texas-based J.C. Penney Co. Inc. to 'B+' from
'BB-'. Concurrently, we are removing all ratings from CreditWatch with negative
implications, where they were placed on May 17, 2012. The outlook is negative.
At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's unsecured
debt to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The recovery rating remains '3', indicating our
expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default.
The downgrade reflects recent performance that has been below our expectations
and our view that it will remain weak over the next 12 months. Credit
protection measures have eroded meaningfully because of J.C. Penney's decline
in EBITDA. It also incorporates our belief that the company is likely to
experience some further operational disruptions over the next several quarters
as it implements its new pricing and merchandising strategy.
Rationale
The ratings on Penney reflect Standard & Poor's assessment that the company's
business risk profile is "weak" and its financial risk profile is "highly
leveraged." Our business risk assessment incorporates our analysis that the
department store industry is highly competitive with large, well-established
participants. Based on this environment, it is out view that further
performance difficulties may result in the loss of market share to other
players, such as Macy's, Kohl's, Dillard's, or other department stores or
specialty retailers.
Performance was meaningfully below our expectations for the first quarter,
with same-store sales down 18.9%. EBITDA margins dropped to 5.5% at April 28,
2012, compared with 9.5% for the prior period in 2011, resulting in about a
46% decline in EBITDA year over year. Over the next 12 months, we expect
Penney is likely to experience further operational disruptions as it
implements the new strategy. Although the company is seeking to revise its
marketing message to drive traffic, we believe there will still be some
customer confusion regarding promotions and the new pricing strategy. In our
opinion, execution disruptions may occur as the organization shifts procedures
and processes to align with new initiatives. We believe that performance may
demonstrate some improvement at the end of 2012 or in early 2013.
Our assumptions for the company for 2012 include:
-- Sales per square foot to decline in the midteen percent area;
-- No new store growth;
-- EBITDA margins to remain in the mid- to upper-5% range as benefits
from cost-cutting are offset by markdowns and negative operating leverage;
-- Capital expenditures to be about $800 million; and
-- No share repurchases.
We assess Penney's financial risk profile as highly leveraged as credit
protection measures have deteriorated over the past year because of
performance declines. Debt to EBITDA increased to about 5.7x at April 28, 2012
from 2.9x for the prior period in 2011. Interest coverage fell to 2.5x from
4.7x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt slid to 13.2% from 26.3%
period over period. We expect that credit protection measures are likely to
remain in line with current levels over the next 12 months, but they may
decline further in the next quarter or two before recovering. In our view,
debt to EBITDA will be about 6x, interest coverage in the mid-2x area, and FFO
to total debt of about 22% at the end of the current fiscal year.
Liquidity
We assess Penney's liquidity as "adequate" with sources of cash likely to
exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include about $839
million of cash on hand and $1.5 billion available under its credit facility
and some modest reduction of working capital. The company converted its
revolving credit facility from an unsecured basis to a borrowing base facility
in January 2012 and increased amount to $1.5 billion in February 2012. We
anticipate cash uses of $800 million in capital expenditures, resulting in
about minimal free operating cash flow for the year. We note that the
elimination of the company's dividend bolsters its liquidity by about $178
million per year.
Other relevant aspects of the company's liquidity are as follows:
-- Coverage of liquidity sources over uses, which we estimate to be above
1.2x;
-- Net liquidity sources that we expect would be positive, even with a
15% decline in EBITDA;
-- Well-established and solid relationships with its banks; and
-- Manageable debt maturities over the next two to three years.
Recovery analysis
For the full recovery analysis, see the recovery report on J.C. Penney, to be
published on shortly after this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The negative rating outlook reflects our view that further operational issues
are likely over the next year and that the risk for performance downside
remains high. In our view, it will take at least another few quarters for the
company's revised marketing message to stimulate customer traffic and the new
merchandising strategy begin to have some positive effects on performance.
Until that occurs, it is likely that operations and credit protection measures
could erode meaningfully.
Although consideration for am upgrade is very unlikely at this point, key
positives would include implementation of the strategy without moderate
disruptions, no further meaningfully changes in the management team, and
performance recovery much earlier than we expect. Under this scenario, credit
protection measures would be well ahead of our projections with leverage in
the low-4x area and interest coverage above 3x.
We could consider lowering our rating if first-quarter trends persist
throughout the balance of the year because of issues in implementing the
company's new strategy or a weakening of the macroeconomic environment. Under
this scenario, EBITDA would have declined 35% in 2012, which would result in
leverage remaining above 6.5x by year-end. Additionally, any meaningful share
repurchases over the near term could have a negative effect on the rating or
outlook.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
J.C. Penney Co. Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- BB-/Watch Neg/--
J.C. Penney Co. Inc.
J.C. Penney Corp. Inc.
Senior Unsecured B+ BB-/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 3 3
