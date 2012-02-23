版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 24日 星期五 02:23 BJT

SunGard Data Systems' IDR Upgraded to 'B+'; Sr Secured to 'RR1/BB+'; Outlook Stable SUNGARD DATA SYSTEMS' IDR UPGRADED TO 'B+'; SR SECURED TO 'RR1/BB+'; OUTLOOK STABLE

Feb 23 	
NEW YORK, February 23 (Fitch) SunGard Data Systems (SunGard) announced that it 	
will call its $500 million in 10.625% senior unsecured notes due 2015. This 	
follows the company's recently launched amend and extend transaction to extend 	
the maturity date of up to $1 billion of the $1.3 billion of Term Loans due in 	
2014 to Feb. 28, 2017 and renew its $880 million revolving credit facility to a 	
new maturity of November 2016. SunGard is also asking to amend its senior 	
secured Credit Agreement to allow for the potential spin-off of the Availability	
Services (AS) business segment and to modify certain other provisions of the 	
credit agreement.	
	
Fitch has upgraded SunGard's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'B'  with 	
a Stable Outlook. This reflects the reduced leverage resulting from the 	
company's decision to call its 2015 notes which is also solid evidence of 	
management's intent to reduce leverage through free cash flow generation. This 	
follows SunGard's recently completed divestiture of the majority of its Higher 	
Education business segment for $1.8 billion in January 2012. SunGard utilized 	
$1.2 billion of net proceeds from the transaction to reduce its term loans. As a	
result of this transaction and pro forma for the 2015 note redemption, Fitch 	
estimates that leverage will have decreased from 6.3 times (x) at December 2011 	
to 4.9x once the redemption is complete on April 2, 2012. Free cash flow to 	
total adjusted debt (adjusted for operating leases) will be near 5% following 	
the transaction.	
	
Fitch has also upgraded the Recovery Ratings (RRs) for SunGard's senior secured 	
credit facility and term loan to 'BB+/RR1' from 'BB-/RR2'. This reflects the 	
reduction in senior secured indebtedness following the term loan paydown in 	
January, resulting in a higher recovery assumption, plus the higher IDR. 	
	
SunGard continues to move forward with the planned spin-off of its AS business. 	
Fitch believes it is management's intention to keep leverage at or below current	
levels for the remaining entity (RemainCo) although the ultimate capital 	
structure of both AS and RemainCo is uncertain. It is possible that the AS 	
transaction might not occur or, if it does, that leverage at RemainCo actually 	
increases post-transaction. If either scenario were to occur, the ratings would 	
be reevaluated for potential negative action. Fitch believes that a resolution 	
to the planned spin of AS may not occur until mid-2013.	
	
In that regard, SunGard's business continues to face headwinds. In the latest 	
quarter (end December 2011), organic revenue growth was -3% for both business 	
segments (AS and Financial Services). AS revenue has been flat to modestly 	
negative for three years running. In order for the proposed AS spin and public 	
equity offering of RemainCo to occur, Fitch believes that these trends would 	
need to stabilize. That said, SunGard continues to generate positive cash flow 	
and Fitch believes it is management's intention to continue to use cash 	
generation to reduce debt going forward.	
	
Total debt at Dec. 31, 2011 and pro forma for the use of proceeds from the HE 	
sale to reduce term loan indebtedness was $6.6 billion and consisted primarily 	
of: 1) $3.05 billion of senior secured term loans, of which approximately $1.3 	
billion expires 2014 and $1.7 billion expires 2016; 2) $200 million outstanding 	
under the company's on-balance-sheet accounts receivable (AR) securitization 	
facility, which matures in September 2014; 3) approximately $242 million of 	
4.875% senior notes due 2014 ($250 million at maturity), which were originally 	
unsecured when issued in 2004 but which became secured by real property in the 	
leveraged buyout (LBO); 4) approximately $496 million of 10.625% senior 	
unsecured notes due 2015 ($500 million at maturity which, as referenced above 	
are being redeemed in full on April 2, 2012); 5) $900 million of 7.375% senior 	
unsecured notes due 2018; 6) $700 million 7.625% senior unsecured notes due 	
2020; and 7) $1 billion of 10.25% senior subordinated notes due 2015.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Fitch believes SunGard's liquidity position was sufficient 	
given the company's minimal near-term debt service needs. Liquidity consisted of	
$868 million of cash (approximately 30% of which is located outside the U.S. and	
subject to repatriation tax) and approximately $850 million available under its 	
$880 million revolving credit facility (RCF) which expires May 2013. SunGard 	
also has approximately $90 million of availability under its aforementioned AR 	
securitization facility. Liquidity is further supported by annual free cash 	
flow, which Fitch expects will be at least $300 million in 2012, given 	
expectations for flat operating profit. 	
	
SunGard's RRs reflect Fitch's belief that the company would be reorganized 	
rather than liquidated in a bankruptcy scenario, given Fitch's estimates that 	
the company's ongoing concern value is significantly higher than its projected 	
liquidation value, due mostly to the significant value associated with SunGard's	
intangible assets. In estimating ongoing concern value, Fitch applies a 	
valuation multiple of 5x to the company's discounted EBITDA. Fitch discounts 	
SunGard's pro forma LTM operating EBITDA of $1.2 billion by 22%, approximately 	
corresponding to the EBITDA level that would breach the company's leverage 	
covenant in the secured credit agreement. 	
	
After reductions for administrative and cooperative claims, Fitch arrives at an 	
adjusted reorganization value of approximately $4.8 billion. Based upon these 	
assumptions, the senior secured debt, including $880 million revolving credit 	
and $3.1 billion of term loan facilities recover approximately 91%-100%, 	
resulting in 'RR1' ratings for both tranches of debt. The senior notes' 'RR4' 	
Recovery Rating reflects the partial security these notes received during the 	
LBO process and Fitch's belief that the secured bank debt is in a superior 	
position due to its right to the company's intellectual property. The 'RR5' 	
Recovery Rating for the $2.1 billion senior unsecured debt reflects Fitch's 	
estimate that 11%-30% recovery is reasonable, while the 'RR6' Recovery Rating 	
for the $1 billion of subordinated debt reflects Fitch's belief that negligible 	
recovery would be achievable due to its deep subordination to other securities 	
in the capital structure.	
	
The following ratings for SunGard have been upgraded: 	
	
--IDR to 'B+' from 'B';	
	
--$3.05 billion senior secured term loan due 2014 and 2016 to 'BB+/RR1' from 	
'BB-/RR2';	
	
--$880 million senior secured RCF due 2013 to 'BB+/RR1' from 'BB-/RR2';	
	
--$250 million 4.875% senior notes due 2014 to 'B+/RR4' from 'B/RR4';	
	
--$500 million 10.625% senior unsecured notes due 2015 to 'B/RR5' from 'B-/RR5';	
	
--$1 billion 10.25% senior subordinated notes due 2015 to 'B-/RR6' from 	
'CCC/RR6';	
	
--$900 million 7.375% senior unsecured notes due 2018 to 'B/RR5' from 'B-/RR5'; 	
and	
	
--$700 million 7.625% senior unsecured notes due 2020 to 'B/RR5' from 'B-/RR5'.	
	
Contact: 	
	
Primary Analyst	
	
Jason Paraschac, CFA 	
	
Senior Director	
	
+1-212-908-0746 	
	
Fitch, Inc.	
	
One State Street Plaza	
	
New York, NY 10004 	
	
Secondary Analyst	
	
Jason Pompeii 	
	
Senior Director	
	
+1-312-368-3210	
	
Committee Chairperson:	
	
Jamie Rizzo, CFA	
	
Senior Director	
	
+1-212-908-0548	
	
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: 	
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above	
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.	
	
Applicable Criteria and

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐